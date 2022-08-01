Read on www.newscentermaine.com
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Chipotle Restaurant Permanently Closed In MaineBryan DijkhuizenMaine State
Maine Mother, 2-Year-Old Daughter, Seriously Hurt After Collision With Dump Truck
According to WGME 13, Wednesday afternoon crash has left a Maine mom and her toddler-aged daughter in serious condition. The news station reports that the crash happened just before 4:30 on Route 113 in the Maine town of Standish. Officials tell reporters that a Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old woman...
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
Two seriously injured in Standish crash
PORTLAND, Maine — Two have been seriously injured in a head-on collision in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West on Route 113 at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a dump truck and a 2004 Volvo operated by Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish, according to a...
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
whdh.com
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
wabi.tv
Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Belgrade man was killed Tuesday night after a single-car crash in Winslow. It happened on the China Road just before 6 p.m. Police say 44-year-old Eric Drown lost control of his Jeep, went off the road and hit a telephone pole. We’re told the SUV...
Metal waste, also called 'slag' and 'fluff,' catches fire at Topsham industry waste facility
TOPSHAM, Maine — The Topsham Fire and Rescue Department responded to a waste material pile on fire at Grimmel's Industries, a waste facility in Topsham, around 3:46 a.m. Friday. According to a news release issued by Deputy Chief Gerard “Gerry” Pineau of Topsham Fire and Rescue on Friday, crews...
WMTW
Maine's largest police force hires new officers, but still faces shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — Many police and fire departments in Maine continue to struggle with staffing shortages, but in Portland, there is some good news. Portland Police held a ceremony Friday morning to swear in four new officers. The department has had 23 open positions for months. The department would be fully staffed with 158 officers.
New recovery house opens in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Damariscotta man safe after credit card used in Belfast
DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta, on Thursday afternoon. By mid-morning on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said Slicer had been safely located but offered no additional information. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”,...
WGME
Speed, alcohol apparent factors in 3-car crash in Windham that sent 4 to hospital
WINDHAM (WGME) --Four people were injured after a three-car crash in Windham on Tuesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Rt. 302 and Albion. According to police, a vehicle driven by a 43-year-old Portland woman crossed the center line and hit another vehicle and then struck a third vehicle.
Police identify man who died in Southport crash
Police have identified the man who died in a car crash on July 27 in Southport. James T. Pener, 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts, was driving a Tesla sedan at the time of the crash and was the only person in the vehicle at the time, Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.
Update: 88-year-old man who was missing has been found
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine — UPDATE:. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Ronald Slicer was found safe. Police are trying to find Ronald Slicer, 88, whom officials said was last seen around 9 a.m. on Wednesday in the Damariscotta area, authorities say. Slicer has dementia and other health...
wgan.com
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough crash
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle shut down Route 114 in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. Scarborough police say they responded to the crash near the Nonesuch Golf Course at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. They said a motor vehicle was turning left and collided with the motorcycle that was heading south. The...
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
Maine Girl Missing For Two Days Found Safe
A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls, Maine, who had been missing since Saturday night, was found safe about a mile from her home Monday evening. At around 8:00 p.m., Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 “Uerly” were searching an area that had previously been searched when they found the girl in a wooded area just over a mile from her house. It is believed the teen had been moving around in the area, making it difficult for searchers, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Warden Service.
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
Search for missing Livermore Falls teen continues
LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine — The search for a missing 16-year-old continued in Livermore Falls on Monday. Officials said Asia Brown was last seen Saturday evening at her home on Campground Road. "With volunteers and game wardens, we probably have about 30 people out searching right now," Game Warden Lt....
Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.
BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
