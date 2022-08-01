ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Cereals shouldn’t be spicy (and get off my lawn)

By David Lazarus
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbaUi_0h0lDC6B00

What is with America’s love affair with spicy-hot foods?

Is it that years of COVID-19 have made it harder for us to taste things? Are we simply accustomed to adding chilis so everything tastes the same?

The latest step down this long march is from our friends at General Mills, the cereal company. They’ve introduced CinnaFuego Toast Crunch, which is basically Cinnamon Toast Crunch but with, you know, spice.

Mindy Murray, a General Mills spokesperson, said the company “is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences.”

Yeah, because “absurd and exciting” are the words that always come to mind when eating breakfast cereal.

“So when we were thinking about what to do next,” Murray said, “we realized snack time was a moment that could be spiced up.”

She added that General Mills is looking forward to consumers trying the new brand not just as an any-time snack but also as a morning meal, with milk in a bowl, “if they dare.”

Gosh.

“While the new CinnaFuego Toast Crunch looks the same as the original and is still blasted with Cinnadust, the sweet cinnamon flavor is combined with the added hot sensation of a spicy pepper to deliver an absolutely absurd experience,” General Mills said in a statement .

Maybe sweet-and-spicy cereal is a great way to get you up and running in the morning.

But to me, it seems more like a way to beat your taste buds into submission at the start of the day so you can taste nothing else until dinner.

I know, I know. I’m not the target market for this product. But who is?

Are there really parents who want to inflict spicy food on their kids first thing in the morning? As if all the sugar of classic Cinnamon Toast Crunch wasn’t a powerful enough kick start for the day?

Anyhow, CinnaFuego Toast Crunch arrives on Friday, Aug. 12, exclusively at Walmart.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Arrest made in caught-on-video Hollywood beating of woman

A Lancaster man has been arrested in connection with the beating of a woman that was knocked unconscious in Hollywood late last month, police said Thursday. The caught-on-video incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. July 29 in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue. The victim was also kicked in the head and she suffered […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Photos: 6 killed in Windsor Hills crash

Six people were killed and eight injured when a woman driving a Mercedes sped through a red light, colliding with several other vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills on Aug. 5, 2022. Video obtained by KTLA shows the Mercedes traveling at a high rate of speed and – without braking – strike several vehicles […]
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cereals#Breakfast Cereal#Spicy Food#Sugar#Food Drink#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#General Mills#Cinnafuego Toast Crunch#Cinnamon Toast Crunch
KTLA

6 killed, 8 hurt when speeding driver runs red light in Windsor Hills

The tragedy unfolded in the blink of an eye. At least six people were killed and eight injured when a woman driving a Mercedes sped through a red light, colliding with several other vehicles at an intersection in Windsor Hills Thursday. The crash was reported about 1:40 p.m. at South La Brea and Slauson avenues. […]
KTLA

Irvine woman poisoned her husband of 10 years: Police

An Irvine woman was arrested after allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years, police said Friday. Yue Yu’s husband apparently suspected that he was being poisoned after falling ill over the course of a month. He eventually became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness, according to Irvine police. The husband captured video […]
IRVINE, CA
KTLA

Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
KTLA

Male hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks reunited with family

A previously unidentified male patient who was brought into L.A. County-USC Medical Center and was hospitalized for nearly two weeks was reunited with his family shortly after the hospital sought the public’s help. The male, who was described as being 16 to 20 years old, had been taken to the hospital on July 22 with […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTLA

Brea man who posed as doctor performed invasive cosmetic procedures, targeted Spanish speakers: OCDA

A Brea man has been charged after allegedly impersonating a medical doctor and performing invasive cosmetic procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers and thread-lift procedures on unsuspecting victims, officials announced Thursday. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, is accused of targeting Spanish-speaking women on which to perform the unlicensed procedures, according to the Orange County […]
BREA, CA
KTLA

3 killed in fiery Rialto crash identified by police

The three people who died in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in Rialto on Monday have been identified, the Rialto Police Department announced. Paul Larios, a 35-year-old man from San Bernardino; Ashley Gilroy, a 33-year-old woman from Highland; and Marlee Maldonado, an 8-year-old girl from Highland, all died as a result of the crash, police said […]
RIALTO, CA
KTLA

Video: After police give up pursuit, driver tries to surrender at Ralphs, but no one is there to arrest him

Authorities pursued a suspected stolen vehicle Thursday night, and though officers pulled off and abandoned the chase, the driver of the car eventually stopped at a Ralphs and attempted to surrender, even though no police were there. The pursuit began after Los Angeles Police Department spotted a suspected stolen vehicle, a white Kia, in downtown […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Authorities re-arrest man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker

The man accused of shooting the dog walker of pop superstar Lady Gaga was apprehended by law enforcement in Palmdale. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of James Howard Jackson Wednesday evening. The Sheriff’s Department alongside the United States Marshal Service executed a warrant for Jackson’s arrest at an undisclosed location on […]
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Man slumped over in vehicle had fatal gunshot wound: LAPD

A man who was slumped over in a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles Thursday morning was found to have at least one gunshot wound, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of East 15th and San Pedro streets around 12:45 a.m. They discovered a vehicle there with a man still inside who had suffered a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Family, LAPD searching for man last seen at hospital

Los Angeles Police are asking for help locating a 47-year-old man who went missing Sunday. Family members say Alfredo Gonzalez was last seen at Mission Community Hospital in Panorama City, and they are concerned for his safety. No further information was provided. Anyone with information was asked to contact LAPD’s missing person’s unit at 213-996-1800. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

64K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy