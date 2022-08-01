Marin County sheriff ‘acting’ no more following election win, predecessor retirement

MARTINEZ – The first invasive mosquito species has been found in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District. The species Aedes aegypti was discovered in Martinez. The district is conducting surveillance and treatment in the area they were found, hoping to eliminate them before they spread. The district said in a statement Friday, "They are known to be very difficult to eradicate." "These mosquitoes are very aggressive day-biters that can transmit the causative agents of Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever. They can hide among vegetation and debris which makes them very challenging to...

