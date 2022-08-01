Jiffy Lube gives platform to aspiring artists in Indiana

Read on www.wishtv.com
Kayla Sullivan joins WISH-TV
INDIANAPOLIS – August 4, 2022 – Peggy McClelland, WISH-TV Creative Services Director, today announced that WISH-TV has hired Kayla Sullivan as a specialty content creator who will feature stories on family and parenting. Through her amusing yet informative storytelling, Sullivan will add her unique perspective to WISH-TV’s “Focused on Family and Community” initiative.
GRATEFUL FEST offers music, food and pet festival!
Spend the day at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Muncie on Saturday August 13th for the 2nd Annual Grateful Fest Music, Food & Pet Festival – presented by Midwest Homes for Pets. The event runs from 11AM to 7PM and admission is FREE!. Pamela Terhune, Founder and President, Grateful...
Abortion debate has Gen Con organizers considering a move away from Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Could Gen Con be leaving Indianapolis?. Organizers of the consumer and trade experience dedicated to gaming culture and community say they are getting pressure from participants and advertisers to possibly look elsewhere because of actions taken by the Indiana General Assembly regarding Senate Bill 1 Special Session, the abortion bill.
Indiana 1st in nation to approve legislation to further ban abortion post Roe
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept....
More than 500 businesses sign letter opposing abortion restrictions in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of businesses are standing up for abortion rights in Indiana. “We fully support reproductive rights. It’s a woman’s choice what to do with her body,” the co-owner of Amelia’s, Charlie McIntosh, said. The Indianapolis bakery, Amelia’s, is one of more than...
Greenwood woman, her mother thwart harassers in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chloe Neuenschwander was celebrating her 21st birthday last week in downtown Indianapolis when she said some men tried to grab her. Neuenschwander said the trouble began when her friends, parents and herself on July 26 were outside a bar in the 200 block of South Meridian Street. Chloe encountered a homeless man and struck up a friendly conversation.
Don’t miss Saturday’s ‘Summer Sip & Shop Block Party’ at Carmel City Center
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Anyone looking for a way to relax and unwind on Saturday is encouraged to stop by Carmel City Center for the Summer Sip & Shop Block Party. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can check out sidewalk sales, enjoy complimentary wine and cocktails, take part in a free pop-up outdoor yoga class, and relax with a complimentary neck and shoulder massage. For kids, free airbrush tattoos and complimentary juice boxes will be available.
Indy Chamber opposes Indiana abortion bill
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chamber of commerce for Indianapolis is asking lawmakers to move away from a proposed bill banning abortion. Indy Chamber issued a statement Thursday morning asking Indiana legislators “not to proceed” on SB 1. “Over the last two weeks, the Indiana General Assembly has...
Storm Track 8 blog: Storms hit Indiana with heavy winds
(WISH) — By 8:20 p.m., all storm watches for Indiana has been canceled, the National Weather Service says. The storm watch first issued about 3 p.m. Wednesday was expanded about two hours later. Here was the list of Indiana counties in the watch at 5 p.m.: Allen, Benton, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, DeKalb, Elkhart, Fountain, Fulton, Howard, Huntington, Jasper, Kosciusko, Lake, La Porte, LaGrange, Marshall, Miami, Montgomery, Newton, Noble, Parke, Porter, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Starke, Steuben, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, White and Whitley. Primary threats are hail up to a quarter-sized diameter, scattered gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning.
Health Spotlight: Learning new skills; heart disease rates climbing; sleep side linked to personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here are Friday’s Health Spotlight items from “All Indiana”:. A lifetime of learning keeps the brain sharp. Cardiovascular diseases expected to soar. The side of the bed you sleep on may hold clues to personality. Check out the video to watch All Indiana!
IMPD adds fleet of public safety camera trailers to crime-fighting efforts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday showed off a new piece of crime-fighting technology: a fleet of public safety camera trailers. “This expansion allows the department to stay adaptable to where and when violence occurs,” IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said in a statement.
Visitation on Friday for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The community is invited to honor a hero Friday during visitation for Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Shahnavaz, 24, had been with the department for 11 months when he was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop. Services will be held at ITOWN Church...
Pediatrician lists signs your child may be contemplating suicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s normal for kids to have bad days. But if a child is having more bad days than good ones, especially if it’s been that way for a couple of weeks, it could be a sign something is seriously wrong. “What you may notice...
Body found confirmed as missing Kokomo woman Karena McClerkin
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police Laboratory have confirmed Friday morning that the deceased body found on July. 18 is the body of the missing Kokomo woman, Karena McClerkin. Investigators arrested Flint V. Farmer, 57, on July. 18 in the 600 block of South Purdum Street. Police...
Indy Chamber of Commerce calls abortion bill process ‘reckless’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Chamber of Commerce, which is typically lockstep with Republican legislators, is asking the entire general assembly to slow down on the abortion bill. The Indy Chamber of Commerce represents the interests of hundreds of Indianapolis and Marion County-based businesses at the Statehouse. Their membership...
Indianapolis boy’s book surrounding life with autistic twin brother to turn into movie
‘”Yes! We Are Twins, But We Are Different” is a book written by a 10-year-old boy that is now being turned into a short film. It tells the real life story of two twin brothers, one who has been diagnosed with autism. Tyrell Smith, author and short film...
How to spot if your child is experiencing back-to-school stress
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Going back to school is stressful enough, but layer the anxieties children have been experiencing living through two-and-a-half years of a pandemic on top of that and they may be feeling overwhelmed to a degree they’ve never felt before. Dr. Lucille Gotanco, child and adolescent...
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Docs: Plainfield HS football assistant charged with marijuana dealing
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Plainfield Schools employees and students at the end of the 2021-2022 school year began sharing information about a man called “Coach Keys” providing or selling drugs to students, court records show. Plainfield Police Department later determined “Coach Keys” was Marquis J. Feldman, 22,...
Friends remember US Rep. Jackie Walorski, 2 staffers killed in car crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sadness and love filled the Statehouse this morning for U.S. representative Jackie Walorski. “Her legacy for service and what she did with enthusiasm and energy will be long remembered,” State Representative Timothy Wesco, a Republican from Osceola, said. Two others with Walorski also died in...
