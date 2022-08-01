Read on appleinsider.com
OWC adds new 4TB version of its rugged Envoy Pro FX portable SSD
OWC has announced a new larger 4TB capacity variant of its ruggedized Envoy Pro FX portable SSD that's perfect for content creators and other Mac users who need a tough, fast storage device. The OWC Envoy Pro FX is a bus-powered portable SSD with Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 compatibility. Aimed...
Apple Insider
Apple releases Studio Display firmware update 15.5 with speaker fault fix
Owners of the Studio Display can get the firmware version 15.5 by navigating to System Preferences on their connectedMac. Select "Software Update" to check if the update is available.
Apple Insider
Leaked CAD renders reveal flat-sided 10th-generation iPad
A new set of leaked CAD files show the 10th-generation iPad could have a slightly larger display with flat sides, but it would retain the Touch ID button. The 10.2-inch iPad is the last with a classic tapered case design, Home Button, and Lightning port. The leaked CAD files show a complete redesign could be coming in the 2022 model, but it would retain several features.
Apple Insider
Satechi USB-C Slim Dock for 24-inch iMac review: a great way to add additional storage to your iMac
Satechi's USB-C Slim Dock gives your 24-inch iMac most of the ports it was missing — and an option for additional storage.
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16 may be delayed until new iPads ship
The company typically releases iOS and iPadOS updates at the same time, but a new Bloomberg report claims that it may take a different approach in 2022 by delaying the iPad software update by up to a month. According to Bloomberg, which cited sources familiar with the matter, Apple may...
Apple Insider
How to use Universal Control to supercharge your study sessions
If you are a student and have both aMac and an iPad, you can make class and revision time way more productive with Universal Control. Here's how to take advantage of the feature.
Apple Insider
Apple adds new Mophie Powerstation Pro, GaN charger to online store
Apple has added several new Mophie products to its online storefront, including a 120W GaN charger with four ports, a new large-capacity Powerstation Pro battery, and several car chargers. The Mophie Powerstation Pro is a 20,000 mAh battery pack that can charge up your iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices....
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ film 'Luck' takes over Apple's homepage
As animated comedy "Luck" starts streaming on Apple TV+, the film is being promoted with characters tumbling down around the regular iPads, iPhones and Macs. Apple annually changes its homepage to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, in January. Other than that, though, it's rare for the company to change from its usual presenting of Apple devices to buy.
Apple Insider
Latest OBS Studio beta runs natively on Apple Silicon
OBS, a popular live-streaming app, has announced that the OBS Studio 28 beta runs natively onApple Silicon Macs. While...
Apple Insider
Microsoft rolling out Microsoft Teams optimized for Apple Silicon
Following beta testing, Microsoft has now announced that Microsoft Teams has been optimized forApple Silicon, and the new update is rolling out to users.
Apple Insider
No redesign coming to Apple Watch Series 8, says leaker
A new leak suggests Apple won't be redesigning the standard "Apple Watch Series 8," with more significant updates planned for the rumored "Pro" model. A Twitter leaker named ShrimpApplePro has apparently obtained final production information for the "Apple Watch Series 8." While the leaker wasn't clear, it seems they have access to at least one of the sealed boxes the new devices will ship in.
Apple Insider
Deals: M2 MacBook Air gets $100 discount, Apple MacBook Pros are up to $354 off
Exclusive deals on Apple's latest MacBooks knock up to $354 off 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros — and even the new 2022 MacBook Air and M2 13-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16 delayed, iPhone 14 rumor roundup, and macOS utilities on the AppleInsider podcas...
Listener suggestions lead the AppleInsider podcast into a discussion about the bestmacOS utilities. And, while there's news that iPadOS 16 is delayed, there are more rumors about the iPhone 14, and it's time to start the iOS 17 wishlist. Host Stephen Robles asked you for obscure Mac utilities you can't...
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 3: $90 HomePod mini, AirPods 2 with wireless charging for $100, more
Wednesday's bestdeals include a refurbished 24-inch iMac 4K for $800, $70 off a EufyCam 2C Pro 2-pack, 30% off a 100W Spigen dual USB-C charger, and much more.
Apple Insider
Daily deals August 5: $100 off M2 MacBook Pro, Apple TV 4K for $120, $180 off Beats Studio3, more
Friday's bestdeals include a Netgear AC1600 Dual Band Gigabit Wifi Router for $28, $450 off a PNY GeForce 3090 graphics card, 28% off an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV, and much more.
Apple Insider
Apple looking to expand its nascent advertising business
Apple may be planning on expanding its current first-party advertising offerings with the addition of a demand-side platform, recent job listings suggest.
Apple Insider
Apple Card users get 3 free months of Apple TV+ in 'Luck' promotion
In an effort to promote the newApple TV+ animated feature, "Luck," Apple is giving away three months of Apple TV+ for free to Apple Card users.
Apple Insider
Wemo Smart Dimmer with Thread announced at CES now available to order
An updated version of Wemo's dimmer switch is now available to order that bakes in support for Thread connectivity, as well as HomeKit. Announced earlier this year at CES 2022, Belkin-owned Wemo is out with its latest device that has been refreshed with Thread support. The dimmer switch follows the firmware update to the Stage Scene Controller and the Wemo smart plug.
Apple Insider
How to take astronomy photos with just your iPhone
Although theiPhone isn't nearly as powerful as a telescope, it's still able to take good night sky photos. Here's how to get started with it.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ films, series, and documentaries
Comedy Series — ShowAboutRatingNext/Current Season Release Date. "Mythic Quest" is centered around a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. Written by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame, and produced by Ubisoft and Lions Gate.TV-MAFall 2022.
