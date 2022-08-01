ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Four Maryland Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not: Officials

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago

Several Maryland restaurants were busted selling booze to an undercover teenage agent during a sting operation, officials announced.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in the region to see if they would sell to an 18-year-old who was working with the agency.

Officials said that the teens as wearing plain clothes and carried no personal identification during the operation.

The teen was directed to enter the restaurants and order an alcoholic beverage while at the bar or seated at a table while accompanied by sheriff’s office deputies also dressed in “civilian clothing.”

Of the seven restaurants visited, four were found to be in compliance with Maryland laws and required an ID from the underage agent. Three failed to ask for any identification and the minor was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

The three restaurants found in violation:

  • Gridiron Grill in Callaway;
  • Salsa’s Mexican Cafe in Leonardtown;
  • Tacos Hacienda in Callaway.

Those in compliance:

  • Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar in Lexington Park;
  • Ledo Pizza in Leonardtown;
  • Pax River Ale House in Lexington;
  • Leonardtown Grille.

Officials said that the reports of alcohol violations have been forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for further review.

Daily Voice

Truck Destroyed By Accidental Engine Fire In Maryland

A Maryland homeowner got an unexpected surprise when he was working on his truck and it suddenly went up in flames. In Garrett County, shortly after 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 on Walnut Bottom Road in Swanton, the owner of a 2004 Ford Ranger was working on his vehicle when there was a mechanical malfunction, causing the truck to go up in flames, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
SWANTON, MD
Daily Voice

Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland

A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
MONROVIA, MD
