NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
Davidson County man charged with strangling woman
CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Lexington police. We apologize for the error. DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a woman, according to arrest warrants in Davidson County court records. […]
Catawba deputies warn public of jury duty scam
According to the Sheriff's Office, the scam involves callers asking for money on green dot cards.
Charlotte woman facing multiple felonies in 'fake nanny' scheme
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman accused of posing as a nanny to steal from people's homes was arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing numerous charges for her role in the alleged scheme. CMPD confirmed Seltzer actually worked as a babysitter or nanny for at least two families. She's facing at least eight charges, including two counts of breaking and entering, felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Drug Dealer Arrested In Caldwell County
CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Deputies arrested a Methamphetamine and Fentanyl dealer during a traffic stop in Caldwell County on Thursday. On August 4th around 5:45 p.m., deputies stopped Chad Sampson, 27, as he drove a 2021 Kia K5 GT Line on Caldwell Street in Rhodhiss. During the interaction with...
NC man charged after firing shotgun into occupied truck: Deputies
The incident happened on the 8000 block of Reeps Grove Church Road near Peeler Road.
Suspect arrested in Vegas accused of killing Charlotte man, police say
LAS VEGAS — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a man accused of killing another man at the end of July is now in custody after being arrested more than 2,200 miles away. CMPD said 31-year-old Terrance Derrell Lee was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, days after the...
Homicide suspect killed, officer shot during shootout, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a Charlotte homicide was shot and killed by police in Clemmons, North Carolina, Friday, police said. The suspect, who hasn't been named, was found near a Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons around 8 a.m. The suspect and responding officers exchanged gunfire, with one of the officers killing the suspect. An officer was hurt during the incident but is expected to recover.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle
LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Cold case no more: Grand jury indicts pair of men suspected in 1992 double murder
It will be 30 years this September when a pair of men killed two people and robbed others on Washington Street in Statesville. Since then, there had been no charges or hope for justice for the families of the victims. Until now. Statesville Police Chief David Onley announced on Thursday...
WBTV
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Satterfield’s prolific history in Charlotte is unmatched in the towing industry. WBTV has spoken with three different people who have been pepper sprayed by Satterfield, dozens of drivers who say they were illegally towed by him and a handful of truckers who say he’s cost them thousands of dollars.
9-year-old Asha Degree went missing 22 years ago | Here's what we know now
SHELBY, N.C. — Asha Degree, a shy 9-year-old girl from Shelby, North Carolina, disappeared in the middle of Valentine's Day night 22 years ago. The fourth-grader's disappearance shook the rural community and remains a mystery today. This week, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office reminded the community how the department's...
Police: 1 person in custody after deadly shooting at Gaston County intersection
LOWELL, N.C. — One person is in custody after a deadly shooting at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive in Lowell, North Carolina, police said. The crash happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. Thursday, Lowell police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple vehicles were involved. While checking on any injuries, officers found one person who'd been shot. The victim, identified Friday as 52-year-old Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones of Gastonia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with crash-related injuries.
Statesville Record & Landmark
What you missed this week in notable Statesville crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
WBTV
Maiden woman reported missing, may have children with her
LINCOLN CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County woman. Khiera Cimon Hall, 25, of Maiden, was supposed to bring her children to her mother’s house on July 30 but did not show up. Her...
Vehicle crash leads to fatal shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston Co.
The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive.
Police make arrest after reported hit-and-run in Belmont neighborhood
BELMONT, N.C. — The Cramerton Police Department said they've arrested the man they said hit a woman as she walked in her neighborhood, but did not stop to help. According to police, the passenger's side mirror hit 34-year-old Courtney Potter who was reportedly walking on Eagle Road near Lakewood Road in Belmont just before 9 p.m. on August 2. On Friday, police said Adam Zachary Bass of Belmont was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.
Man found dead in Gastonia, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 48-year-old man was found dead at a home in Gastonia Wednesday morning, police said. Gastonia police were called to a home on Belfast Drive around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When officers got to the home, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead inside. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Watts' cause of death, Gastonia detectives said.
Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, officials say
Investigators have released new surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
WBTV
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
WCNC
