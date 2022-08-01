ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lolo, MT

Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula

By Peter Christian
NewsTalk 95.5
NewsTalk 95.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on newstalk955.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lolo, MT
City
Elmo, MT
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
City
Missoula, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River

On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Fire Engines#Missoula Rural Fire#Missoula Electric Co Op#Dnrc
NewsTalk 95.5

Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver

On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
montanarightnow.com

Campers evacuated as wildfire near Elmo spreads

The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Region 1 at 9:06 A.M. on July 30, 2020:. Due to an imminent safety concern, FWP is closing Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park in Lake County due to wildfire danger. An evacuation order...
NBCMontana

Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard

On July 30, 2022, around 9:10 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress at the YWCA building on Broadway. Dispatch advised that 28-year-old Cameron Billedeaux, a well-known male to law enforcement who frequents the area, was seen breaking windows of the building with his skateboard.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

NewsTalk 95.5

Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy