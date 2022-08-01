ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

August Primary Election 2022 Early Ballot Update

By Sedona.biz Staff
 4 days ago

Yavapai County News – The Yavapai County Voter Registration Department mailed 106,480 early ballots for the Primary Election and has accepted 53,256 ballots as of 8:00am on 08/01/2022 which is a 50% return rate.

Ballots broken down by party:

  • Democrat 17,764
  • Libertarian 146
  • Non-partisan 261
  • Republican 35,085

For more information on Elections and Voter Registration visit their website at https://www.yavapaivotes.gov/Home

Sedona.Biz

“Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote” Election Day is tomorrow – Tuesday, August 2, 2022

Yavapai County News – Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to announce that tomorrow, Tuesday, August 2, 2022, is Election Day… “Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote”. All registered voters are eligible to vote in the 2022 Primary Election. Emergency Voting is available today Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Yavapai County [...] This post “Let Your Voice Be Heard – Vote” Election Day is tomorrow – Tuesday, August 2, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Attention Voters! The last day to vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot is Friday, July 29, 2022

Verde  Valley News – Yavapai County Recorder, Michelle M. Burchill would like to announce that the last day to vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot is Friday, July 29, 2022. Voters may vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot beginning Wednesday, July 6 – 29, 2022, at the: Yavapai County Recorder’s Office [...] This post Attention Voters! The last day to vote early in-person or vote a replacement ballot is Friday, July 29, 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

City invites residents to apply for Citizens Academy

Sedona News – The city welcomes applications for the 2022 Citizens Academy, where participants will not only receive a holistic understanding of how local government functions but also learn about how the city is tackling big, community topics like workforce housing, sustainability, traffic and more. With presentations from City Council and each of the city [...] This post City invites residents to apply for Citizens Academy originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp

Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp. A group of concerned citizens is mounting a petition drive against the development of a transient housing development, aka “Man Camp” in the town of Kirkland. On Saturday, August 6th 10 am to 1 pm, volunteers with the No Man Camp Community Campaign (NMCCC) will be at the corner of Iron Springs Rd. and Kirkland Hillside Rd to collect signatures and rally support for their opposition.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Camp Verde Library Endowment Grants $24,500 to the Library

Camp Verde News – Camp Verde Community Library received a check for $24,500 from Arizona Community Foundation (ACF). In presenting the check, Glenn Wike, Chief of Staff/Senior Vice President, Community Investment at ACF thanked the library “for the important service you provide to the community.” Camp Verde Library Endowment (CVLE) President, Ambie Charles and board [...] This post Camp Verde Library Endowment Grants $24,500 to the Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Coconino NF Supervisor retires after decades of service

Flagstaff News – Coconino National Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West is officially retiring Saturday after 33 years of serving in the Forest Service, taking care of public land, and serving people. Her lengthy career began in northeast Utah in 1989 on the Ashley NF and over the years took her to places such as the [...] This post Coconino NF Supervisor retires after decades of service originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

August 4th Monsoon Forecast

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Thursday, August 4th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Overnight storms are moving out of the state this morning and lingering cloud coverage are likely to delay the start of storm formation. Monsoon storms are still expected to form early afternoon forming first over the high terrain with the best coverage and most activity for thunderstorms over northern Yavapai County into Western and Northern Coconino County.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Wilderness Safety Class at Camp Verde Community Library

Camp Verde News – Come to the library at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, August 23rd for a Wilderness Safety Class taught by an 81-year-old veteran outdoorsman, that teaches you how to survive & what to do if you get lost in the wilderness. Around 2,000+ people get lost in the woods each year. Do YOU know [...] This post Wilderness Safety Class at Camp Verde Community Library originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

SAVCO Toys for Tots organizers to be awarded the LOC Toys for Tots Campaign of the Year award

Sedona News – SAVCO is proud to share the news that Karen & Leonard Barrow have been awarded the Local Community Organization Toys for Tots Campaign of the Year award for Region 6.  Considering that Region 6 includes 10 states this is certainly a huge honor.  This recognition should come as no surprise to Sedonians as Karen [...] This post SAVCO Toys for Tots organizers to be awarded the LOC Toys for Tots Campaign of the Year award originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Former Gov. Bruce Babbitt on Legislative Attempts to Protect Rural Water

Verde Valley News – Does recent Arizona water legislation protect the diminishing groundwater resources in rural Arizona?. Former Governor Bruce Babbitt will explain how the new water augmentation bill will affect rural communities in a Citizens Water Advocacy Group Zoom presentation on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. A question and answer period will follow the presentation. The Zoom registration link is posted in the “Next Meeting” section at www.cwagaz.org .
ARIZONA STATE
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Donation from Clark’s Market

Sedona News – The Sedona Historical Society and Sedona Heritage Museum recently received a gift from Clark’s Market in the Village of Oakcreek as part of the company’s “Non-Profit Mondays” program. During the limited time promotional program, Museum volunteers spent the day in the store meeting and greeting shoppers and collecting receipts. The store then [...] This post Sedona Heritage Museum Receives Donation from Clark’s Market originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022

Camp Verde News – Ben Roti Ceramics presents the inaugural Verde Valley Pottery Festival, a collective of Arizona-connected potters committed to expanding the reach and increasing the understanding of contemporary studio pottery. The FREE festival will feature demonstrations, public lectures, and artist displays. This event will feature unique handmade items perfect for the home, garden, and [...] This post Verde Valley Pottery Festival 2022 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Verde Valley Sanctuary Back-to-School Supplies

Sedona News – VVS Executive Director Jessye Johnson, Twice Nice Community Enterprise Director Barry Maketansky, Emergency Shelter Director Jenny Underwood, and donor Sally Van Zwol unpack the 12th annual gift of back-to-school supplies for client families of the Verde Valley Sanctuary. What a delight when Sally arrives with her vehicle filled to the brim with [...] This post Verde Valley Sanctuary Back-to-School Supplies originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Get On With It!

By Amaya Gayle Gregory Life offers an infinite supply of grand and glorious adventures. Humans pursue anything and everything in their search for happiness and inner peace, calling their pursuit material or spiritual, religious or worldly, work or play, peace or violence. In truth, it is simply what we say it is.  Whatever path we [...] This post Get On With It! originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

