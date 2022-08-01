ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Two seriously injured in Standish crash

PORTLAND, Maine — Two have been seriously injured in a head-on collision in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West on Route 113 at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a dump truck and a 2004 Volvo operated by Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish, according to a...
STANDISH, ME
whdh.com

Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WMTW) — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
wabi.tv

Belgrade man killed in Winslow car crash

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - A Belgrade man was killed Tuesday night after a single-car crash in Winslow. It happened on the China Road just before 6 p.m. Police say 44-year-old Eric Drown lost control of his Jeep, went off the road and hit a telephone pole. We’re told the SUV...
WINSLOW, ME
WMTW

Maine's largest police force hires new officers, but still faces shortage

PORTLAND, Maine — Many police and fire departments in Maine continue to struggle with staffing shortages, but in Portland, there is some good news. Portland Police held a ceremony Friday morning to swear in four new officers. The department has had 23 open positions for months. The department would be fully staffed with 158 officers.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

New recovery house opens in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — For people who are transitioning back into society after being in prison, or struggling with substance use disorder, it can be easy to fall back into old patterns. That's where Johnny Clark comes in. Clark and his partner, Brandon Tobey, have three sober living homes in...
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Damariscotta man safe after credit card used in Belfast

DAMARISCOTTA — The Damariscotta Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Slicer, 88, of Damariscotta, on Thursday afternoon. By mid-morning on Friday, a spokeswoman for the Maine State Police said Slicer had been safely located but offered no additional information. Slicer is described as a white male, 5’11”,...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police identify man who died in Southport crash

Police have identified the man who died in a car crash on July 27 in Southport. James T. Pener, 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts, was driving a Tesla sedan at the time of the crash and was the only person in the vehicle at the time, Lt. Michael Murphy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release issued Tuesday.
SOUTHPORT, ME
wgan.com

Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough crash

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle shut down Route 114 in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. Scarborough police say they responded to the crash near the Nonesuch Golf Course at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. They said a motor vehicle was turning left and collided with the motorcycle that was heading south. The...
The Maine Writer

Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?

It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
101.9 The Rock

Maine Girl Missing For Two Days Found Safe

A 16-year-old girl from Livermore Falls, Maine, who had been missing since Saturday night, was found safe about a mile from her home Monday evening. At around 8:00 p.m., Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 “Uerly” were searching an area that had previously been searched when they found the girl in a wooded area just over a mile from her house. It is believed the teen had been moving around in the area, making it difficult for searchers, according to Mark Latti, Communications Director for the Maine Warden Service.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Millie the Moose died Saturday. Locals want answers.

BELGRADE, Maine — Belgrade Lakes community members are mourning the loss of a juvenile moose that frequented yards and ponds for the past few weeks. Millie the Moose, as she was called by locals, died Saturday, according to game wardens. Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Warden Service,...
BELGRADE, ME
