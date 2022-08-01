China's CATL Reshuffles Management as Billionaire Executive Exits

money.usnews.com
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
China Signals Plan to Launch Missiles Over Taiwan in a Dramatic, Troubling Escalation
China signaled on Wednesday it plans to dramatically escalate military provocations aimed at Taiwan to include flying missiles over it for the first time, a clear sign that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s departure from visiting the island nation marks not the end of a burgeoning standoff with the U.S. but rather the beginning of one.
America's Biggest Warehouse Is Running Out of Room. It's About to Get Worse
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (Reuters) - America's largest warehouse market is full as major U.S. retailers warn of slowing sales of the clothing, electronics, furniture and other goods that have packed the distribution centers east of Los Angeles. The merchandise keeps flooding in from across the Pacific, and for one of...
U.S. Navy Deploys Four Warships East of Taiwan as Pelosi Heads to Taipei
HONG KONG/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Four U.S. warships, including an aircraft carrier, were positioned in waters east of Taiwan on what the U.S. Navy called routine deployments on Tuesday amid Chinese anger over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit the island. The carrier USS Ronald Reagan had transited the...
Pelosi Departs Taiwan, Capping Visit That Infuriated China
TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday after pledging solidarity and hailing its democracy, leaving a trail of Chinese anger over her brief visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own. Pelosi, whose delegation made an unannounced but closely watched...
Thai central bank to test retail digital currency late this year
BANGKOK, Aug 5(Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Friday it expected to test its retail digital currency from late this year to the middle of 2023, as an alternative payment option.
China Says It Is in Communication With U.S. Over Pelosi's Expected Taiwan Visit
BEIJING (Reuters) - China has been in communication with the United States over U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday. Pelosi kicked off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that...
China will not isolate Taiwan, Pelosi says, as Chinese military ships and planes cross median line again – live
US House speaker repeats defiant tone on Japan visit as Taiwan says ships and planes again crossed unofficial border on Friday
Chip Makers Have a Message for Car Makers: Your Turn to Pay
(Reuters) - The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded...
‘Ugly,’ ‘Shameless,’ ‘Evil’: China Blasts G-7, EU Attempts to Deescalate Taiwan Crisis
Beijing on Thursday slammed an attempt by members of the G-7 and EU to ease tensions around Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip, dismissing their joint statement as “ugly,” “shameless,” “evil” and reminiscent of century-old attempts by Western powers to impose imperialist control over China.
China-Taiwan news - live: US calls Beijing’s reaction ‘flagrantly provocative’
US secretary of state Antony Blinken told an Asian meeting of top diplomats today that China’s reaction to US house speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan was “flagrantly provocative”, a western official said.Meanwhile, Ms Pelosi, who arrived in Japan last evening for the final leg of her Asia tour, said the trip to the region was “not about changing the status quo in Taiwan”.Her diplomatic support to Taipei infuriated China, prompting it to hold live-fire military drills in the waters off Taiwan.Five missiles landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), prompting Tokyo to lodge a strong protest through diplomatic...
Work stoppages and no chatting at lunch: Japan Inc grapples with COVID
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese companies are temporarily shutting offices or suspending production as they battle a record wave of COVID-19, disrupting businesses in a country that has until now weathered the pandemic better than most advanced economies.
Three new ships with grain leave Ukraine under landmark deal
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Three ships loaded with grain under a recently concluded deal have left Ukrainian ports, the Turkish defenсe ministry and Reuters witnesses said on Friday.
Friday briefing: What the interest rate spike means for the country – and for you
Good morning. I very much don’t want to sound like a doomster or in any way talk Britain down, so let’s just say this: after careful consideration, First Edition is not advising to you make the minutes of the Bank of England’s latest monetary policy committee meeting one of your August beach reads.
U.S. Wants Taiwan to Have Freedom With Security - Pelosi
TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States wants Taiwan to always have freedom with security and will not back away from that, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday, during a visit to Taipei fiercely criticised by China. While respecting the "One China" policy, our solidarity with Taiwan...
Taiwan slams 'evil neighbour' China after missiles fly over island
TAIPEI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan condemned its "evil neighbour" on Friday after China fired multiple missiles into its surrounding waters, as many as four of which flew over the island's capital Taipei in an unprecedented escalation during live-fire exercises.
One Killed in Huge Blaze at Retailer Ozon's Warehouse Near Moscow -RIA
MOSCOW (Reuters) -At least one person was killed and 13 injured when a huge fire broke out at a warehouse northwest of Moscow owned by Russian e-commerce firm Ozon on Wednesday, RIA quoted a source in the emergency services as saying. Dozens of firefighters battled to douse the fire using...
Germany's Scholz Says Russia Has No Reason to Hold up Turbine Return
MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR, Germany (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany in an escalating energy standoff.
UK's Truss Urges China to De-Escalate Tension With U.S
LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Wednesday urged China to de-escalate tensions with the United States following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. “I do not support China’s inflammatory language on this issue. It’s perfectly reasonable what is taking place and I urge China to...
