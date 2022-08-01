COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin continue downward trend

Read on fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID-19 cases fall to 2-week low
MADISON (WLUK) -- For the first time in two weeks, Wisconsin is averaging fewer than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases per day. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 1,675, its lowest level since July 20. There were 1,862 new cases confirmed on Wednesday. Seven-day average test...
Brown, Door, Marinette counties listed as 'high' for COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- Despite a recent drop in new COVID-19 cases statewide, Brown, Door and Marinette counties were listed in the "high" category for virus spread on Friday's weekly update. At that level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings.
Gov. Evers issues 49 more pardons
MADISON (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers has granted another 49 pardons Friday, including five in Northeast Wisconsin. This brings Gov. Evers' total number of pardons granted to 603. The pardons, along with descriptions provided by the governor's office, are to:. Derek Ace fled from police and crashed into a streetlight....
Medicaid must cover transgender surgeries in West Virginia, judge rules
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (TND) — West Virginia's Medicaid program reportedly must provide medical coverage to those seeking gender transition procedures, according to a judge's recent ruling. U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers in Huntington ruled Thursday in favor of "Lambda Legal," an LGBTQ advocacy group, after it filed a lawsuit against...
Wisconsin Conservation Voters celebrates early voting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some early voters are celebrating the extended voting hours as election day comes closer. An event celebrating early voting was held at Green Bay's City deck Thursday night. The event had people create art to celebrate the expanded voting hours. This was followed by residents walking...
Green Bay homicide suspect also suspected in Alabama killing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Caleb Anderson, the suspect in a west-side homicide, is also a suspect in another murder in Alabama, police agencies say. Anderson was arrested Wednesday, a day after a body was found in a Green Bay apartment. He was driving the victim’s vehicle when apprehended in Alabama.
Northeast Wisconsin teachers spending hundreds more on back-to-school shopping
(WLUK) -- Schools are starting to feel the impact of inflation. Teachers around Northeast Wisconsin say they're spending more on classroom supplies. Rebekah Lehman is in her fourth year teaching first grade at Valley Christian School in Oshkosh. She's felt the inflation on her back-to-school bill. “Yeah, some of us...
Northeast Wisconsin municipalities receive grants to improve streets, drainage systems
(WLUK) -- Multiple public improvement projects can begin in Northeast Wisconsin, thanks to grants. Gov. Tony Evers announced 18 municipalities across the state will receive nearly $17 million to improve, repair or expand streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems and sidewalks. Among those receiving grants are:. City of Marion...
Green Bay murder suspect charged in Alabama murder
(WLUK) -- A suspect in a murder on Green Bay's west side has now been charged with a separate murder in Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, has been charged with the murder of 52-year-old Dwight Dixon. He has also been charged with first-degree burglary. Anderson allegedly assaulted a woman in the...
Storms leave damage scattered around Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Damage reports are coming in following storms in Northeast Wisconsin. The National Weather Service says reports have come in from parts of Manitowoc County such as Two Creeks, Larrabee and Maribel. The Darboy area of Calumet County has also seen some damage. Wisconsin Public Service, We Energies are...
Bodies of 10-year-old boy, father found after going missing in Potomac River in Maryland
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — The body of a 10-year-old boy and his father who went missing in the Potomac River Monday have been found, police said. Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were called the Potomac River at Swan Point in Charles County just 5 p.m. for a report of the missing swimmers.
