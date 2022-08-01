China's CATL Reshuffles Management as Billionaire Executive Exits

US secretary of state Antony Blinken told an Asian meeting of top diplomats today that China’s reaction to US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “flagrantly provocative”, a western official said.Meanwhile, Ms Pelosi, who arrived in Japan last evening for the final leg of her Asia tour, said the trip to the region was “not about changing the status quo in Taiwan”.Her diplomatic support to Taipei infuriated China, prompting it to hold live-fire military drills in the waters off Taiwan.Five missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), prompting Tokyo to lodge a strong protest through diplomatic...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO