New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character

MCU: 10 Best Characters Not Part of the Avengers
The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow; and during San Diego Comic Con, Kevin Feige announced the lineup for all of Marvel's upcoming Phase Five and Six, including two Avengers movies in 2025. There have been a long list of characters that joined the Avengers since Iron Man (2008) premiered.
From Krypto to Lockjaw: The 10 Most Iconic Super-Pets in Comics
With the abundance of comic book adaptations over the last decade or so, audiences have been introduced to a wide array of superheroes. The MCU, the DCEU, HBO’s Watchmen, Prime Video’s The Boys, and so many other movies and shows have helped build a strong era of superhero stories and characters. The superhero genre has become so popular that even heroes once considered low-tier and lesser known, like Shang-Chi and Blue Beetle, are getting their own stories told on the big screen and helping create a more diverse landscape in the genre. Lately, we’ve also seen some super-pets also get the spotlight.
'Paper Girls' Star Sofia Rosinsky Reveals What She Expects from Season 2
It’s been a week since sci-fi action/comedy Paper Girls premiered on Prime Video, and there’s a lot to talk about in terms of story — especially when it comes to time travel and Stranger Things comparisons. However, the found family aspects of the story and the fact that the show puts past and future versions of the same characters to interact opens a whole different conversation about the series. This is what series star Sofia Rosinsky stopped by to discuss in an exclusive interview with Collider Ladies Night.
Kevin Feige, James Gunn and Edgar Wright Show Their Support for 'Batgirl' Directors After Cancellation
Amid the recent Warner Bros. Discovery calamity, including, but not limited to, the cancellation of the DC Extended Universe's Batgirl, so much remains up in the air for fans and creators. Between the shelving of post-production films and the discussion regarding the HBO Max and Discovery+ merger, the integrity of these conglomerates as far as their responsibility to both their creators and their consumers does comes into question. In the days following, Variety reports, a number of directors reached out to Batgirl filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah with support after the unusual decision.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ VFX Artist Joe Pavlo Bashes Marvel Studios’ Unhealthy Work Environment
Emmy Award-winner VFX artist Joe Pavlo spoke about the work environment of the first Guardians of the Galaxy, calling out Marvel Studios' unhealthy practices towards the industry. Pavlo’s interview for The Guardian comes on the heels of multiple VFX artists speaking out against Marvel Studios' unrealistic deadlines and perfectionism, which forces many crew members to overwork themselves for long months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Explains Why They Killed 'Batgirl'
There has been a lot of confusion and sadness over the recent bombshell news of Batgirl getting canceled. In the last couple of days since that announcement a lot of DC fans have been left asking, why Warner Brothers Discovery wouldn’t release a film that was so close to completion? On Thursday, during the WB investor call, CEO David Zaslav provided more clarity on the whole situation. Batgirl was scrapped because it didn’t fit with the company’s strategic approach to maximize secure financial return.
Ellen Pompeo to Star in Series on Chilling Real-Life 'Orphan' Case
Ellen Pompeo is ready to step out of the hospital. The Grey’s Anatomy star has been announced to be starring in and executive producing a currently untitled series for Hulu. The series, inspired by a story that became national news in 2019, will follow a family who begins to suspect their adopted daughter is actually an adult con artist.
New Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Announces 10-Year Plan For DC Movies
If you’ve been following the news this week, you know the last couple of days have somewhat chaotic for the HBO Max and Warner Bros. team. Even though a shift in strategy when it comes to both production companies’ titles has been slowly hinted at in previous weeks, it all sparked more attention, controversy and speculation after the announcement that the anticipated Batgirl movie was going to be shelved – even though production was well underway and the project had already cost a whopping $90 million to come to life.
How to Watch 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies': Is the A24 Slasher Streaming or in Theaters?
When Bodies, Bodies, Bodies first premiered at SXSW, it was clear that director Halina Reijn had something very special in her hands. It’s hard enough to mix horror and comedy without sacrificing the key elements that make each genre work, and it's even harder to add a generational satire into the mix. Somehow Reijn did it, creating one of the most unique films of the year and one that will surely be remembered for years to come as a smart but unflattering portrait of Gen Z life. For the fans that have been waiting since March to see this generation-defining horror flick, you’ve come to the right place. While we can’t tell you much about the plot for this new and exciting movie, we’ll let you know when, where, and how you can see it.
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Review: Still Brilliant in Its Idiocy
I have somehow become Collider’s unofficial Beavis and Butt-Head critic. And frankly, I’m okay with that. As someone who adored the original series in the 1990s, I don’t mind being known for my love of the two idiots. Like the original series, the new Beavis and Butt-Head...
How to Watch 'I Love My Dad': Is the Patton Oswalt Movie Streaming or in Theaters?
Father-son relationships are not always the easiest to navigate and sometimes, one party goes to extreme lengths just to make it work with the other. However, the lengths that Chuck goes to just to connect with his son in the film I Love My Dad is one that we don’t see every day. I Love My Dad tells the story of Chuck (Patton Oswalt) and his son, Franklin (James Morosini). The two have a strained relationship, not for Franklin’s lack of trying. Fed up, Franklin cuts off his dad by blocking him on all social media platforms. When Chuck realizes this, he creates a fake social media profile, impersonating “Becca” to reconnect with his son. However, Franklin falls in love with “Becca” and soon, Chuck finds himself taking Franklin on a road trip to meet up with “Becca.” The inspiration for I Love My Dad was drawn from Morosini’s real-life experience with his own father.
Which Shows & Movies Has HBO Max Secretly Taken Off the Streaming Service?
Amid restructuring, synergy, and the future combining of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new entity, HBO Max has recently decided that some of its quality programming doesn’t need to be shown to its viewers. Over the last few weeks, HBO Max has been quietly taking off several HBO and HBO Max Originals from their streaming service, in addition to canceling movies that were almost completely finished.
'Batgirl' Director Adil El Arbi Shares Set Image With Michael Keaton and Leslie Grace
You don’t have to be a movie director to be able to relate to what filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are going through right now. Earlier this week, the duo of directors was just as surprised as the rest of the world when Warner Bros. announced that the movie they’d been working on, the anticipated solo outing of Batgirl starring Leslie Grace (In the Heights), was going to be shelved. The duo released a joint statement revealing they were “shocked and saddened” at the news. Today, El Arbi took to Instagram to reveal an image from a scene we'll probably never get to see, as well as some messages of support that came from all around the world.
'The Sandman': Who Voices Merv Pumpkinhead?
The Sandman is Netflix’s latest fantasy drama series and this one comes from the world of DC. Based on the graphic novels by Neil Gaiman, the story follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams. After being held as a prisoner for 106 years, Morpheus finally breaks free from his captivity and sets out on a quest to bring some regime back to the kingdom of Dreaming, a realm he used to rule. Like many Netflix series, the show boasts a star-studded cast including the likes of Tom Sturridge, Asim Chaudhry¸ Charles Dance, and Gwendoline Christie, the latter two having previously collaborated on HBO's Game of Thrones. Along with many others, their appearances may be quite obvious onscreen, but one character who may have you puzzled by his looks is Mervyn Pumpkinhead, the chain-smoking caretaker. Well, you wouldn’t be mistaken for thinking you recognize his famous voice, as Mark Hamill voices the janitor of dreams.
