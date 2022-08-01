Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula

Read on kmmsam.com
2 small wildfires burning near Missoula
A pair of small wildfires were spotted on Friday morning burning 5-to-7 air miles northwest of Missoula
Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Missoula Police Public Information Officer Appears on Talk Back
After the retirement of long-time Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh, patrol officer Lydia Arnold took over in 2021 and made her first appearance on Friday’s Talk Back to discuss her role as the PIO. Arnold, already a seven-year veteran of the Missoula Police Department, acknowledged that she...
Christian Realtor Fined in Missoula, “Brandon’s Law” Gains Support
A Montana pastor and real estate agent is now being targeted for his Christian beliefs and faces a $5,000 fine by the realtors association in Missoula, Montana. This, as Montana lawmakers sign onto a bill being referred to as "Brandon's Law" to protect realtors like Pastor Brandon Huber. I caught...
Warrant issued for Missoula juvenille in connection with Kalispell incident
The Kalispell Police Department reports a warrant was issued for juvenille male from Missoula in connection with the July 23 incident.
Missoula Man Assaults His Father With a Guitar and Screwdriver
On July 30, 2022, around 10:34 am, Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a reported assault at a residence on East Mullan Road. Upon arrival, a deputy observed an older adult male, John Doe, sitting in a recliner. Doe was covered in blood. A deputy observed two large lacerations on Doe’s head, on the top of his scalp, and another on the back of his head. There was also a large abrasion on the left side of his back.
Drunk Driver Goes the Wrong Way on I-90, Nearly Hits Officers
On July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy were dispatched to reports of a Semi truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate I-90 near mile marker 119 in Missoula County. There were six separate callers...
Looking For The Very Best? This Montana Favorite Reigns Supreme.
Summer in Montana means farmer's markets and roadside fruit stands. We recently discussed how many Montanans look forward to Flathead Cherries all summer long, but that isn't the only delicious fruit of the summer that Montanans love. Of course, we're talking about the world-famous Dixon Melons. Last year was my...
montanarightnow.com
Campers evacuated as wildfire near Elmo spreads
The following is a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Region 1 at 9:06 A.M. on July 30, 2020:. Due to an imminent safety concern, FWP is closing Lake Mary Ronan State Park and Big Arm State Park in Lake County due to wildfire danger. An evacuation order...
NBCMontana
Red Flag Warning issued 2-9 p.m. Sunday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The National Weather Service in Missoula says Red Flag Warnings are in effect in parts of west-central and southwest Montana Sunday afternoon and evening. Posted areas include the Flathead Reservation, East Lolo, Bitterroot and Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forests. The warning runs from 2 to 9 p.m. Red...
Missoula PD investigating vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
The Missoula Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that happened on Tuesday afternoon.
Lake County declares Stage II Fire Restrictions
Stage II fire restrictions declaration in place for all lands in Lake County due to wildfires that could harm people and destroy property.
Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard
On July 30, 2022, around 9:10 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress at the YWCA building on Broadway. Dispatch advised that 28-year-old Cameron Billedeaux, a well-known male to law enforcement who frequents the area, was seen breaking windows of the building with his skateboard.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
St. Patrick Hospital Ranked Best in Montana for 4th Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best in Montana by U.S. News and World Report. KGVO News spoke to Chief Executive for Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski for details. “It's a great accolade to have earned this number one ranking...
NBCMontana
Semi tipped on its side near Elmo
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a semitruck that rolled on its side near Elmo around 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff Don Bell says the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There were no other vehicles involved. Officials say there is...
Comments / 0