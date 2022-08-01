Read on www.riverfallsjournal.com
Steve Fall
Steven Mark Fall, 59, passed away suddenly August 2, 2022, while on a fishing outing with his family. Steve was born November 19, 1962, in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Harry and Beverly (Tolzman) Fall. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1980. He married Karen Denny on September 12, 2009, and spent many years fostering abandoned pets and fervently following the Vikings. Steve managed his family’s Red Rooster Ballroom for many years and was a welcome smiling face in the community.
Gary L. James
Passed away peacefully July 31, 2022 at his home with the comfort of family by his side. Born in St Paul MN on March 5, 1941 to Fern and Cyril James, he attended Monroe High School, graduating in 1959. He went on to Mankato State on a football scholarship. In June, 2022, Gary was honored to be inducted into the Monroe Sports Hall of Fame.
Edwin Dintemann
Jan. 13, 1946 - July 31, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Edwin Dintemann, 76, River Falls, Wis., died Sunday, July 31, in River Falls Hospital. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service in River Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River Falls Alano Club.
Lillian C. Evans
Lillian C. Evans, age 92, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2022 at Hudson Hospital, following a brief illness. Lillian was born Mar. 27, 1930 in St. Paul, MN to Frank and Christine (Westlund) Jannette. She attended school in Skime, MN and began her career as a cook. She worked for most of her life cooking at various restaurants. It was while working at Sir Winston’s Diner in Uptown that she met regular patron Arnold “Arnie” Evans, and the two would later be married on Aug 23, 1972.
Meet the Star Prairie royalty candidates
The Star Prairie coronation will be on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. under the pavilion at the ballpark, kicking off the weekend of Ox Cart Days. All are invited to attend to celebrate the outgoing and incoming court. This year's court represented Star Prairie community in area events and...
PHOTOS: Heat could not defeat neighborhood celebrations in New Richmond
A hot and sticky night did not deter neighbors in New Richmond from celebrating National Night Out at seven different locations around the city Tuesday night, Aug. 1. The first National Night Out took place in 1984 and involved 25 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. What started initially as a community-building campaign to strengthen police-community partnerships has grown into a wider celebration of public safety.
Sheriff Hove not seeking reelection
In her 15 years serving as sheriff, Nancy Hove has too many memories to pick a favorite. “I have so many. I can’t pick just one single event,” Hove said with a chuckle. Hove is retiring in January. Her position will be filled by Officer Chad Koranda who is running unopposed.
Customer appreciation event
The City of River Falls’ annual Customer Appreciation Event will be returning after a two-year hiatus. The City will host the free community event on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4-6 p.m., at River Falls City Hall. Stop by to enjoy brats, hotdogs, veggie dogs, corn on the cob, watermelon, and ice cream treats. Strike a pose in our giant, life-size Instagram frame.
Post 121 comes up one win short at Legion state tourney
The River Falls Post 121 baseball team defied everyone’s expectations but their own at the American Legion Class AA State Tournament in Fort Atkinson July 29-Aug. 2. And while they came up one game short of playing for the state championship, they earned the respect of the opposing coaches and tournament officials by walking away with the tournament’s sportsmanship trophy.
Motorcycle accident
A motorcycle versus pick-up truck accident was reported to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, Aug. 3. The report came in at 5:48 a.m. and stated the crash was on Highway 29 in River Falls Township. It was determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Scott Reuter, 61...
Photos: National Night Out 2022
Despite temperatures in the 90s and a high humidity, people still turned out for the annual National Night Out event in River Falls. Attendees were treated to visits from the EMS, police, and fire department. Lemonade and water were served as refreshments to cool down from the August heat. Cookies...
PHOTOS: Unique and luxurious house for sale in River Falls
Open concept living spaces and large, floor to ceiling windows give this home a light and airy feel. The home is filled with unique touches, including the brick fireplace that covers a wall in the dinning room, a row of skylights in the kitchen and multiple levels throughout the home. The kitchen looks over the dining room, which looks over a living space.
Field set for SCVBL Tourney: River Falls, Prescott top two seeds
The final weekend of the regular season provided a little drama at the top of the St. Croix Valley Baseball League standings while also determining the final seeds for this weekend’s SCVBL Tournament. River Falls clinches title on final day. The River Falls Fighting Fish needed to beat the...
High school football season is here: First practices held Tuesday
The day high school football players in Wisconsin have been waiting for arrived Tuesday, Aug. 2, with the first official practices of the season. That included local teams River Falls, Hudson, New Richmond, St. Croix Central and Somerset, as they began to prepare for their first games of the season Aug. 18 and 19.
Know before you go; partisan primary elections
Election day for the partisan primaries is August 9. Winners of the partisan primaries will be running on their respective party ticket for the general election on Nov. 8. Polls open at 7a.m. and close at 8p.m. If you are unsure where to vote, you can find your polling location here.
