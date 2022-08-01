Read on greatbendpost.com
Wet or dry: Party in the Park parade offers fun for all
Main Street has long been the hub of parades in Great Bend. City Coordinator Christina Hayes is trying to change that, if only for one day in August each summer. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the wet/dry parade returns to Veterans Park as part of Party in the Park. Hayes reiterates...
Plans for Hutch 150th celebration photo announced
The City of Hutchinson officially celebrates 150 years as an incorporated city Aug. 18. Hutchinson and Reno County residents are invited to a free Community Spirit Block Party on this special 150th celebration that will include a mile’s worth of block parties on Main Street from Avenue C through 9th Avenue. Festivities will take place from 6-9 p.m. More than 60 businesses, organizations, civic and community groups, and nonprofits will be providing free activities and entertainment throughout the celebration.
Rolling Sculpture car show returns to Barton Co. Historical Society
Tap on the brakes and park it at the 10th annual Rolling Sculpture Car Show on the Barton County Historical Society’s grounds on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Admission to the museum grounds is free and concessions will be provided by 32 degrees of Rush Center.
Great Bend Chamber coffee hour (8/4)
Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program starts at 9:30 a.m. – Join in-person or watch virtually on Facebook LIVE & YouTube. Azria Health Woodhaven provides excellence at every level, delivering exceptional service to each individual – from their inviting welcome program to their individualized care planes. They are with you every step of the way. Their team considers every detail in making you feel at home, providing a high level of personal attention. The entire Azria Health Woodhaven experience is designed to encourage social activity and maintain regimens that foster health and well-being.
USD 431 Hoisington continues research on daycare project
Hoisington's search for more daycare options continues. At the Aug. 1 board of education meeting, USD 431 Superintendent Patrick Crowdis and Roosevelt Elementary Principal Shellby Walker provided the board with updates. Walker has spoken to many in the daycare field over the past two months, including Trisha Greene out of...
'American-food' buffet restaurant in Great Bend to open this fall
It was just three years ago that Dennis Crouse and Rick Riggs began operating RePerks and now they are setting the table for a new venture. Their new restaurant will be a separate entity, located next door to RePerks in the Zarah Building at Lakin & Main where construction is ongoing. Its name is Tellers 1872. RePerks is a coffee house/café.
Cop Shop (8/4)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/4) At 11:04 a.m. a sick person was reported at 953 NE 120 Avenue in Claflin. At 5:20 p.m. an animal complaint was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 60 Avenue. Traumatic Injuries. At 7:36 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1170...
🎤County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear this week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Aug. 4, 2022. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
BOOR: Master Gardener training
Gardeners never stop learning, growing and giving. This is what it means to be a Master Gardener. If you enjoy learning and giving back as a volunteer, consider becoming a Master Gardener in 2022. Now is the time to apply and reserve your spot for the 2022 training course. The...
Shirers named Old Bill Honorees for Barton Foundation Auction
The Barton Community College Foundation Board has chosen to recognize Brad and Sarah Shirer with the “Old Bill Honorarium” at its 43rd Annual Big Benefit Auction, which is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Great Bend Columbus Club and is themed “Boots and Brews.” The Honorarium allows auction attendees to donate to a scholarship in the honoree’s name to be awarded for the 23-24 academic year.
Gas discount event Monday in Wichita
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — If you're headed to Wichita on Monday, here's a chance to save some money at the pump. "Americans for Prosperity is working along with JumpStart stores, because we do want to bring relief to high gas prices," said economist Michael Austin. "For 90 minutes at the JumpStart at 790 North Broadway, this Monday at 2 p.m., we will lower unleaded gas price to $2.38 a gallon. We want to show that Washington and coastal elites can't solve the problems we face. We the people are the solution."
Hays school board votes to prohibit satanism in dress code
The Hays school board voted Friday morning to prohibit clothing promoting satanism in its dress codes for all schools in the district. The language was included in student handbooks, which were approved in a meeting Friday morning before the board's annual retreat. Parent Mary Turner, who said she is a...
🎙City Edition: Shawna Schafer & Randy Keasling
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer and Human Resources Director Randy Keasling that aired Aug. 3, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Migrating birds not making annual stop at Bottoms due to drought
A construction project and dry conditions continue to conspire to keep Cheyenne Bottoms dry. Storms that were predicted to drop several of inches of moisture in the area late last week instead yielded rain totals of an inch or less around most of Barton County. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said current drought are similar to those experienced 10 years ago.
Kansas bicyclist killed after struck by SUV in Hutchinson
RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man riding a bicycle died in an accident just after 8p.m. Thursday in Hutchinson. A Hyundai Tucson driven by 56-year-old Laurie Hinderliter of Hutchinson was northbound on Severance Street and struck 46-year-old Heath Volkman of Hutchinson on his bicycle at the 10th Street intersection, according to Hutchinson Police Capt. Michael Collins,
Great Bend PD keeping up with active shooter training
Ever since the Columbine High School shooting in Colorado in 1999, law enforcement around the country have been training to handle active shooter scenarios. Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark said the early training taught law enforcement to wait until a small group was formed before approaching the shooter. The police chief said that rationale has changed to going into the building immediately upon arrival, even if the officer is by themselves.
Great Bend downtown building hoping to add 15-17 apartments
Last September, the City of Great Bend approved an application to apply for a Moderate Income Housing grant on behalf of the Great Bend Economic Development. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation provides grants to cities with populations fewer than 60,000. If awarded, the grant would offset the cost to renovate...
Anonymous donor will pay for new city pool in Pratt
PRATT —An anonymous donor has made a commitment to pay for a new city pool in Pratt just hours after voters approved a sales tax to fund a new pool. In a statement on the city's web site, the community shared about an act of kindness "that is stunning."
Great Bend councilmembers to remain unpaid
In Ellinwood, the elected mayor gets paid $100 per meeting and city council members receive $30 each meeting. In Hoisington, the mayor gets $200 plus $10 per meeting. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis surveyed other cities in Kansas on whether their local governments compensate their elected city council members and mayor. Out of the 42 cities that responded back to Francis, 39 of them pay their elected officials. Compensation varied from $1 a year in Mission Hills to $23,488 per year in Lenexa.
Great Bend moves forward with tax exempt airport hangars
Under a Kansas statute, property owned and primarily operated as an airport by a municipality is exempt from property taxes. Great Bend Municipal Airport Manager Martin Miller was notified roughly four years ago of two hangars that the city owns at the airport that are being charged property tax. Miller went before the Great Bend City Council to approve property tax exempt requests for the two hangars.
