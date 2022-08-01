Read on www.wzzm13.com
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Harmful blue-green algae bloom confirmed in Allegan County's Swan Lake
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Swan Lake in Allegan County has been confirmed to contain a harmful bloom of blue-green algae, according to the Allegan County Health Department. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) tested samples of the algae bloom collected in late July, which came back positive for the presence of algal toxin microcystin.
The Hispanic Festival is back in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids tradition of more than 40 years is back downtown this weekend. The Hispanic Festival kicks off Friday evening at 5 p.m. in Calder Plaza and will have music, food, vendors and Hispanic culture all weekend long. Entry into the festival is completely...
Coast Guard hopes festival will boost recruitment numbers
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard Fest is in full swing in Grand Haven, attracting tens of thousands of people to the lakeshore community. People from across the country come to the multi-day event to partake in carnival like activities, see parades and fireworks, and tour the vessels of the Coast Guard. With so many visiting Grand Haven, the U.S. Coast Guard is hopeful that will help them with recruitment efforts.
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Waves could reach 7 feet at popular Lake Michigan beaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Beach Hazards statement remains in effect through Monday evening, meaning there could be dangerous swimming conditions at some popular West Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids issued a Lake Michigan beach-hazards statement Monday, August 1, for Allegan, Mason, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa and...
Adelaide Pointe developers to buy Hartshorn Village and Marina
As Adelaide Pointe co-founder Ryan Leestma waits for a city agreement to begin building his $250 million development, he’s not slowing down.
U.S. 31 exit ramp north of Muskegon will close for part of this weekend
MUSKEGON, MI – Motorists traveling on U.S. 31 north of Muskegon will encounter a ramp closure this weekend. The southbound U.S. 31 exit No. 158 to Oceana Drive/Business U.S. 31 will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, through 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
'WE'VE BUILT THE FOUNDATION' | Grand Rapids hopes biodigester is just the beginning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On one of the most humid days of the year, it feels even more so inside the new biodigester in Grand Rapids. The biodigester has to be kept at 98 degrees. No more, no less. The sweat is dripping down the face of Mike Grenier,...
Norton Shores park to be treated for invasive insect
One half of Lake Harbor Park will be treated this fall. The other half will be treated next year.
iheart.com
Trees to be treated for invasive bug in Norton Shores
NORTON SHORES (WOOD-AM) - Two treatments have been scheduled at Lake Harbor Park to treat trees that have been infested with the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid. “It only exists right now from Allegan County up to Mason County. So we really have about a five-county area and it really hugs the shoreline,” Drew Rayner, who is with the state DNR, told WOOD-TV.
National Night Out takes over West Michigan Tuesday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All across the country on Aug. 2, residents and local leaders join together for National Night Out. Residents are encouraged to turn on their porch or other outside lights and spend their time with neighbors. In West Michigan, there are a number of community family-friendly...
SUNDAY FUNDAY: Peppino's Grand Rapids to host Cornhole Tournament street party
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready for Sunday Funday, as Peppinos Grand Rapids is having a block party to put on their Cornhole Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 7. The pizza place will be shutting down Ionia Avenue between Cherry Street and Oaks to set up 32 sets of cornhole boards.
Old Sullivan Field scoreboard finds new home at Grand Rapids brewery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A sports landmark on the west side of Grand Rapids has a new home after longtime fans of the venue fought to keep it out of the junkyard. Paul Soltysiak, one of those fans, knows Sullivan Field. "I grew up across the street," he recalls.
Grandville couple becomes latest victims of surging car thefts
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — It’s a hot topic on social media, the sheer number of cars stolen from West Michigan communities overnight. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been reporting on all of the Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen from the Grand Rapids area in recent months. And now it...
MSP: 1 dead in crash on I-96 near 28th Street
One person has died after a crash on I-96 Friday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
Eastbrook Homes’ Tannery Bay development in Whitehall offers a unique lifestyle and waterfront living
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Eastbrook Builders President and CEO Mick McGraw had a vision for the company’s Tannery Bay development in Whitehall that draws from some of his favorite Michigan communities. Situated on the shores of White Lake, with boat access to Lake Michigan, McGraw has created a community...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Muskegon Humane Society acquires animal clinic
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is saving an animal clinic in Muskegon. There are big plans in the works to renovate the space and expand services, but they need your help to make this vision a reality. Pay it Forward Animal Outreach started in the fall of...
Grand Rapids firefighter sets women's state record in challenge
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The sun was beating down on Calder Plaza. Carlye Scheer was in full gear, including jacket, pants, helmet, boots and an air tank. She was pulling a 175-pound dummy across the finish line, which she says is her favorite part of the Firefighter Combat Challenge because it's the hardest part.
