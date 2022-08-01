New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character

When Bodies, Bodies, Bodies first premiered at SXSW, it was clear that director Halina Reijn had something very special in her hands. It’s hard enough to mix horror and comedy without sacrificing the key elements that make each genre work, and it's even harder to add a generational satire into the mix. Somehow Reijn did it, creating one of the most unique films of the year and one that will surely be remembered for years to come as a smart but unflattering portrait of Gen Z life. For the fans that have been waiting since March to see this generation-defining horror flick, you’ve come to the right place. While we can’t tell you much about the plot for this new and exciting movie, we’ll let you know when, where, and how you can see it.

