ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Major food brand recalls 53 nutritional and beverage products over potential microbial contamination

By Austin Williams
foxla.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Inflation hitting Norco horse rescue

NORCO, Calif. - Norco and horses are inseparable and the Sunshine and Daydreams (S&D) ranch has been a part of the community for years, rescuing older horses headed to out-of-state slaughterhouses and rehabilitating them to either find them new homes, or light work at the ranch. The income from lessons...
NORCO, CA
foxla.com

LA County to remain in 'high' COVID category for now

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County will remain in the federal government's "high" COVID-19 community activity level for at least another week. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says the data over the past three days showed the county's virus-related hospitalization rate falling enough to drop the county into the "medium" level, but the weekly update posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday had the rate just above the "high" threshold.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Minimum wage in Long Beach will soon increase to $25 for healthcare workers

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
foxla.com

This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California

LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Burbank to temporarily ban outdoor watering

BURBANK, Calif. - Heads up if you live in Burbank. Due to a limited water supply, residents and businesses in Burbank must temporarily stop outdoor watering for two weeks from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20, officials announced. Hand watering will be allowed. This year, Burbank has been depending on receiving...
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutritional#Bacteria#Powdered Milk#Foodsafety#Food Recall#General Health
foxla.com

Vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home, sparking fire

LOS ANGELES - A home in Mar Vista caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the home. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. Firefighters knocked out flames and eventually pulled the car out of the home. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
foxla.com

Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
GARDENA, CA
foxla.com

OC woman arrested after attempting to poison husband

IRVINE, Calif. - A Irvine woman was arrested, accused of poisoning her husband. Irvine police say the husband had fallen ill over the course of a month and became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness. In need of evidence, he began filming and eventually turned over the...
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect leads authorities on lengthy pursuit across LA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase is underway in Los Angeles involving a possibly stolen car late Thursday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 5 Freeway where the suspect in a white Kia Soul led authorities on a pursuit in the Burbank area. Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed through parts of Highland Park on the 110 Freeway, Westlake, near Exposition Park and then Jefferson Park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD investigating overnight fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting was reported near the intersection of San Pedro and E. 15th streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested in Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Thousand Oaks, according to police. The incident happened early Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rancho Conejo Boulevard. According to police, someone called 911 after hearing the grinding of a power tool and observed...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy