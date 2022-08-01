LACONIA —The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main Street, will welcome Steve-O Bucket List Tour on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. Every idea on Steve-O’s Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them. Until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart.

LACONIA, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO