The French don’t necessarily sleep train their kids, but that doesn’t mean they can’t teach American parents a thing or two about getting a baby to sleep. After all, Pamela Druckerman, author of the very popular 2012 parenting book Bringing Up Bebe: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting, learned plenty about helping her kid sleep from the French using a method similar in some ways to extinction sleep training. In lieu of popular American sleep training methods, Druckerman asked French parents, who seemed to be getting plenty of sleep, to share their wisdom. All it takes, she found, is a bit of a pause.
It typically doesn’t take long for a newborn to find itself in their mother’s arms and up against her chest after birth. The benefits of babies receiving skin-to-skin contact — or kangaroo care, as it’s often called — are widely recognized by medical organizations, including The World Health Organization, American Academy of Pediatrics, and Academy of Breastfeeding Medicine. Most studies (reasonably) focus on mothers providing kangaroo care, and the data regarding dads is far more limited.
A mom calms her son down from a full-blown meltdown by holding him and modeling deep breaths until he gives her a hug and articulates that he wants water. A toddler spills coffee all over his toy shelf and his mom guides him through wiping up the spill, explains why he can’t do that, and gives him an alternate pouring activity. The boy complies without a fight.
Most parents with a 15-month-old have their hands full with a busy baby transitioning into toddlerhood. Both physically and cognitively, babies at this age are interested in the world around them and have a desire to be active participants. However, the 15-month milestones kids typically reach around this age require parents to shift their style of attentiveness from constantly meeting needs to keeping their baby safe as they follow their curiosity.
Trying to discover how to discipline a toddler is a fool’s errand. Because the maddening truth at the heart of trying to discipline toddler age kids is that, in this developmental phase, parents (and not kids) are actually the ones who need discipline. Toddlers are agents of chaos. That’s...
A preschooler who knows their ABCs from the alphabet song is adorable. A 4-year-old who can count accurately to 100 is pretty impressive. But neither of those kids actually have skills that are particularly useful for kindergarten, or life. Yes, that sounds harsh, but there are reasons for that assessment: The list of skills children need to succeed in their early childhood education is relatively short and doesn’t include rote memorization.
The timeout discipline strategy has been around since the mid-1950s when it was conceived of as a way to remove a kid’s access to fun as a form of mild punishment. Over the following 60-plus years, the form and duration of the recommended timeout have been modified based on studies and expert opinions, popularized by British nannies on television, and challenged by proponents of the positive parenting movement. But at its core, the timeout remains the same. It’s about asking a child to course-correct.
The marijuana industry is growing like, well, a weed. After the 2020 election cycle, it’s now legal to consume cannabis for medical use in 38 states and recreational use in 19 states. A growing customer base means more and more products and types of weed, and the question of the best weed strains now goes well beyond indica vs. sativa.
Most parents can remember the subtle mix of excitement and anxiety accompanying the choice of their baby’s name – it will follow the child his or her entire life. But the effect could be even more significant. In research recently published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, our research team shows that the stereotype that a given society has of a first name can influence the way people look.
Introducing your kid to new foods should be a fun experience, but there’s a hidden danger that can make taste-testing a disaster: anaphylaxis, or a severe allergic reaction. Many allergies are mild and only result in occasional sniffles, but others can be fatal. With allergies becoming more common over the past 50 years and today affecting upwards of 40% of the population worldwide, parents may wonder where allergies come from and if they’re responsible for passing down allergies to their children, or if there’s a way to prevent their kids from developing allergies. In other words, are allergies hereditary?
Three- and 4-year-olds belong in preschool. This is the consensus of psychologists, pediatricians, and researchers who have dedicated their careers to analyzing the costs and benefits of educating children so young they can seldom pronounce the word “education.” And the United States is convinced — 42 states and the District of Columbia spend about $37 billion each year to ensure that low-income kids don’t miss out — but not convinced enough to implement a national universal pre-k program or spend more than half the percentage of GDP that Spain and Israel cough up annually for preschool.
Dr. Liz Dubois’ stand-out example of mansplaining came during the birthing class she took to prepare for her son’s arrival. A group of soon-to-be mothers, many of whom were with their partners, were learning how to give birth. One of the dads-to-be, a lawyer, “co-opted an entire evening’s session to explain to the women what their legal rights were in the hospital,” she says.
If we’re being honest, a lot of us have given up on worrying about COVID. Much of this stems from fatigue (we hear you), but also the fact that cases are no longer surging. Or at least it seems that way. COVID cases are rising across America and, experts...
A new study published in the Lancet Child & Adolescent Health shows that children between the ages of six and 12 who get less than the recommended nine hours of sleep every night can have impaired cognitive wellbeing, including less memory, problem-solving, and rational decision-making abilities than their peers who sleep more.
Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.https://www.fatherly.com/
