Mystikal Arrested for Rape, Domestic Abuse, False Imprisonment and More

Robocall Shut Down: Texas Joins Force To Stop Illegal Phone Scams
We all have things every day in our lives that we have to do. Whether it be errands, or simply doing our jobs, it takes a lot of our time and effort to keep the great state of Texas running. But sometimes distractions pop up in the way of our goals.
Tragic: 3 Missing Children Found in Texas Pond
Investigators are searching for answers after the bodies of three missing sisters - all under the age of 10 - were found in a pond near their home. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing from their home July 29th. Search...
Movie Magic – Check Out These 20 Hit Films Made Right Here in Texas
I am almost certain that all over the world, people know when you talk about the great state of Texas, you know to associate our beloved state with this well-known quote: "Everything‘s bigger in Texas". That definitely includes the movies as well. WE DON'T JUST HAVE MOVIE STARS FROM...
Riesel, Texas Teen Wins $1500 Scholarship and Title at Local Pageant
A Central Texas high school freshman has a new accomplishment to put on her college applications. 13-year-old Paisley Groschke of Riesel has been crowned Miss Central Texas for 2022. Miss Central Texas Pageant. The Miss Central Texas Pageant is a local preliminary pageant to the Miss Texas Teen USA and...
Nursing Home Outside of Waco, TX Labeled One of Texas Most Haunted
One of my favorite things about the Fall season is definitely Halloween and hearing about all the haunted places around me. Turns out that one of the most haunted places in Texas is just up the road outside of Waco. Ghosts, goblins, evil spirits and haunted houses, believe it or...
Congratulations! Texas Girl, 13, Youngest Black Student Accepted to Medical School
Forget 'Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?'. A better question is, are you brighter than Alena Analeigh Wicker of Forth Worth, Texas? This young lady has just accomplished something historic. CONGRATS ARE IN ORDER. Congratulations are most definitely in order for this Texas native. The New York Post reports...
Be On Alert Central Texas: BBB Warns of Gas Gift Card Scam
As the world becomes more digital encompassing, companies are incorporating new ways to connect with the population. While most are targeting to help people, there are others that seem to good to be true. Some end up to be a prank of some kind, and others end up being something much less fun.
Texas Has The Largest Whataburger In The World Because Why Wouldn’t We?
First I would like to start off by saying I was today years old when I realized that Whataburger isn’t just a Texas thing anymore, and I am truly distraught about that. But no matter how many orange A-frames go up in other states, Texas will always be home to the greatest burger chain in all of creation, and we'll always have that to be proud of. In fact, we're home to the biggest Whataburger location in the world.
Police Officer Who Saved Lil Wayne’s Life Dead at 65 – Report
UPDATE (July 26):. Lil Wayne has reacted to the death of the former New Orleans police officer who saved his life as a child. In a sentimental Instagram post on Monday (July 25), Wayne wrote a heartfelt goodbye to Robert Hoobler, who he affectionately refers to as "Uncle Bob." "Everything...
Killeen, Texas Native and NASA Astronaut Retires After 22 Years
All of us at one point in our lives have dreamed of going to space right? Even kids growing up here in Killeen, Texas can aspire to touch the sky. We've seen the exciting unknown in various forms of media. I remember being transfixed on the planets as a young child.
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
August 2022 SNAP Benefits to Help Millions of Texans in Need
Last month, recipients of SNAP benefits were facing delays, due to an increase in applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office, with some people still waiting to get their benefits from May. Despite those delays, Governor Greg Abbott has announced the HHSC is providing...
Shocking Video Shows Why a Texas Taco Bell is Facing $1M Lawsuit
A trip to get some fast food turned into a hospital stay for a Texas mother and daughter after they complained about their order. Now a lawsuit has been filed against Taco Bell, alleging that a manager at a Dallas location threw boiling water on the two women after they went inside the restaurant to get the right food.
Beware – This Dangerous TikTok Trend Continues to Worry Texans
Many of us know the app known as TikTok. The platform has grown quickly ever since its introduction in 2016, and Texas has even been among the states attempting to ban it. Some trends on the platform are fun and perfectly wholesome, but others can be reckless and dangerous. We've...
Mowing Your Grass Can Start a Fire? Safety First, Central Texas
Central Texas is in the midst of a drought. We all know that saving water is of the utmost importance. But with the heat bearing down, there's another possibility that some may not know of. What exactly are we talking about?. Citizens of Texas have certainly been told to avoid...
Buzzed: Texas Has 3 of Top 10 ‘Buggiest’ Cities in the US
The heat doesn't just make us uncomfortable. Summertime in Texas also means more things that crawl, fly, and sting are at large and ready to party. Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes the insects. The Lone Star State has 3 of the cities with the most bug-related issues across the nation.
Jackass Star Steve-O Made A Weird Pit Stop At Buc-ee’s in Dallas, Texas
One of our favorite convenience stores here in Texas is definitely Buc-ee's. It's an institution here, and few things are as much a relief as spotting that big yellow beaver sign when you're on a road trip and need a bathroom break. Guess who else likes Buc-ee's. It's someone who...
Temple, Texas Hospital One of Best in State, According to New Ranking
A new report ranks a Temple, Texas hospital as one of the best in the state. Several Central Texas hospitals were on the list, but Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple came in at 5th place, beating out three Austin facilities that landed in the top 25. Top...
What Does ‘Splooting’ Mean, and How Does It Cool You Down?
By now, I'm sure that you seen the adorable videos of squirrels 'splooting' all over Texas. 'Splooting' isn't a new thing. In fact, my dog Wesley does it constantly, as you can see here:. My daughter introduced me to the word 'sploot' around the time that we adopted Wesley. What...
Stars Fell On Texas: What Was This Strange Light Over The State?
On July 24th, 2022, a phenomenon was spotted in the Texas sky. A bright light appeared that some people saw and others even caught on video. One question remains: What exactly streaked across the midnight sky of the Lone Star State?. Here's a few videos for those who missed it:
