ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

British PM candidate Truss boosted by former rival's backing

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40g7RV_0h0lDa5V00

LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's bid to become Britain's next prime minister got a major boost on Monday when she received the backing of a lawmaker she narrowly defeated to make it to the final two candidates vying to replace Boris Johnson.

Junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt was the last contender to be eliminated in a succession of ballots by lawmakers in the ruling Conservative Party, losing out to Truss by just eight votes.

Party members will now decide whether Truss, who is favourite to succeed Johnson according to opinion polls, or former finance minister Rishi Sunak should be the next Conservative leader and prime minister.

"I came third in this contest and I owe it to all of you to be a signpost, not a weather vane, and so I've made my choice," Mordaunt told a hustings event in southwest England.

"I've seen enough to know who the person that I'm going to put my faith in is and that is Liz Truss."

Mordaunt joins other senior ministers who have backed Truss in recent days, including Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and finance minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Sunak was initially seen as the favourite to replace Johnson when he helped to steer the economy through the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he has struggled to make headway against Truss.

On Sunday he said he would slash the basic rate of income tax by 20% by 2029 in a potentially make-or-break throw of the dice. read more

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Italy finalises justice reform to help unlock EU funding

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s outgoing government approved on Thursday a decree to reform the country’s notoriously slow criminal justice system, according to government officials, paving the way for the finalisation of a broader reform needed to keep European Union funds flowing.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Boris Johnson
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin allegedly has a secret plot to escape to Iran

Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter has claimed that the Russian President’s recent trip to Iran may have been to organise a hideout in the country in case he is forced to escape Russia. Who is Abbas Gallyamov?. Dr Abbas Gallyamov, 50, led Putin’s speechwriting team when he was Prime...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#British Pm#Economy#Uk#Defence
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

One in the eye for Putin: British troops and Chinook helicopters take part in 'high-readiness' exercise alongside US and Finnish forces as Finland moves closer to joining Nato

British troops have delivered a show of strength to Vladimir Putin as they held a 'high-readiness' military exercise in Finland alongside US and Finnish armed forces this week. Some 700 troops took part in the four-day training event, dubbed Exercise Vigilant Fox, including 150 British Army and Royal Air Force...
MILITARY
BET

South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel

The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
AFRICA
The Guardian

Sanctions against Russia are not backfiring

Simon Jenkins (The rouble is soaring and Putin is stronger than ever – our sanctions have backfired, 29 July) writes that sanctions “are meant to intimidate peoples into restraining their princes”. Throughout his piece he puts forward this very instrumentalist view of sanctions, but says not a word about the ethical component.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

533K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy