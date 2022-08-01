Read on www.wcnc.com
Enderly Coffee Co., based in Charlotte, makes debut on area Walmart shelves
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte coffee company is shaking up the shelves at area Walmart stores. Enderly Coffee Company is a West Charlotte small-batch coffee roaster that’s been part of the community since 2012. “The coffee that we’re putting on the shelves, it’s all specialty coffee, and it’s...
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
WCNC
Pickleball is picking up in Charlotte, and they need more courts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Pickleball is no longer considered to be a sport just for older people. So many people are playing now, that there is a shortage of courts for people to play! Charlotte and all of our surrounding areas are in very strong need of more dedicated pickleball courts, because there are a lot more players than we have courts and it just keeps on growing!
WCNC
All things tequila!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's one of the top liquors of choice for consumers and summertime drinks - we're talking about Tequila! But did you know that tequila dates back to the 16th century?. Tipsy Taco has more than 100 brands of tequila to make your favorite margaritas, Palomas, and...
WCNC
Free Foot Check Day, at The Good Feet Store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. On this Wellness Wednesday we're talking feet. For many people, summertime means more time outside, more outdoor activities, and more time spent on their feet. This morning, Store Manager,...
WCNC
WCNC, IKEA partner for teacher appreciation event
Thank you teachers! WCNC Charlotte teamed up with IKEA for a teacher appreciation event Friday morning at IKEA. The first 300 teachers received a swag bag. Teachers also had the opportunity to register for raffle prizes.
'Brought a ton of business our way' | ESPN’s The Ocho brings big money to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The American Cornhole League is hosting championships in Rock Hill this week, and the event is expected to bring more than $3 million to the city in direct economic impact. Passionate cornhole players from all over the country are at the Rock Hill Sports &...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
WCNC
Part 2: Essential Tools for Back-to-School and College
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The National Retail Federation predicts tech will be the most popular category during the Back-to-School and College shopping season. David Gregg, Consumer Product Newsgroup’s Executive Editor partnered with the world’s leading tech companies to bring us his final installment of budget friendly essential tools for this year’s shopping season.
'Spunky' Charlotte woman dies at 108. She lived off of Beatties Ford Road for over 70 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of the oldest living members of Charlotte has just passed away at the age of 108. Ira Belle Ray died on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. She was born Oct. 4, 1913, in Matthews, North Carolina, to the late Martha Ann Robinson. According to her great-granddaughter, Belle Ray lived off of Beatties Ford Road on Irie Street since 1952.
NASCAR offering training in STEM careers
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — NASCAR Technical Institute hosted students Thursday to give them a closer look at in demand science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers within NASCAR. "The goal is to expose youth to these high tech, high demand trades in the automotive industry," Jennifer Bergeron, President of NASCAR...
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
Beep beep! Charlotte dealerships say moped sales are way up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dealerships in the Queen City are reporting a huge drop in car sales, and told WCNC Charlotte it's due to inflation and people not wanting to buy big-ticket items. But they added many people are turning towards a different item. If you ask Mike Hutchens, owner...
WCNC
'Fiercely devoted' lion at NC Zoo dies
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 23-year-old African lion who'd been battling renal disease for several years died this week, officials with the North Carolina Zoo said. Reilly was the oldest male lion in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited institution. Zoo officials said his advanced age and weakened physical state were factors behind the difficult decision to euthanize Reilly.
Robinhood closing Charlotte office as layoffs continue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Robinhood, a popular app that allows users to buy and sell stock without paying commission or account minimums, is closing its Charlotte office as company layoffs continue. The Uptown office opened last year, promising to bring hundreds of jobs to Mecklenburg County. Charlotte-based employees will begin...
WCNC
1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated after barracks don't meet HVAC standards
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Up to 1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers will be relocated after an inspection showed their barracks did not meet HVAC standards. In a statement, Fort Bragg Public Affairs Office said U.S. Army and installation leaders recently inspected living conditions in the VOLAR-style barracks in the Smoke Bomb Hill area at Fort Bragg.
WCNC
Climate change may be increasing fecal bacteria at NC beaches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s beaches could be brimming with bacteria due to aging infrastructure. Researchers at the Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City said they are seeing more fecal matter indicator bacteria in ocean water. In Beaufort, nearly every high tide sends saltwater into the area’s...
WCNC
Behind the making of Sam Mills' Hall of Fame bust
CANTON, Ohio — Besides the speeches, the unveiling of the inductee busts has become an integral piece of Hall of Fame weekend. It marks an immortalizing of the game's greats right before our – and their – very eyes. “I have to push myself to make sure...
WCNC
Charlotte family launches foundation to raise awareness of rare disease
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A north Charlotte family is pushing to spread the word about a rare genetic disease that directly impacts them. The Hollingsworth Foundation focuses on spinocerebellar ataxia 7 (SCA7), a disease similar to multiple sclerosis or Parkinson's disease, that only affects about 3,000 people worldwide. Derrian Hollingsworth...
WCNC
When it rains, it pours: August is the wettest month in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it rains, it pours! There's no shortage of rainfall after a wet July in the Carolinas led to a surplus of precipitation for Charlotte. It could get even wetter, since the month of August is the rainiest month in comparison to the 11 other months.
