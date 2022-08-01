Read on www.hoiabc.com
Peoria NEXT celebrates 15 years
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Over the past 15 years around 52 companies have called Peoria NEXT home. Peoria NEXT said they were launch pad for new businesses and they hoped to collaborate and help more businesses get off the ground over the next 15 years. The building is...
Historic Peoria church starts coming down
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
Mackinaw food pantry struggles as demand increases
MACKINAW (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With the rising cost of goods, food pantry’s have become more essential for some people. In the Village of Mackinaw, many rely on one of the only pantries there. “With the price of everything going up, gas prices, electricity bills, everything, we were...
Work on IL 116 between Farmington, Hanna City begins Aug. 8
PEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Traffic on Illinois 116 between Farmington and Hanna City will be reduced to one lane, starting Monday, August 8. IDOT says the project involves applying a microsurface treatment to the pavement and will cause traffic to be controlled by flaggers. Work is expected...
Woman participates in St. Jude run ‘virtually’
GERMANTOWN HILLS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After 14 years running the St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, Jan Marks was determined to keep her streak no matter how creative she had to get. Due to medical reasons Marks couldn’t join her team in the run this year, but that...
This weekend is River City Soul Fest
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fans of R&B, gospel and soul music are invited to the three-day event. Starting off on Friday night with Vibe Night. at the River Front. There will be a DJ exhibition with four DJs on the CEFCU Center Stage, that event goes on until 10pm.
Changing PPS schedule puts care centers under pressure
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - District 150′s new school calendar, starting two weeks ahead of the traditional schedule, means a changing impact on childcare providers. “It’s rough,” says Stepping Stones Learning Academy’s Haley Butler. “Everybody is on their own schedule now.”. The biggest shifts...
Bloomington hosts Public Safety Day
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - First responders and city workers invited kids to learn about how police and fire to keep the community safe. The fire department gave engine walk throughs, showed an airbag simulation and CPR among other things. The police showed a mock traffic stop, K-9 dogs and taser demos. The children from the youth enrichment program were able to see all the action.
PPS students start first day of new year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Teachers and staff at Sterling Elementary welcomed kids in as they stepped through the doors for their first day of class. The August 3 back to school date is the earlier students ever have filed in to their classrooms. It’s a part of a change to the Peoria Public School calendar. For at least one parent, sending her children off to school was a relief.
DROUGHT MONITOR: Parts of central Illinois still abnormally dry
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - There’s no doubt it’s been hot, but it’s also been dry in some areas across the heart of Illinois. The latest Illinois State Drought Monitor update as of August 4th shows a large portion of McLean, Logan, and LaSalle counties, and nearly half of Tazewell county are abnormally dry.
Hundreds embark for 41st Memphis to Peoria Run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of runners are making their way from Memphis to Peoria for the 41st annual St. Jude Run. The 465-mile run started with around 20 runners back in 1982, and has raised millions of dollars for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The 91st Annual McLean County Fair kicks off Wednesday
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The 91st Annual McLean County Fair got underway today and a large crowd had already come through the gates. Last year was their first time back to normal after COVID and it was a record-breaking year. This year, they’re hoping to break that record...
Springfield Road garage sales this weekend
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Anyone looking for some hidden gems may want to head up Springfield Road this weekend for the community garage sales. The community sale starts on Springfield Road at East Washington Street and extends through Groveland and the side streets along the way, according to the group on Facebook.
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
McLean County school administrators get federal info on preventing school shootings
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Less than three months after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents in Central Illinois are sending their kids off to start a new school year in Central Illinois. As a result of that tragedy, keeping kids safe is a top priority. “Our...
Shawn Sollberger named Chief of Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Fire Department has its new Chief. Shawn Sollberger, a 24-year veteran of the department, was officially named Chief Wednesday by the Peoria City Manager. Sollberger had served as Interim Chief since March, following the departure of former chief James Bachman. He joined...
UPDATE: Contract negotiations break down between Peoria Public Schools, teacher’s union
UPDATE 2:30 p.m. - Negotiations between the Peoria Federation of Teachers and Peoria Public Schools have broken down. The Peoria Federation of Teachers says in a release that they ended their bargaining session with the school district by requesting federal mediation, pushing for proposals that will better the school district and city.
No one injured after kitchen fire at East Peoria business
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - No one was injured during a fire at The Original Wonderdog in East Peoria Thursday. East Peoria Fire Chief Bobby Zimmerman says firefighters kept the fire to the business, but surrounding businesses did sustain some smoke damage. He says there was “significant” damage to...
Judge rules in favor of local sheriffs on prisoner transfer delays
SPRINGFIELD (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A win in court today for some local sheriffs in their lawsuit against the governor. A Sangamon County judge has granted a temporary restraining order invalidating two pandemic-era executive orders. They allowed the Pritzker administration to extend a 20-day deadline to assign inmates with...
Triple digit heat index values this weekend
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A few stray showers and storms may be possible this evening and tonight, but otherwise our weather should stay dry for the next few days. Hotter weather is expected this weekend with highs in the 90s and heat index values near or above 100, but seasonably cooler weather will return next week.
