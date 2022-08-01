Cereals shouldn’t be spicy (and get off my lawn)

What is with America’s love affair with spicy-hot foods?

Is it that years of COVID-19 have made it harder for us to taste things? Are we simply accustomed to adding chilis so everything tastes the same?

The latest step down this long march is from our friends at General Mills, the cereal company. They’ve introduced CinnaFuego Toast Crunch, which is basically Cinnamon Toast Crunch but with, you know, spice.

Mindy Murray, a General Mills spokesperson, said the company “is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences.”

Yeah, because “absurd and exciting” are the words that always come to mind when eating breakfast cereal.

“So when we were thinking about what to do next,” Murray said, “we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up.”

She added that General Mills is looking forward to consumers trying the new brand not just as an any-time snack but also as a morning meal, with milk in a bowl, “if they dare.”

Gosh.

“While the new CinnaFuego Toast Crunch looks the same as the original and is still blasted with Cinnadust, the sweet cinnamon flavor is combined with the added hot sensation of a spicy pepper to deliver an absolutely absurd experience,” General Mills said in a statement .

Maybe sweet-and-spicy cereal is a great way to get you up and running in the morning.

But to me, it seems more like a way to beat your taste buds into submission at the start of the day so you can taste nothing else until dinner.

I know, I know. I’m not the target market for this product. But who is?

Are there really parents who want to inflict spicy food on their kids first thing in the morning? As if all the sugar of classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch wasn’t a powerful enough kick start for the day?

Anyhow, CinnaFuego Toast Crunch arrives on Friday, Aug. 12, exclusively at Walmart.com.

