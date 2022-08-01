Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula

Read on newstalk955.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 small wildfires burning near Missoula
A pair of small wildfires were spotted on Friday morning burning 5-to-7 air miles northwest of Missoula
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Donations helping crews battling Elmo Fire
The community is coming together to make sure the fire personnel fighting the Elmo Fire have enough resources moving forward.
Missoula Police Public Information Officer Appears on Talk Back
After the retirement of long-time Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh, patrol officer Lydia Arnold took over in 2021 and made her first appearance on Friday’s Talk Back to discuss her role as the PIO. Arnold, already a seven-year veteran of the Missoula Police Department, acknowledged that she...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Christian Realtor Fined in Missoula, “Brandon’s Law” Gains Support
A Montana pastor and real estate agent is now being targeted for his Christian beliefs and faces a $5,000 fine by the realtors association in Missoula, Montana. This, as Montana lawmakers sign onto a bill being referred to as "Brandon's Law" to protect realtors like Pastor Brandon Huber. I caught...
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
Drunk Driver Goes the Wrong Way on I-90, Nearly Hits Officers
On July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy were dispatched to reports of a Semi truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate I-90 near mile marker 119 in Missoula County. There were six separate callers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
montanarightnow.com
Campers evacuated as wildfire near Elmo spreads
The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Region 1 at 9:06 A.M. on July 30, 2020:. Due to an imminent safety concern, FWP is closing Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park in Lake County due to wildfire danger. An evacuation order...
NBCMontana
Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
Missoula Fire Danger Now Very High With 100 Degree Temperatures
The Missoula County Fire Protection Association has once again increased the fire danger starting on Friday to Very High. Kristin Mortenson is Director of Community Preparedness & Fire Prevention for the Southwestern Land Office of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, She shared the information with us. “In...
Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard
On July 30, 2022, around 9:10 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress at the YWCA building on Broadway. Dispatch advised that 28-year-old Cameron Billedeaux, a well-known male to law enforcement who frequents the area, was seen breaking windows of the building with his skateboard.
‘Yellowstone’: New Season 5 Filming Location Revealed
“Yellowstone” is really ramping up filming for season 5. It’s reported that the show will move filming to a new location in Western Montana. The series is introducing a new location in Ravalli County, Montana. Notably, Ravalli County contains the town of Darby, where Chief Joseph Ranch is located.
Deer Lodge man facing charges in death of newborn daughter
A Deer Lodge man faces a charge of deliberate homicide in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
564K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0