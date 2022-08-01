Marin County sheriff ‘acting’ no more following election win, predecessor retirement

Read on www.northbaybusinessjournal.com
Related
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
Sonoma County conducts emergency planning for drought
(KRON) – In the North Bay, Sonoma County held a virtual town hall on Thursday sharing details about emergency planning underway to respond to the drought it is currently dealing with. “We’re in a significant drought,” Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore said. “Conserve water. Every drop counts.” It was the county’s fourth virtual town hall […]
Invasive mosquito species found in Contra Costa County
MARTINEZ – The first invasive mosquito species has been found in Contra Costa County, according to the Contra Costa Mosquito & Vector Control District. The species Aedes aegypti was discovered in Martinez. The district is conducting surveillance and treatment in the area they were found, hoping to eliminate them before they spread. The district said in a statement Friday, "They are known to be very difficult to eradicate." "These mosquitoes are very aggressive day-biters that can transmit the causative agents of Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever. They can hide among vegetation and debris which makes them very challenging to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
ksro.com
Marin Sheriff Sergeant Convicted in DUI Case Out of Rohnert Park
A Marin County Sheriff’s Sergeant has pleaded no contest to driving drunk in Rohnert Park. Michael Brovelli hit a fire hydrant with an unmarked sheriff’s department vehicle on March 4th. Brovelli, who was off-duty at the time, had a blood-alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit for driving. As part of his plea deal, prosecutors dropped a hit and run charge. Instead of serving time behind bars, Brovelli has agreed to complete six days on a work release program. He’s also been ordered to pay close to 23-hundred-dollars in fees and finish a first-time offender drunken driver program.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County hosts fourth Drought Town Hall on Thursday
Sonoma County will hold its fourth virtual town hall on the ongoing drought Thursday. This session will be focused on emergency planning, Russian River curtailments and a new program in Windsor offering residents access to free recycled wastewater for their use. The online session, hosted by the county and Sonoma...
Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA
CORRECTION: The original version of this story stated that Joe Alioto Veronese’s mother, Angela, ran for San Francisco mayor twice. In fact, she ran four times. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled […]
RELATED PEOPLE
daystech.org
Calif. man Jasminder Singh sentenced in $4.7 million iPhone scheme
(WKBN) – A California man was sentenced in federal court docket in New York on fees that he defrauded American Express of roughly $4.7 million and laundered the proceeds of his fraud. Jasminder Singh, 45, of Fremont, California, was sentenced to 4 years in jail. Prosecutors say he secured...
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
Solano County reports first human case of West Nile Virus
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County reported its first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV) on Thursday. The victim is from Vacaville and is currently recovering. Humans and animals can get the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito. Mosquitoes can get it by feeding on infected birds. Currently, there are seven human […]
eastcountytoday.net
Intermittent Traffic Breaks on SR4 at Old River Bridge
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform intermittent traffic breaks on State Route 4 for bridge work at the Old River Bridge, near the San Joaquin/Contra Costa County line. Work will occur as follows;. Intermittent traffic breaks on SR-4 at Old River Bridge for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate death in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - At least one person is dead from a crash in Vallejo. The death was reported on Friday before 1 a.m. near Tuolumne Street and North Camino Alto. California Highway Patrol officers have been on the scene for hours. No further information was released.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident in Fairfield (Fairfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday morning in Fairfield. According to the officials, a person was walking on the eastbound side of the freeway when they were hit by a car. The victim was struck [..]
1 dead in big rig crash on Hwy 92 in Foster City
(KRON) — A fatal crash was reported Friday morning on westbound Highway 92 in Foster City just west of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said. The crash was reported shortly after 9:45 a.m. on the highway just east of Foster City Boulevard on the Peninsula side of the bridge. After being […]
postnewsgroup.com
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported that a motorcycle rider was killed in a crash on SR-4 in the early morning of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The collision occurred around 1:50 a.m. on eastbound State Route 4 at John Muir Parkway in the Hercules area, according to CHP traffic officers. Details...
sonomacountygazette.com
Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire prevention in Sonoma County?
This October will mark the five year anniversary since the Tubbs, Nuns and Atlas Fires ripped through Santa Rosa, establishing a new precedent for wildfires here in California. Sonoma County has come a long way since 2017 in how it responds to such events. Additionally, our county had made leaps...
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
cityofnapa.org
City of Napa's Drinking Water is Safe
As it relates to the recent occurrence of Legionnaire’s disease in Napa, we understand there may be some concerns about the safety of your drinking water provided by the City of Napa. Legionella grows in stagnant water that has no disinfection. The tap water delivered to your home travels...
Comments / 0