GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard Fest is in full swing in Grand Haven, attracting tens of thousands of people to the lakeshore community. People from across the country come to the multi-day event to partake in carnival like activities, see parades and fireworks, and tour the vessels of the Coast Guard. With so many visiting Grand Haven, the U.S. Coast Guard is hopeful that will help them with recruitment efforts.

GRAND HAVEN, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO