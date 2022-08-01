A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pacio Baptist Church in Lake Creek with Rev. Eugene Adams officiating. Barbara G. Wenner, 84, of Paris, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Paris. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Pacio Baptist Church in Lake Creek with Rev. Eugene Adams officiating. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Barbara was born one of seven children on July 23, 1938 in Indianapolis, Indiana to James Alfred and Fannie Mae Cundiff Knight. She was raised in Indiana and came to Paris in 2009 to be near her daughter. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life. Her career in food service spanned many years. Barbara loved reading and spent many hours with her Kindle. She also loved going to garage sales and flea markets as long as her health allowed. She was a member of Pacio Baptist Church. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, James Knight, Jr., Betty Tackett, Mary Alice Michael, and Donald Knight; and a great-grandchild, Macy Lopp. She is survived by her children, Robin Klaber and husband Lewis of Paris, David Lopp of Paris, Glenn Alvin Lopp of Florida, and Cheryl Harmon and husband John of Kentucky; Seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Bruce Knight of Indiana and Pam Lowe of North Carolina. To leave a message for the family, visit BrightHollandFuneralHome.com.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO