August Primary Election 2022 Early Ballot Update

Yavapai County News – The Yavapai County Voter Registration Department mailed 106,480 early ballots for the Primary Election and has accepted 53,256 ballots as of 8:00am on 08/01/2022 which is a 50% return rate.

Ballots broken down by party:

Democrat 17,764

Libertarian 146

Non-partisan 261

Republican 35,085

For more information on Elections and Voter Registration visit their website at https://www.yavapaivotes.gov/Home

