Major food brand recalls 53 nutritional and beverage products over potential microbial contamination

foxla.com
Inflation hitting Norco horse rescue
NORCO, Calif. - Norco and horses are inseparable and the Sunshine and Daydreams (S&D) ranch has been a part of the community for years, rescuing older horses headed to out-of-state slaughterhouses and rehabilitating them to either find them new homes, or light work at the ranch. The income from lessons...
foxla.com
LA County to remain in 'high' COVID category for now
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County will remain in the federal government's "high" COVID-19 community activity level for at least another week. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer says the data over the past three days showed the county's virus-related hospitalization rate falling enough to drop the county into the "medium" level, but the weekly update posted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday had the rate just above the "high" threshold.
foxla.com
'Fake doctor' arrested for performing cosmetic procedures in Orange County without medical license
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A Brea man accused of impersonating a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures and targeting Spanish-speaking women as patients was charged with multiple felonies, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to OC DA Todd Spitzer’s office, 61-year-old Elias Renteria Segoviano used various...
foxla.com
Minimum wage in Long Beach will soon increase to $25 for healthcare workers
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
foxla.com
Los Angeles City Council opposes 4 a.m. bar bill, citing safety concerns
LOS ANGELES - Citing concerns over a potential increase in drunk driving and alcohol-related deaths, the Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to oppose a bill in the state Legislature that would allow bars in seven cities -- including West Hollywood -- to stay open until 4 a.m. Senate Bill...
foxla.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in California
LOS ANGELES - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
foxla.com
Actress Anne Heche crashes car into Mar Vista home, sparking large fire
LOS ANGELES - The driver who crashed into a Mar Vista home, sparking a fire, has been identified as actress Anne Heche. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. The car, a 2020 Mini Copper, went through the house, causing a massive...
foxla.com
Burbank to temporarily ban outdoor watering
BURBANK, Calif. - Heads up if you live in Burbank. Due to a limited water supply, residents and businesses in Burbank must temporarily stop outdoor watering for two weeks from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20, officials announced. Hand watering will be allowed. This year, Burbank has been depending on receiving...
foxla.com
Crews contain brush fire which triggered evacuations in part of Canyon Country
LOS ANGELES - Firefighters have made forward progress and stopped a brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in the Santa Clarita area. The Railroad Fire was reported along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way in Canyon Country. The fire burned 20 acres. Mandatory evacuations were issued for businesses on Soledad...
foxla.com
LA City Council to vote on initiative that would require hotels to give up empty rooms to the homeless
LOS ANGELES - On Friday, the Los Angeles City Council will consider passing an ordinance that would house homeless people in empty hotel rooms. If it passes, every hotel in Los Angeles will have to report their vacancies. According to the measure, "Each hotel shall communicate to the Department or...
foxla.com
Vehicle crashes into Mar Vista home, sparking fire
LOS ANGELES - A home in Mar Vista caught fire after a vehicle crashed into the home. Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of South Walgrove Avenue just before 11 a.m. Firefighters knocked out flames and eventually pulled the car out of the home. The Los Angeles Fire Department...
foxla.com
Hollywood may soon see an increased police presence amid uptick in crime
LOS ANGELES - Hollywood could soon see an increase in police presence after a motion introduced Wednesday by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell that intends to address a recent increase in crime in the area. O'Farrell, who represents Hollywood, is seeking to transfer $216,000 from his office to the...
foxla.com
Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
foxla.com
OC woman arrested after attempting to poison husband
IRVINE, Calif. - A Irvine woman was arrested, accused of poisoning her husband. Irvine police say the husband had fallen ill over the course of a month and became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness. In need of evidence, he began filming and eventually turned over the...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect leads authorities on lengthy pursuit across LA
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase is underway in Los Angeles involving a possibly stolen car late Thursday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 5 Freeway where the suspect in a white Kia Soul led authorities on a pursuit in the Burbank area. Over the course of the chase, the suspect passed through parts of Highland Park on the 110 Freeway, Westlake, near Exposition Park and then Jefferson Park.
foxla.com
LAPD investigating overnight fatal shooting in downtown Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are investigating an overnight deadly shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting was reported near the intersection of San Pedro and E. 15th streets around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot dead at the scene.
foxla.com
Police searching for armed suspects who ambushed, robbed armored truck at Hustler Casino in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - Police responded to reports of a shootout Thursday morning after multiple armed suspects "ambushed" and robbed an armored truck outside the Hustler Casino in Gardena, police said. Los Angeles County fire officials said they were called to the casino just before 10:15 a.m. after receiving reports of...
foxla.com
2 suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested in Thousand Oaks
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Thousand Oaks, according to police. The incident happened early Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rancho Conejo Boulevard. According to police, someone called 911 after hearing the grinding of a power tool and observed...
foxla.com
Fight breaks out inside Costa Mesa nightclub; 2 arrested in triple stabbing after being kicked out
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A man and a woman from Newport Beach were arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing three people in Costa Mesa after both parties were ejected from a nightclub. Tremere Robert Mason and Nancy Ahmad Bakir, both 23, were both detained at the 4300 block of Jamboree...
