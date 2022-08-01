Read on www.laconiadailysun.com
Free boat courses at Fay's Boatyard
GILFORD — Want to do something a little different this weekend? How about learning a new boating skill or improving on what you already know? Interested in participating in free boating skill courses?. First, for the Ladies — A course for the lady who is usually a passenger but...
Summer Harvest Open House at Moulton Farm
MEREDITH — The community is invited to a late summer evening at Moulton Farm for a Summer Harvest Open House on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 5 p.m. "Early August is always a favorite time of the year at the farm as we pick so many foods from our fields. So we decided to celebrate with an open house," said Jeff Mills, general manager.
Charity raffle winner claims new ride
LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Donka Facciolo of Laconia
Editor's note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers and Lakes Region Community Services features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region. The columns will share their life journeys, struggles, triumphs, and aspirations. They think readers will find that their goals and dreams are not so different from their own.
Still two seats to fill on Gunstock Area Commission
GILFORD — Gunstock Mountain Resort's management has recently been in a state of turmoil. The Gunstock Area Commission, the mountain's five-member board, has seen more than its fair share of turnover, causing many appointments outside the commission's normal schedule. The GAC owes its existence to the 1959 Gunstock Enabling...
Planning Board OKs 12 affordable apartments on Blueberry Lane
LACONIA — Construction of 12 affordable apartments has been approved by the city’s Planning Board. The 12 units will be built on open land at the Laconia Housing Authority’s Perley Pond Townhouses’ complex at 57 Blueberry Lane.
Fire chief tapped as next city manager
LACONIA — Fire Chief Kirk Beattie, who has served with the city’s fire department for 25 years, will be the next city manager. Beattie is scheduled to be officially appointed the city's chief executive next Monday, Mayor Andrew Hosmer and the City Council wrote in a statement Wednesday.
Gilford Farmer's Market canceled for Aug. 4
GILFORD — Due to substantial heat and humidity expected Thursday, Aug. 4, the Gilford Farmer's Market vendors have decided to cancel this week's farmer's market. Support your local farm stands until the Thursday, Aug. 11 farmer's market on the Methodist Church lawn, 18 Wesley Way.
County Delegation cancels Monday meeting
LACONIA — The Belknap County Delegation has canceled its upcoming Aug. 8 meeting. The only information available on the county website is a single page PDF with the following text:. “The Delegation meeting scheduled for Monday, August 8, 2022 at 9:00am has been cancelled [sic].”
William M. Ricketts, 67
HOPKINTON — William M. Ricketts, 67, a resident of Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at the Granite VNA Hospice House in Concord on Sunday, July 17, 2022. William was born in Franklin on August 27, 1954, the son of Arthur L. and June E. (Downing) Ricketts. Bill attended Winnisquam Regional...
Center Harbor author publishes children’s book
CENTER HARBOR — For all dog lovers — whether you already have a dog, want to get a dog for the first time or just love reading books about dogs, this book is for you. "If We Could Get a Dog… Henry Finds His Forever Home," a new book by Susan Lynn Ford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Steve-O's Bucket List Tour for adults only at the Colonial
LACONIA —The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Steve-O Bucket List Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Every idea on Steve-O’s Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart.
Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76
ALTON — Nicholas S. Kalfas, 76, of Alton, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital with his wife and daughter by his side. Nick is survived by his wife Maureen; his daughter, Leah LaRose; his son-in-law, Ken LaRose; his two grandchildren, Evie and Harrison LaRose; his brother-in-law, Dan Leach; his nephew, Ryan Leach, his wife Chrissy and daughter Molly. He also has many relatives still in Greece, from where his parents emigrated.
'All Books Must Go' at Nichols Library book sale on Aug. 13
CENTER HARBOR — Shelves at the James E. Nichols Memorial Library are nearly collapsing under the weight of too many great books. In order to lessen the load and make room for new releases, the Library will hold a "Summer Clearance Book Sale" on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Library lawn. All books must go.
AG rules Northfield deaths triple homicide
CONCORD — Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward offered no new information about a triple homicide in Northfield during a news conference Friday afternoon. Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two young sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, were found dead Wednesday in a home at 56 Wethersfield Drive. Each family member was killed by a single gunshot, according to the state medical examiner.
Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94
MEREDITH — Gloria T. Gammon-Rall, 94, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. As Gloria liked to say, she was born two-eight, two-eight (2/8/1928) to Herve and Yvonne (Nault) Champagne.
Mike MacFadzen: Personality should never get in the way of investigations, supporting victims
My name is Mike MacFadzen, I am a Republican candidate for Belknap County Sheriff. This is the third in a series of informational letters to the voters.
AG investigating suspicious deaths in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — The deaths of a woman and two children are being investigated as suspicious, authorities report. State Attorney General John M. Formella, State Police Col. Nathan Noyes, and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly jointly released a statement Wednesday that officials from the Attorney General’s Office were called to investigate at a residence in Northfield.
