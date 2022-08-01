'My Best Friend's Exorcism' Adaptation to Premiere on Prime Video in Time for Halloween

Father-son relationships are not always the easiest to navigate and sometimes, one party goes to extreme lengths just to make it work with the other. However, the lengths that Chuck goes to just to connect with his son in the film I Love My Dad is one that we don’t see every day. I Love My Dad tells the story of Chuck (Patton Oswalt) and his son, Franklin (James Morosini). The two have a strained relationship, not for Franklin’s lack of trying. Fed up, Franklin cuts off his dad by blocking him on all social media platforms. When Chuck realizes this, he creates a fake social media profile, impersonating “Becca” to reconnect with his son. However, Franklin falls in love with “Becca” and soon, Chuck finds himself taking Franklin on a road trip to meet up with “Becca.” The inspiration for I Love My Dad was drawn from Morosini’s real-life experience with his own father.

