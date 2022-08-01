Sedona News – SAVCO is proud to share the news that Karen & Leonard Barrow have been awarded the Local Community Organization Toys for Tots Campaign of the Year award for Region 6. Considering that Region 6 includes 10 states this is certainly a huge honor. This recognition should come as no surprise to Sedonians as Karen & Leonard’s leadership of running the area’s Toys for Tots program has drawn numerous volunteers and grown in each of the 9 years that they have been running this campaign. The award comes with a trip to the conference held in Virginia this September where Karen & Leonard will be having lunch with President/CEO of Toys for Tots LT General Laster and attending an awards dinner that same evening.

Congratulations Karen & Leonard Barrow and to the generous citizens of Sedona who donate toys to this worthy cause annually.

This post SAVCO Toys for Tots organizers to be awarded the LOC Toys for Tots Campaign of the Year award originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .