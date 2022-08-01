RPD warns against driver’s license scams

RAYNE, La. ( KLFY )- Rayne Police Department (RPD) warns the public to use caution when sending driver’s license pictures amongst multiple scams.

Amongst several complaints, the Rayne Police Department warns the public to be extra cautious when sending driver’s license pictures.

People have provided a photocopy of their driver’s license to prove their identity to purchase a dog or volunteer for a charity. The scammer then uses the ID to reset the Facebook account password and immediately change the security questions answers, and the accounts recovery contact information. After this, the scammer uses the new account to facilitate additional scams, according to authorities.

