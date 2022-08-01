Read on www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Healdsburg-based Truett-Hurst, Inc. names new leader
Emilie Eliason is the new CEO of the Healdsburg-based wine company Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTC: THST). The previous CEO was Paul Dolan III, the co-founder of the company. He will remain on the firm’s board of directors. "Emilie's innovative leadership experience and her deep understanding of the Direct -to-Consumer model...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Windsor promotes parks director to town manager
Jon Davis has been appointed town manager for the town of Windsor. Davis will replace Mark Linder, who served as interim town manager after Ken MacNab retired in December 2021. Davis has served as the Sonoma County town’s parks and recreation director. “We considered two dozen highly qualified, top-notch...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Deal for salamander protection in Sonoma County vineyards builds on permit streamlining effort
The origins of a new public-private solution for the longstanding environmental quandary facing Sonoma County grape growers operating in critical habitat for the endangered California tiger salamander can be traced to recent reforms of county permits for erosion control on vineyard projects. Under an agreement with the U.S. Fish &...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
San Rafael firm gets $3M contract for Sonoma Valley park improvements
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors has awarded a contract to Bauman Landscape and Construction Inc. of San Rafael for $3.35 million in work needed to complete $7.2 million in renovations and improvements to recreation facilities at Maxwell Farms Regional Park, a regional park located in Boyes Hot Springs adjacent to the city of Sonoma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County hosts fourth Drought Town Hall on Thursday
Sonoma County will hold its fourth virtual town hall on the ongoing drought Thursday. This session will be focused on emergency planning, Russian River curtailments and a new program in Windsor offering residents access to free recycled wastewater for their use. The online session, hosted by the county and Sonoma...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Domaine Carneros selects new vineyard manager
Tim Rowe has been appointed vineyard manager of Domaine Carneros, located entirely within the Carneros appellation straddling Napa and Sonoma counties. He succeeds Alberto Zamora, who is retiring after a 40-year career in the wine industry and nearly 11 years at the winery, according to the vintner. “We benefited so...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County vineyard worker management prep course graduates 1st class
Leadership Academy class of 2022 Helmer Cruz, Tri-Valley Vineyard Management, 29 years of experience Agustin Santiago, Medlock Ames, 22 years Dante Ruano, Redwood Empire Vineyard Management, 37 years Fabian Garcia, Vino Farms, four years Victor Gomez, Lynmar Estate, 10 years Felipe Hernandez, Atlas Vineyard Management, seven years Luis Guillermo Velasquez, Dutton Ranch, 10 years Gustavo Rico Alverez, Seghesio Family Vineyards, 21 years Jose Arreguin, Bevill Vineyard Management, 28 years Jose Cervantes, Cornerstone Certified Vineyard, 27 years Juan Alcanara, Skipstone Ranch, 14 years Leonei Avina Zavala, Sanchietti Farming, 15 years Leonei Campos Alvarez, Sangiacomo Family Vineyards, 15 years Rafael Magana, Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, 15 years Ricardo Corona, Munselle Vineyards, 25 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Zero-dollar Napa Valley vineyard deal highlights ups, downs of handshake wine business deals
It seems easy and cordial: Notable figures and friends in the North Coast wine world agree to a changing of hands of a Napa Valley vineyard at no cost and without a contract. Steve Lagier, a former winemaker for Robert Mondavi Winery, and Carole Meredith, a retired UC Davis plant geneticist credited with the discovery of the Eastern European origins of the popular zinfandel grape, are owners of Lagier Meredith Vineyard northwest of Napa. The couple has worked out a plan with in-demand consulting winemaker Aaron Pott and his wife, Claire, to hand over the 84-acre property with its 4.5 acres of planted vines likely over the next year, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Hanson Bridgett brings on attorney with Napa, Sonoma experience in wine, real estate
Brian Russell has joined as counsel in the Hanson Bridgett LLP's real estate and environment practice. Most recently, Russell was in-house counsel for the Palmaz Companies, a family office that owns and operates four diverse companies, including GoodHeart Brand Specialty Foods, Vactronix Scientific, Napa Valley winery Palmaz Vineyards, and cattle rancher Genesee Valley Ranch, according to San Francisco-based Hanson Bridgett.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County’s Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa gets new CEO
Chief Program Officer Jennielynn Holmes with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa has been chosen as its new CEO, the charity announced. She gets the job after Len Marabella announced his retirement announcement in March of 2022,. “After reviewing candidates from across the nation, Jennielynn rose to the...
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County officials give update on new $155M mental health facility
The site of a $155 million project centered around treating mental health in the county has begun to take shape, San Mateo County officials said in a press last week. Construction on the 121-bed Cordilleras Mental Health Center, which is expected to open in 2024, began in 2021. “You can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avelo to start flights between Palm Springs, Sonoma County this fall
Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport this fall will add a desert destination to the markets it services. On Nov. 11, Avelo Airlines will launch nonstop flights between the Santa Rosa facility and Palm Springs, airport officials said Aug. 4. The flights will operate twice weekly, on Fridays and Mondays, starting with a $29 introductory one-way fare.
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought
(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
SFist
COVID Cases In This Summer's BA.5 Surge Most Concentrated In San Francisco's Southern Neighborhoods
According to data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health (DPH), Bayview/Hunters Point continued to be a hot spot of COVID infection — and re-infection — in this summer's surge, and the highest concentrations of cases were in the southern part of the city overall. By the...
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
Bay Area leads state in latest water conservation numbers
(BCN) — The latest statewide water conservation numbers are improving, having more than doubled from May to June, and the Bay Area is leading the way. In June, statewide water consumption dropped by 7.6 percent compared to June 2020, whereas in May Californians reduced water use by just 3.1 percent, according to a report to […]
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartment
According to a recent National Low Income Housing Coalition study, 91 percent of counties across the country’s minimum-wage employees cannot afford a one-bedroom apartment. No state, county, or metropolitan region allows a worker making minimum wage to affordably rent a typical two-bedroom apartment.
Kaiser Permanente workers announce plans for indefinite strike in Northern California
"This status quo cannot go on one more day. Patients are suffering. Therapists are leaving. Kaiser is blatantly ignoring new state laws."
Comments / 0