ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Inside The Mystery Surrounding D.B. Cooper & The Skyjacking Of Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
FBI.gov

When skyjacker D.B. Cooper leaped from a 727-airplane clutching $200,000 in ransom money, he was never seen again.

Was it the perfect crime? Or did Cooper die near where he landed? The case remains the only unsolved skyjacking in U.S. history, with the FBI officially concluding their investigation into the case in July 2016.

On the night before Thanksgiving in 1971, Cooper hijacked Northwest Orient Airlines Flight 305 - a Boeing 727 owned and operated by Northwest Orient Airlines - while it was flying from Portland, Oregon to Seattle, Washington.

After getting onboard the short 30-minute flight, Cooper - who bought his ticket using cash and using the name Dan Cooper - handed a note to female flight attendant Florence Schaffner who was sitting directly behind him.

"Miss, you'd better look at that note," Cooper reportedly told the flight attendant after she dropped the note into her purse without reading it. "I have a bomb."

According to the flight attendant, Cooper then ordered her to sit next to him and he showed her the alleged bomb he had hidden within a briefcase. Cooper then listed his demands to the flight attendant, who wrote the demands down before delivering them to the cockpit.

"He requests $200,000 in a knapsack by 5:00pm," the list of Cooper's demands read, which were promptly transmitted via radio by the plane's pilot, Captain William A. Scott, to Northwest Flight Operations based in Minnesota.

"He wants two front parachutes, two back parachutes," the demands continued. "He wants the money in negotiable American currency."

Shortly thereafter, Cooper began making more demands to Tina Mucklow - a second female flight attendant who became Cooper's liaison between himself and Captain Scott. Cooper further demanded that he wanted fuel trucks to meet the plane when it landed in Washington, and that he would not let the rest of the passengers onboard the flight go until the $200,000 and four parachutes were delivered to him via Mucklow.

Donald Nyrop, the president of Northwest Orient at the time of the skyjacking, authorized the $200,000 ransom payment and ordered the plane's personnel to fully cooperate with Cooper's many demands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1Vwn_0h0lEslY00
FBI.gov

Following a two-hour delay so the authorities could acquire the $200,000 and four parachutes, the plane landed at Seattle Tacoma Airport. Mucklow successfully delivered the money and chutes to Cooper, at which point he allowed Schaffner, the plane's passengers and a senior flight attendant named Alice Hancock to safely exit the 727.

The Boeing 727 once again took off around 7:40 PM, at which point Cooper ordered Mucklow to enter the cockpit and join the other three men still onboard - Captain Scott, the plane's first officer and the plane's flight engineer.

Around 8:13 PM - just more than 30 minutes after the plane took off from Seattle Tacoma Airport - Cooper opened a door to the plane's main cabin. When the flight landed two hours later at Reno–Tahoe International Airport, Cooper, the $200,000, the four parachutes and the alleged bomb were no longer on board.

Despite never himself being found, two traces of Cooper were revealed in the thick woods of Oregon and Washington.

In 1979 a hunter found an exit sign from the plane's rear hatch. Then, one year later, a young 8-year-old boy discovered $5,800 worth of bills suspected to be from Cooper’s skyjacking decaying on a nearby river bank.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Never-Before-Seen Last Photos Reveal The Man Believed To Be REAL Skyjacker D.B. Cooper Before His Death & ‘Netflix’ Documentary

These are the never-before-seen last photos of the man widely believed to be infamous hijacker D.B. Cooper before he died a free man in 2019.U.S. Army paratrooper veteran Robert W. Rackstraw Sr. was unmasked in the recent Netflix mini-series D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! as the man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000.Rackstraw, who died at 75 before he could ever face justice, closely resembled the police sketch of the skyjacker.These previously unseen photos of Rackstraw were snapped as part of another proposed, albeit never aired, television documentary and were recently provided...
SEATTLE, WA
Newsweek

Teen Praised for Refusing To Give Up Plane Seat to 'Cursing' Couple

The internet has sided with a teenager who refused to give up her window seat to an "entitled" couple, after she specifically booked that seat because of her anxiety disorder. In a post shared on Reddit on Tuesday, the 15-year-old girl, who goes by the username BobcatLiving6715, explained that she was flying for the first time to Florida and she was alone. Because of some childhood trauma, she said, she now suffers from anxiety, so she booked a window seat to help her relieve her nerves.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Florence, OR
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
City
Orient, WA
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Wife of Navy lieutenant jailed in Japan makes impassioned plea to Biden for his release

The wife of a US Navy lieutenant who was jailed for three years in Japan for killing two pedestrians after suffering a medical episode says she plans to stay in Washington DC “as long as it takes” to secure his release.Brittany Alkonis called on President Joe Biden to intervene after exhausting legal efforts to prove her husband Ridge Alkonis had been denied a fair trial.“This is really about my kids, while it is hard for us, the ones really paying the price for this and for the alliance and politics are my kids,” she told Fox News.The Navy officer and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Flight Attendants#Skyjacker D B Cooper#Northwest Orient Airlines
CNBC

This 30-year-old made $3,000 giving up her seat on a Delta flight: ‘I almost broke my neck sprinting down the aisles’

Everyone has air travel horror stories: delayed redeyes, lost luggage, unruly pets who chew through travel crates. Megan Keaveny at least managed to make some money from hers. A lot of money, actually: $3,000, which the 30-year-old real estate broker received from Delta Air Lines for giving up her seat on a flight – which originally cost $358 – from New York's LaGuardia Airport to West Palm Beach, Florida, according to Keaveny.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Boeing
Alina Andras

3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.
Business Insider

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 wheelchair from her vacation in Florida to California, instead of her home in New York — and it got broken along the way

Delta sent a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair to California instead of New York. The chair was damaged on both the outward and return journeys. "I can't believe someone would treat a wheelchair the way mine was treated," the passenger said. Delta broke a passenger's $30,000 power wheelchair on a trip...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

37K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy