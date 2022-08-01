Lillian C. Evans, age 92, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2022 at Hudson Hospital, following a brief illness. Lillian was born Mar. 27, 1930 in St. Paul, MN to Frank and Christine (Westlund) Jannette. She attended school in Skime, MN and began her career as a cook. She worked for most of her life cooking at various restaurants. It was while working at Sir Winston’s Diner in Uptown that she met regular patron Arnold “Arnie” Evans, and the two would later be married on Aug 23, 1972.

