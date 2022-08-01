ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Brittney Griner is 'quite nervous' as the end of her Russian drug smuggling trial nears, her lawyer says

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Rjqk_0h0lBuQN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nh6Xg_0h0lBuQN00
Brittney Griner stands in a cage at a court room prior to a July hearing in the Khimki district court, just outside Moscow, Russia.

Dmitry Serebryakov/Associated Press

  • Brittney Griner is "quite nervous" as her drug smuggling trial in Russia nears its end.
  • Her lawyer told CNN that, though she's "stressed," the WNBA star is grateful for the support she's received.
  • Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February and faces up to 10 years in prison.

With the prospect of spending up to 10 years in Russian prison looming, Brittney Griner is "quite nervous" about the conclusion of her drug smuggling trial.

In an interview with CNN , the WNBA superstar's Russian attorney — Maria Blagovolina — shed light on Griner's state of mind as her proceedings draw to a close and her probable conviction and sentencing nears.

"She's of course stressed," Blagovolina said. "She knows that the end of the trial is approaching, but she really appreciates all the support she's getting."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPWOf_0h0lBuQN00
Griner is led to a hearing in a Russian court.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Griner has been top of mind for many stateside — especially those within the WNBA. During last month's WNBA All-Star Game, all 22 players wore the Phoenix Mercury center's name and number on their jerseys . She was named an honorary All-Star — marking her eighth career selection — and those on hand in Chicago were explicit that Griner's detainment is "hard for all of us."

Her name has reverberated across the greater sports world, too. Steph Curry, Megan Rapinoe, and Skylar Diggins-Smith were among those who called for Griner's release during last month's ESPY Awards . NBA superstar LeBron James urged the US government to do everything in its power to bring the two-time Olympic gold medalist home.

The public outcry on Griner's behalf appears to have reached President Biden and his administration. The White House reportedly offered to release a convicted arms trafficker from US prison in exchange for Griner's and ex-Marine Paul Whelan's return to the US .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSzE7_0h0lBuQN00
Griner competes for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

AP Photo/Eric Gay

But as of the beginning of August — Griner's seventh month in Russian custody — the two global superpowers are seemingly still not close to a deal. The 6-foot-9 star's legal team told CNN they were not privy to negotiations for a potential prisoner exchange involving Griner, who was first arrested on February 17 after customs agents at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport alleged they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage.

Instead, Griner's defense team is focused on appealing the court for a lenient sentence. The 31-year-old's lawyers have maintained that she accidentally brought the marijuana products with her to Russia. She was packing in a hurry, they claim, and forgot to remove them from her luggage.

Griner's team has also asserted that the Houston native uses cannabis stateside for medicinal, rather than recreational, purposes, pointing to a prescription for medical marijuana she received from an Arizona doctor as evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EI3Dx_0h0lBuQN00
Griner stands in a cage as a Russian official adjusts her handcuffs.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Sources told Insider they're skeptical that Russia will show Griner any mercy , but Blagovolina insisted to CNN that the defense is confident in its approach.

"The court is receptive," Blagovolina said. "The court listens. The court accepted already almost all our evidence, so I think procedurally, [the case is] going how we planned."

Griner's representatives in Russia previously estimated that she'd be sentenced sometime in August. She's expected to appear in court again this week.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 826

michael torres
4d ago

It's sad when someone that plays basketball gets more notoriety than someone that has served. Everything's about Griner. These famous atheletes don't even mention Paul Whelen when they push for Griners release.

Reply(140)
367
Laura Baldwin
4d ago

there it is AGAIN... "WRONGFULLY DETAINED?!" really, REALLY??? I don't think that she is being detained for no reason... she broke the law... and in all likelihood she's BEEN breaking the law every time that she goes in there. if Marijuana...for her is a "prescribed medication"... something that she uses on a daily basis, then she couldn't leave the country and be without her medication.if it's a medication that she really needs she simply couldn't be without it. I'm sure that she is like a great number of people who have a medical marijuana card just because they wanted obtain it legally for recreational use, not because of any specific ailment.

Reply(25)
269
adam
4d ago

Why is she so special. Let’s be honest, if one of us got caught with weed in Russia we would be left there to rot Because she plays ball she gets off? I don’t understand.

Reply(37)
209
Related
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner reveals surprising details of arrest after testifying in Russia

It’s been months since the fateful day that shook up Brittney Griner’s life, leading to her highly-publicized arrest in Russia. While the judicial system is – as it is anywhere in the world – a slow-moving entity, the day in question back on February 17 went by fast for Griner, who dealt with a whirlwind of events amplified by a language barrier that made it hard for her to completely understand what was going on.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Business Insider

Putin has 2 daughters he barely ever talks about, and is rumoured to have at least 2 more. His rumored mistress has just been slammed with sanctions.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has at least two daughters he rarely talks about. He has two adult daughters with his ex-wife Lyudmila Shkrebneva: Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35. One rumored mistress, Alina Kabaeva, was sanctioned by the US in August. President Vladimir Putin is famously secretive of his personal life,...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

The Cocaine Queen of Honduras Was Just Extradited to the US

Honduras just put one of its most notorious suspected drug bosses on a plane to the United States. Herlinda Bobadilla, alias “La Chinda,” is the 62-year-old alleged matriarch of the Montes drug cartel. She allegedly ran a cocaine trafficking network with her sons that used a fleet of planes, trucks, and boats to move product from South America north toward the U.S. Her extradition comes a little over two months after her arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Whelan
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Brittney Griner
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
MILITARY
The Spun

Russian Spokeswoman Makes Opinion On Brittney Griner Very Clear

Russia isn't backing down when it comes to the arrest of Brittney Griner. It's been over three and a half months since Griner was arrested at the Moscow airport after Russian officials found hashish oil in her luggage. If she's convicted on those charges, she could face up to 10 years in prison.
POLITICS
NBC News

Trump's GOP adds insult to injury as Brittney Griner remains jailed in Russia

On the morning of July 7, the wrongfully detained WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to the charges she is facing in Russia. The most severe charge, equivalent to narcotics trafficking, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Griner’s four-month-and-counting detainment in Russia has highlighted critical differences between the Russian and American legal systems — and salary imbalances between WNBA and NBA players. Adding insult to injury, her case is now being used by the GOP and its supporters to leverage Black suffering for their political benefit and worse, amusement.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Sentencing#Russian#Khimki#Cnn#Kirill Kudryavtsev Afp#Getty Images Griner#The Phoenix Mercury
ClutchPoints

Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison

Russia laid the hammer down on Thursday as prosecutors demanded that WNBA star Brittney Griner be sentenced to 9.5 years in prison after being found with cannabis oil back in February at a Moscow airport. It has been a long saga to this point and the United States government has also gotten involved, with President […] The post Brittney Griner’s strong message after Russian prosecutors demand 9.5 years in prison appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BASKETBALL
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Spun

Look: Robert Griffin III Has 4-Word Brittney Griner Message

WNBA star Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison this Thursday. This conclusion to her Russian trial was expected, but it still sent shockwaves through the sports world. Shortly after Griner's sentence was announced, ESPN's Robert Griffin posted a four-word message on Twitter. "BRING BRITTNEY GRINER HOME," Griffin...
NBA
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Insider

Insider

518K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy