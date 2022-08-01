LOWELL, N.C. — One person is in custody after a deadly shooting at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive in Lowell, North Carolina, police said. The crash happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. Thursday, Lowell police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple vehicles were involved. While checking on any injuries, officers found one person who'd been shot. The victim, identified Friday as 52-year-old Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones of Gastonia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with crash-related injuries.

LOWELL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO