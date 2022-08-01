Read on www.limaohio.com
Lima News
Noteworthy Community Choir celebrates fifth anniversary with show
HARROD — Noteworthy Community Choir will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 at County Line Church of the Brethren, 4227 N. Hardin Road, Harrod. The $10 event includes the show, a dessert and a drink at intermission. Money raised will help the...
Lima News
Otterbein to celebrate reopening of space
CRIDERSVILLE — Otterbein will host a long-term care grand reopening from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 100 Red Oak Drive, Cridersville. The event will celebrate the reopening of Otterbein’s long-term care dining and resident gathering space. RSVP to Katelyn by calling 419-645-7141 or emailing...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Benoit, a Grammy-nominated blues singer and songwriter, will perform at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. For details, and to purchase $25 tickets, visit mcpa.org/events/detail/tab-benoit. World’s Longest Yard Sale. Thursday through Sunday. The 127 Corridor Sale stretches 690 miles along U.S. Route 127,...
Lima News
Lima Symphony Orchestra to present ’A Little Sondheim Music’
LIMA — Local singers will accompany the Lima Symphony Orchestra for two performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13 at Jameson Manor Lawn, 1028 W. Market St., Lima. Together they will perform Stephen Sondheim’s greatest musical hits such as “Into the Woods,” “Company,” “Follies,” “A...
Lima News
Van Wert preschool sets open house
VAN WERT — A preschool open house will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at First United Methodist Church’s preschool, located at the corner of Central Avenue and Jefferson Street, Van Wert. Parents can register, tour and meet teachers....
Lima News
1990s alternative rock band The Verve Pipe comes to Findlay
FINDLAY — The Verve Pipe will perform starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 outdoors on the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts’ Jebbett/Rowmark Festival Grounds, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. Multi-platinum 1990s alternative rock band The Verve Pipe will perform favorites and original music. Tickets are...
Lima News
Pandora United Methodist Church to hold craft/bake sale
PANDORA — A craft and bake sale will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Pandora United Methodist Church, 108 E. Washington St., Pandora. Call Stacy at 419-302-0742 for more information and for booth registration.
Lima News
Back-to-school outreach planned
LIMA — Royal Tryb Ministries will hold a back-to-school outreach event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at New Life Christian Ministries, 202 W. Kibby St, Lima. For details, call 419-979-3938.
Lima News
Christian singer Michael W. Smith coming to Findlay
FINDLAY — Michael W. Smith will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts, 200 W. Main Cross St., Findlay. Smith is a multi-platinum Christian music artist who will perform with guest Jon Reddick during The Waymaker Tour. Ticket prices range from...
Lima News
Benefit dinner planned for family of Chase Lauck
LIMA — Dinners benefitting the family of Chase Lauck will be available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima, or at Elmview Pub, 3679 Shawnee Road, Lima. Dinners are $15 and include a quarter chicken leg, potato salad...
Lima News
‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink
OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
Lima News
Flag City Balloon Festival includes helicopter rides
FINDLAY — Tethered and full balloon rides will be available during Flag City’s three-day annual BalloonFest on Friday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 14 at Emory Adams Park, 1861 S. Blanchard St., Findlay. The full schedule of events is online at visitfindlay.com/event/flag-city-balloonfest-fri. There will also be helicopter rides...
Lima News
Alumnae volleyball showcase set at Shawnee
SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — The Shawnee High School Alumnae Volleyball Showcase is from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Shawnee High School, 3333 Zurmehly Road, Lima. The event includes scrimmages with current players vs volleyball graduates from 1995 through 2021, along with games, raffles, prizes, food vendors and Uplifted Social Media Service providing music. The event is free and open to the public.
Lima News
AARP wants input from Lima seniors
LIMA — AARP’s 2022 Deciding Voices Listening Tour will begin at 1:30 p.m. (doors open at 12:30 p.m.) Thursday at The Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett St., Lima. AARP will listen to concerns of those age 50 or older whose voice counts in the upcoming November general elections.
Lima News
VFW to host broasted pork chop dinner
LIMA — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1275 Auxillary will host a public broasted pork chop dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at the VFW Post 1275, 124 E. Elm St., Lima. Side dishes include scalloped potatoes, choice of side, roll with butter and dessert. All proceeds...
Lima News
Politicians to discuss preserving NW Ohio’s farmland
LIMA — Join state Rep. Bob Cupp, R-Lima, state Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Allen County Commissioner Beth Siebert, along with Dan Wilson, host of “In Ohio Country Today,” to learn more about preserving Ohio’s farmland from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Laurer Historical Farm, 800 Roush Road, Lima.
Lima News
Roundup: Delphos St. John’s wins boys golf invitational
CELINA — Led by medalist Collin Feathers’ 2-under-par 70, Delphos St. John’s won Friday’s Celina Invitational at Lynx Golf Club. Jack Gerker (73), Tyce McClain (79) and Caden Wright (94) also contributed to DSJ’s 316 total. Coldwater (326) finished second and Kalida (334) was third.
Lima News
Roundup: Minster wins team championship at Contini Memorial boys golf tourney
HARROD — Minster had the low team total of 161 in winning Thursday’s Rob Contini Memorial Lima City Invitational at The Colonial Golfers Club. Mitchell Bornhorst, who lost a scorecard playoff to Elida’s Carson Harmon for medalist honors, led the Wildcats with a 2-over-par 37. Louis Magoto (39), Nathan Beair (41) and Logan Kohne (44) also contributed to Minster’s total.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
Lima News
Weisenburger’s Pro Circuit season ends on a downer
Despite catching limits on two days, Kyle Weisenburger’s up and down season on the Major League Fishing’s Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit finished on a downer last week. The Columbus Grove bass angler had entered the event on Lake Champlain out of Plattsburgh, New York, needing a strong finish to qualify among the top 48 anglers for the season-ending championship.
