Grand Haven, MI

Harmful blue-green algae bloom confirmed in Allegan County's Swan Lake

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Swan Lake in Allegan County has been confirmed to contain a harmful bloom of blue-green algae, according to the Allegan County Health Department. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) tested samples of the algae bloom collected in late July, which came back positive for the presence of algal toxin microcystin.
Coast Guard hopes festival will boost recruitment numbers

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard Fest is in full swing in Grand Haven, attracting tens of thousands of people to the lakeshore community. People from across the country come to the multi-day event to partake in carnival like activities, see parades and fireworks, and tour the vessels of the Coast Guard. With so many visiting Grand Haven, the U.S. Coast Guard is hopeful that will help them with recruitment efforts.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Trees to be treated for invasive bug in Norton Shores

NORTON SHORES (WOOD-AM) - Two treatments have been scheduled at Lake Harbor Park to treat trees that have been infested with the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid. “It only exists right now from Allegan County up to Mason County. So we really have about a five-county area and it really hugs the shoreline,” Drew Rayner, who is with the state DNR, told WOOD-TV.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
