Read on www.hudsonstarobserver.com
Related
Hudson Star-Observer
Steve Fall
Steven Mark Fall, 59, passed away suddenly August 2, 2022, while on a fishing outing with his family. Steve was born November 19, 1962, in Hudson, Wisconsin, to Harry and Beverly (Tolzman) Fall. He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1980. He married Karen Denny on September 12, 2009, and spent many years fostering abandoned pets and fervently following the Vikings. Steve managed his family’s Red Rooster Ballroom for many years and was a welcome smiling face in the community.
Hudson Star-Observer
Gary L. James
Passed away peacefully July 31, 2022 at his home with the comfort of family by his side. Born in St Paul MN on March 5, 1941 to Fern and Cyril James, he attended Monroe High School, graduating in 1959. He went on to Mankato State on a football scholarship. In June, 2022, Gary was honored to be inducted into the Monroe Sports Hall of Fame.
Hudson Star-Observer
Edwin Dintemann
Jan. 13, 1946 - July 31, 2022. RIVER FALLS, Wis. - Edwin Dintemann, 76, River Falls, Wis., died Sunday, July 31, in River Falls Hospital. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 7, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service in River Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to River Falls Alano Club.
Hudson Star-Observer
Lillian C. Evans
Lillian C. Evans, age 92, of Hudson, WI, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 2, 2022 at Hudson Hospital, following a brief illness. Lillian was born Mar. 27, 1930 in St. Paul, MN to Frank and Christine (Westlund) Jannette. She attended school in Skime, MN and began her career as a cook. She worked for most of her life cooking at various restaurants. It was while working at Sir Winston’s Diner in Uptown that she met regular patron Arnold “Arnie” Evans, and the two would later be married on Aug 23, 1972.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson Star-Observer
Meet the Star Prairie royalty candidates
The Star Prairie coronation will be on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. under the pavilion at the ballpark, kicking off the weekend of Ox Cart Days. All are invited to attend to celebrate the outgoing and incoming court. This year's court represented Star Prairie community in area events and...
Hudson Star-Observer
PHOTOS: Heat could not defeat neighborhood celebrations in New Richmond
A hot and sticky night did not deter neighbors in New Richmond from celebrating National Night Out at seven different locations around the city Tuesday night, Aug. 1. The first National Night Out took place in 1984 and involved 25 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. What started initially as a community-building campaign to strengthen police-community partnerships has grown into a wider celebration of public safety.
Hudson Star-Observer
New horizons at 'Nova'
The Nova Wine Bar and Restaurant hasn’t been open since March 2020, but recently, Facebook has been in a frenzy about what renovations are coming to the location it once called home. What used to be a carpeted, Tiffany lamp lit, cozy, vintage gathering place has been off the...
Hudson Star-Observer
Post 121 comes up one win short at Legion state tourney
The River Falls Post 121 baseball team defied everyone’s expectations but their own at the American Legion Class AA State Tournament in Fort Atkinson July 29-Aug. 2. And while they came up one game short of playing for the state championship, they earned the respect of the opposing coaches and tournament officials by walking away with the tournament’s sportsmanship trophy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hudson Star-Observer
Former NR golf coach Saliny inducted into state hall of fame
Long-time New Richmond High School boys golf coach Jim Saliny has been inducted into the Wisconsin Golf Coaches Hall of Fame. Saliny, who coached the Tigers from 1987 to 2017 was enshrined on June 21 in a ceremony at Lake Arrowhead Golf Club in Wisconsin Rapids. Saliny’s Hall of Fame plaque will join the display of plaques at University Ridge Golf Course, the home of the WIAA state tournaments.
Hudson Star-Observer
Partners vote to pull out of library agreement
The Town of Hudson and Village of North Hudson have both voted to withdraw from the Hudson Area Joint Library after months of complex conversations about how to solve the ongoing funding crisis. 2019 Hudson area residents circulation. North Hudson – 22,212. Town of Hudson – 53,556. Town...
Hudson Star-Observer
Field set for SCVBL Tourney: River Falls, Prescott top two seeds
The final weekend of the regular season provided a little drama at the top of the St. Croix Valley Baseball League standings while also determining the final seeds for this weekend’s SCVBL Tournament. River Falls clinches title on final day. The River Falls Fighting Fish needed to beat the...
Hudson Star-Observer
Occupants safe after house fire on Meadowlark Lane
The Hudson Fire Department responded to a fire at a single-family home, 22 Meadowlark Ln., Hudson, on Friday, Aug. 5, just before 1 p.m. The occupants of the home escaped in time with no injuries, the department reported. When units arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and fire showing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hudson Star-Observer
Yam Haus homecoming concert, other things to do this weekend
Get your tickets for the Saturday, Aug. 6, Phipps Fest, featuring Hudson high school graduates as the band, Yam Haus. Hudson graduates Seth Blum, Zach Beinlich and Lars Pruitt will be joined by their bandmate Jake Felstow for a performance at the Lakefront Park bandshell. Minnesota singer-songwriter, Ber, as well as The Catalina, a Twin Cities based band will open the festival.
Hudson Star-Observer
PHOTOS: Custom & spacious house for sale in Hudson
This custom built house sits on almost three acres of land. The property provides glorious views of mature trees and wildlife. Inside the house has a magnificent kitchen with abundant storage, heated tile floors, granite countertops and more. Next to the kitchen is the informal dining room, which has access to the deck.
Hudson Star-Observer
Government center expansion cost may go over estimates
The initial cost estimate for the St. Croix County government center expansion came out much lower than the most recent estimate, County Supervisor Ken Witt reported to the St. Croix County Board of Supervisors at the Tuesday, Aug. 2, meeting. “It’s an issue. We are dealing with it,” Witt said....
Comments / 0