Sedona, AZ

SAVCO Toys for Tots organizers to be awarded the LOC Toys for Tots Campaign of the Year award

By Sedona.biz Staff
 4 days ago

Sedona News – SAVCO is proud to share the news that Karen & Leonard Barrow have been awarded the Local Community Organization Toys for Tots Campaign of the Year award for Region 6.  Considering that Region 6 includes 10 states this is certainly a huge honor.  This recognition should come as no surprise to Sedonians as Karen & Leonard’s leadership of running the area’s Toys for Tots program has drawn numerous volunteers and grown in each of the 9 years that they have been running this campaign. The award comes with a trip to the conference held in Virginia this September where Karen & Leonard will be having lunch with President/CEO of Toys for Tots LT General Laster and attending an awards dinner that same evening.

Congratulations Karen & Leonard Barrow and to the generous citizens of Sedona who donate toys to this worthy cause annually.

