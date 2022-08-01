ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBN

Lemon Grove owner welcomes community to celebrate 10-year anniversary

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcp5Z_0h0lFJLg00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When Jacob Harver made the decision to buy the Knox Building 10 years ago, he knew it would become a staple in the downtown Youngtown community.

Harver grew up in Youngstown and says he remembers being downtown as a small kid.

“I just loved hanging out, I went to Ursuline High School, and I went to YSU for college. So just hanging out downtown, and especially the art community…also, I went to preschool up the hill at First Presb too, so I just been hanging out downtown all my life,” he said.

How Youngstown’s wettest 7-day rainfall compares to Kentucky

Harver opened the Lemon Grove in 2009. In 2012, it relocated two doors down to what is now the Knox Building.

Now, the first floor is occupied by the Federal. But Harver says the Lemon Grove is still up and running inside the building.

“Lemon Grove is the operating entity of the building. This space on the second floor is the Lemon Grove,” he said. “The third floor is the McKelvey Gallery, which is also home to Funny Farm Comedy Club.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WlwY_0h0lFJLg00
Third floor of the Knox Building.

His admiration for the downtown area is what led him to open his business there and allow it to grow over the years.

“A late night coffee shop, in the early days, and also an art and music venue, and it just evolved from there. Now, we have this large venue of multiple floors, and that was the main purpose of the move,” he said.

Harver says he named the building the Knox Building to restore a piece of its history.

“We call it the Knox building because it was built in 1909 by S.H. Knox Five and Dime, who was a cousin of the Woolworths. In 1912, all the Knoxes and Woolworths merged together and this building became a Woolworth then, from 1912 to 1984.” Harver said.

Harver said the building closed in 84′ then Rite Aid acquired it in 86′, then eventually in 2009, Rosetta Stone would acquire the building. Then, in 2012, Harver partnered with a previous member of Rosetta Stone to purchase the building. Now Harver is getting great use of it.

“It’s an event venue, a concert space, Funny Farm Comedy Club on the third floor, we do a lot of art shows too,” Harver said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SDZx_0h0lFJLg00
Artwork by Maple Turner, III displayed at the Lemon Grove.

Harver is now planning to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Lemon Grove at the Knox Building by holding a special event Friday.

The event will take place on the second and third floors of the building. There will be an art presentation by artist Maple Turner, III. There will also be musical performances by the Van Allen Belt, November Loop and Demos Papadimas. There will also be some interactive pieces.

“Ryan Jonquest doing the visuals, Lezlie Morris who did the maze, Eric Alleman’s gonna have the live print production,” Harver said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fy0el_0h0lFJLg00
Live print production station for Friday’s event.

Tickets to the show are $5 for Youngstown residents and YSU students and staff and $25 for everyone else. However, Harver says they won’t turn anyone away for inability to pay and welcome all to come.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Coffee Shop#Youngstown#Ursuline High School#Ysu#The Mckelvey Gallery#Funny Farm Comedy Club
WKBN

School supply drive at Southern Park Mall

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit. The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There’s a drop off box in Center Court. All donations will benefit Boardman students. They’ll be collecting supplies until the end of the month
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Eastwood Mall event honors Trumbull Co. teachers

As the upcoming school year is right around the corner, hundreds of teachers were honored Thursday in Trumbull County. It's a career that often undervalued. The Eastwood Mall hosted their inaugural 'Totes of Appreciation' night as a way to say thank you to more than 200 Trumbull County teachers. "I...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKBN

No decision yet on Park Vista garage repairs

The garage under Youngstown's Park Vista Independent Living Apartments has been closed for over a year after it was determined to be structurally unsound. The people living there were hoping a magistrate Thursday would order the garage be repaired and reopened. But the order never came - though it could still come and the next hearing next month.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
wcn247.com

Food and brew couple bringing back The Tavern on the Square

NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.-- Work is underway to reopen The Tavern on the Square in New Wilmington. But new owners have taken over and announced online they will restore, renovate and then open doors in 2023. Matt and Maggie Noble are food and brew experts with plans to bring back the beloved landmark.
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
WYTV.com

Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for community garden

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to East Liverpool where a woman puts in extra time and effort to help spruce up her city. Every day, Dawson Way Alley is shaded with East Liverpool Garden Club President Mary Beth Gill’s umbrellas. “We...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WFMJ.com

Westminster Best-in-Show winner competing at Canfield Fairgrounds

The first day of the Steel Valley dog cluster is in the books, and plenty of dogs made their way through the Canfield Fairgrounds Thursday. The four-day event attracts some of the country's best breeders handlers and dogs, who compete in a variety of activities such as confirmation, obedience and rally competitions, dock diving, disc dog, and more.
CANFIELD, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Grove City Premium Outlets announces three newcomers

GROVE CITY, Pa. — Simon Property Group announced that Starbuck’s Coffee, Versona and Forever 21 will soon be joining the retail mix at the Grove City Premium Outlets. According to an announcement, Starbuck’s and Versona, a women’s apparel and accessories store, are both slated to open in late August.
GROVE CITY, PA
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy