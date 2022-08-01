Brittney Griner is 'quite nervous' as the end of her Russian drug smuggling trial nears, her lawyer says

Brittney Griner stands in a cage at a court room prior to a July hearing in the Khimki district court, just outside Moscow, Russia. Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press

Brittney Griner is "quite nervous" as her drug smuggling trial in Russia nears its end.

Her lawyer told CNN that, though she's "stressed," the WNBA star is grateful for the support she's received.

Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February and faces up to 10 years in prison.

With the prospect of spending up to 10 years in Russian prison looming, Brittney Griner is "quite nervous" about the conclusion of her drug smuggling trial.

In an interview with CNN , the WNBA superstar's Russian attorney — Maria Blagovolina — shed light on Griner's state of mind as her proceedings draw to a close and her probable conviction and sentencing nears.

"She's of course stressed," Blagovolina said. "She knows that the end of the trial is approaching, but she really appreciates all the support she's getting."

Griner is led to a hearing in a Russian court. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Griner has been top of mind for many stateside — especially those within the WNBA. During last month's WNBA All-Star Game, all 22 players wore the Phoenix Mercury center's name and number on their jerseys . She was named an honorary All-Star — marking her eighth career selection — and those on hand in Chicago were explicit that Griner's detainment is "hard for all of us."

Her name has reverberated across the greater sports world, too. Steph Curry, Megan Rapinoe, and Skylar Diggins-Smith were among those who called for Griner's release during last month's ESPY Awards . NBA superstar LeBron James urged the US government to do everything in its power to bring the two-time Olympic gold medalist home.

The public outcry on Griner's behalf appears to have reached President Biden and his administration. The White House reportedly offered to release a convicted arms trafficker from US prison in exchange for Griner's and ex-Marine Paul Whelan's return to the US .

Griner competes for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. AP Photo/Eric Gay

But as of the beginning of August — Griner's seventh month in Russian custody — the two global superpowers are seemingly still not close to a deal. The 6-foot-9 star's legal team told CNN they were not privy to negotiations for a potential prisoner exchange involving Griner, who was first arrested on February 17 after customs agents at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport alleged they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Instead, Griner's defense team is focused on appealing the court for a lenient sentence. The 31-year-old's lawyers have maintained that she accidentally brought the marijuana products with her to Russia. She was packing in a hurry, they claim, and forgot to remove them from her luggage.

Griner's team has also asserted that the Houston native uses cannabis stateside for medicinal, rather than recreational, purposes, pointing to a prescription for medical marijuana she received from an Arizona doctor as evidence.

Griner stands in a cage as a Russian official adjusts her handcuffs. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Sources told Insider they're skeptical that Russia will show Griner any mercy , but Blagovolina insisted to CNN that the defense is confident in its approach.

"The court is receptive," Blagovolina said. "The court listens. The court accepted already almost all our evidence, so I think procedurally, [the case is] going how we planned."

Griner's representatives in Russia previously estimated that she'd be sentenced sometime in August. She's expected to appear in court again this week.