Four Maryland Restaurants Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks, Three Do Not: Officials

Several Maryland restaurants were busted selling booze to an undercover teenage agent during a sting operation, officials announced.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks at seven restaurants in the region to see if they would sell to an 18-year-old who was working with the agency.

Officials said that the teens as wearing plain clothes and carried no personal identification during the operation.

The teen was directed to enter the restaurants and order an alcoholic beverage while at the bar or seated at a table while accompanied by sheriff’s office deputies also dressed in “civilian clothing.”

Of the seven restaurants visited, four were found to be in compliance with Maryland laws and required an ID from the underage agent. Three failed to ask for any identification and the minor was able to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

The three restaurants found in violation:

Gridiron Grill in Callaway;

Salsa’s Mexican Cafe in Leonardtown;

Tacos Hacienda in Callaway.

Those in compliance:

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar in Lexington Park;

Ledo Pizza in Leonardtown;

Pax River Ale House in Lexington;

Leonardtown Grille.

Officials said that the reports of alcohol violations have been forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for further review.