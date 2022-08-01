Oregon Celebrating Title IX with Air Jordan Sneakers

Nike is auctioning rare Air Jordan 1 sneakers for Oregon's Women In Flight.

View the original article to see embedded media.

It has never been more important for consumers to use their purchasing power wisely. Luckily, athletes of all ages and backgrounds can always count on Nike to do the right thing. The Oregon-based company is teaming up with the University of Oregon to raise money for a good cause.

Starting today, the public can bid on a rare pair of Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers. The Jordan 1 'WIF' is designed by Elizabeth Brock-Jones and Kendal Bagby in collaboration with Tinker Hatfield and represents the triumphs of women everywhere.

According to the website, "The Women in Flight Title IX Air Jordan 1 Mid represents Women in Flight's Go Do Anything campaign, Title IX's 50th Anniversary, the past, present, future of women's athletics, and the triumphs of women everywhere. The shoes feature the Title IX logo, designed by Tinker Hatfield and it's colorway. Packed in a wooden box engraved with the logo and "Go Do Anything" mantra, the shoes themselves are wrapped in fabric featuring the full legislation of Title IX."

All of the proceeds directly benefit the University of Oregon Women in Flight. You can read more about the sneakers and the good cause they represent on the Oregon Athletic Department's website here. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Sabrina Ionescu Makes History in Nike Kobe 5

DeMar DeRozan's 10 Best Kobe's of 21-22

WNBA Legend Lisa Leslie Gets Her Own Nike Dunk Lows