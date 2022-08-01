Lemon Grove owner welcomes community to celebrate 10-year anniversary

Read on www.wytv.com
WYTV.com
Skydiving festival takes off in Grove City
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – There was a sky full of fun and excitement on Friday in Grove City. There is much to do and see at Skydive Fest 2022, like helicopter rides and a large formation skydive. It won’t cost you to see it at Skydive Pennsylvania in...
WYTV.com
Local mall holds teacher appreciation event
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — In Trumbull County, 200 teachers were treated Thursday evening at Eastwood Mall’s first-of-its-kind event called Totes for Appreciation. The teachers were treated to something to eat and then listened to the keynote speaker Dr. Charisse Nixon, Professor of Psychology at Penn State Erie. On...
WYTV.com
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction. Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.
WYTV.com
Newest Miss, Junior Miss pageant winners crowned in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest. Friday night’s big event was the Miss and Junior Miss pageants. First News Anchor Lindsey Watson served as a judge for the fun, entertaining event. Ten girls,...
WYTV.com
School supply drive at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit. The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There’s a drop off box in Center Court. All donations will benefit Boardman students. They’ll be collecting supplies until...
WYTV.com
Pa. city celebrating 225th anniversary with fireworks
WAMPUM, Pa. (WKBN)- Tomorrow night in Lawrence County, the skies will be bursting with fireworks!. It’s Wampum’s 225th anniversary celebration. It’s the oldest borough in Lawrence County. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. at The Community Park.
WYTV.com
Local affiliates of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library invited to Columbus
(WKBN) — This Tuesday, all affiliates part of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio are invited to Columbus, to get to hear Parton speak. It’s a celebration of how the program is going in the state, which is heavily supported by First Lady Fran DeWine. The Imagination...
WYTV.com
Hometown Hero goes above and beyond for community garden
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) — This week’s Hometown Hero takes us to East Liverpool where a woman puts in extra time and effort to help spruce up her city. Every day, Dawson Way Alley is shaded with East Liverpool Garden Club President Mary Beth Gill’s umbrellas. “We...
WYTV.com
One of Youngstown’s oldest homes is renovated, for sale
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation has renovated one of the city’s oldest houses and it’s now up for sale. The former Mill Creek Park Superintendent’s house got a renovation of over $100,000. The original house on Old Furnace Road was built between...
WYTV.com
Local dress donation nonprofit still looking for new home
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) — A local nonprofit organization that gives youth dresses for dances and special occasions is getting a new space. In May, Diva Donations lots its space in North Lima due to the rising cost of rent. At first, the organization had nowhere to call home. Then, a church stepped up to host them.
WYTV.com
Book celebration brings kids joy at Wick Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was plenty to celebrate Wednesday at the Youngstown Parks and Recreation camp. About 150 young people took part in the annual summer book celebration at Wick Park. It’s an annual event with help from The Rotary Club of Youngstown, Mahoning County Land Bank, and...
WYTV.com
Austintown Fire receives $10k donation from local racino
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Fire Department got a big donation. Thanks to Hollywood Gaming and Racino they can buy some much-needed equipment. Hollywood gave the department a $10,000 check Wednesday. They’re going to use it to purchase face masks and breathing equipment. This was part of...
WYTV.com
Three new stores coming to Grove City Outlets
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Three new stores will soon be coming to Grove City Premium Outlets. Starbucks Coffee will open in late August, Versona will open on August 25 and Forever 21 will open in the fall. New retailers that have already opened this year include Rue 21,...
WYTV.com
MYCAP hosts free Community Health Day
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cars lined up around the block for the Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP)’s first free Community Health Day on Friday. The Ohio Department of Health originally approached them about a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, but the project bloomed with vendors for mental and physical health services, booths for back-to-school healthy habits and a mobile market. There was also a mobile library.
WYTV.com
Where does the animal waste go from the Columbiana County Fair?
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Well here’s a story you probably weren’t expecting to hear — what happens to all the feces left over from the animals at the Columbiana County Fair? It’s not the most glamorous job in the world but the animals don’t want to lay in it.
WYTV.com
Heat is performance factor at Canfield dog show
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Dog Cluster is heating up, literally. Yesterday’s rain kept temperatures down slightly, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Many dogs at the Canfield Fairgrounds were trying to stay cool in the heat. Some owners kept their dogs in the shade. Others were cooling off their dogs with fans. Many owners were constantly refilling their dog’s water bowls.
WYTV.com
Niles teachers issue strike notice
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles teachers are ready to go on strike if they don’t see progress in contract negotiations. On Thursday, the teachers’ union issued a strike notice saying a walkout could begin on September 1. Niles’ first day of school is August 29. The...
WYTV.com
Warren Family Mission to give away school supplies
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren Family Mission is giving away backpacks filled with school supplies on Friday. That giveaway will last from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Mission on Tod Avenue Northwest. Those unable to bring their child to the giveaway should bring a birth certificate or...
WYTV.com
Hollywood Gaming holding school supply drive
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hollywood Gaming is holding a school supply drive on Thursday. The drive will last until 7 p.m. Thursday. Supplies will go to the Anthony Spano Foundation, which will distribute the materials to area schools. Donors will receive $5 in video lottery terminal play at the...
WYTV.com
Health agency offering screenings and giveaways
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of National Health Center Week, ONE Health Ohio is hosting patient appreciation events at four locations. All events will feature free health screenings, back-to-school giveaways, free food, games and prizes. Events will be held at the following locations, on the following dates and...
