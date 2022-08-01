ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rayne, LA

RPD warns against driver’s license scams

By Lindsey Ducharme
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAvAS_0h0lF0f800

RAYNE, La. ( KLFY )- Rayne Police Department (RPD) warns the public to use caution when sending driver’s license pictures amongst multiple scams.

Amongst several complaints, the Rayne Police Department warns the public to be extra cautious when sending driver’s license pictures.

Shooting in Broussard leaves one person dead

People have provided a photocopy of their driver’s license to prove their identity to purchase a dog or volunteer for a charity. The scammer then uses the ID to reset the Facebook account password and immediately change the security questions answers, and the accounts recovery contact information. After this, the scammer uses the new account to facilitate additional scams, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Sports
Rayne, LA
Sports
City
Broussard, LA
Rayne, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Rayne, LA
kalb.com

Pregnant woman injured, unborn baby dies following Bunkie shooting

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting in Bunkie that left a woman in critical condition and resulted in the death of her unborn baby. The Bunkie Police Department said they received a call on August 4 around 10:07 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Ebony Street and South Chestnut Street. Police said they heard several gunshots being fired in the area prior to the call.
BUNKIE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LC man sentenced for illegal possession of firearm

A Lake Charles man was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in prison for illegal possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said James J. Julian, 37, will also serve three years of supervised release. Julian was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and pleaded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpd#Shooting#Scams#Fraud#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
99.9 KTDY

Guilty: Mother’s Boyfriend Convicted in Brutal Death of Toddler

44-year-old Robert Miller of Eunice will be sentenced in two weeks after a jury of his peers found him guilty in the 2013 death of his girlfriend's 18-month-old girl. In 2015, there was a mistrial in the case, according to our news partners at KATC. During that trial, it was revealed by medical experts how horrible the toddler's death was.
EUNICE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests 2 for catalytic converter thefts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police officers arrested two Opelousas men early this morning in connection with local catalytic converter thefts. At approximately 1:45 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 2700 block of North MacArthur Drive in reference to possible catalytic converter theft. Upon arrival, officers detained two individuals and found equipment involved in catalytic converter theft in the suspect’s vehicle.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
99.9 KTDY

Broussard Police Arrest Elderly Man in Homicide Case

69-year-old Edward Lee has been taken into custody following a brief standoff with Broussard Police who were responding to a report of someone being shot. It turns out the person that was shot died from a single gunshot wound and was found inside his/her home in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street, where officers had responded. The victim's identity has not been released yet pending notification of kin.
BROUSSARD, LA
kalb.com

LSP confirms fatal crop duster crash near Cheneyville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - There was a fatal plane crash on the ramp of the Cheneyville exit on I-49 on Tuesday, August 2. Louisiana State Police said the crash happened around noon time. They confirm that it was a crop duster and that it only had one occupant, who LSP said died as a result. The identity of the pilot is not being released at this time.
CHENEYVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy