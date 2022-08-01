ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

NC woman facing felony charges in heroin overdose

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing several felony charges following a drug overdose, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, deputies came to a home on the 1500 block of Stone Street Ext. after getting reports of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators identified Gena Rebecca Allen, 34, as the suspect. They […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County man charged with strangling woman

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article was incorrectly attributed to the wrong law enforcement agency. The suspect was arrested by Lexington police. We apologize for the error. DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following an alleged assault on a woman, according to arrest warrants in Davidson County court records. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman facing multiple felonies in 'fake nanny' scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman accused of posing as a nanny to steal from people's homes was arrested, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Sarah Catherine Seltzer, 33, is facing numerous charges for her role in the alleged scheme. CMPD confirmed Seltzer actually worked as a babysitter or nanny for at least two families. She's facing at least eight charges, including two counts of breaking and entering, felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Bailey, NC
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Drug Dealer Arrested In Caldwell County

CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Deputies arrested a Methamphetamine and Fentanyl dealer during a traffic stop in Caldwell County on Thursday. On August 4th around 5:45 p.m., deputies stopped Chad Sampson, 27, as he drove a 2021 Kia K5 GT Line on Caldwell Street in Rhodhiss. During the interaction with...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Homicide suspect killed, officer shot during shootout, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a Charlotte homicide was shot and killed by police in Clemmons, North Carolina, Friday, police said. The suspect, who hasn't been named, was found near a Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons around 8 a.m. The suspect and responding officers exchanged gunfire, with one of the officers killing the suspect. An officer was hurt during the incident but is expected to recover.
CLEMMONS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle

LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
VALE, NC
WCNC

9-year-old Asha Degree went missing 22 years ago | Here's what we know now

SHELBY, N.C. — Asha Degree, a shy 9-year-old girl from Shelby, North Carolina, disappeared in the middle of Valentine's Day night 22 years ago. The fourth-grader's disappearance shook the rural community and remains a mystery today. This week, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office reminded the community how the department's...
SHELBY, NC
WCNC

Police: 1 person in custody after deadly shooting at Gaston County intersection

LOWELL, N.C. — One person is in custody after a deadly shooting at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive in Lowell, North Carolina, police said. The crash happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. Thursday, Lowell police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple vehicles were involved. While checking on any injuries, officers found one person who'd been shot. The victim, identified Friday as 52-year-old Jose Antonia Jimenez Quinones of Gastonia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Several others were taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with crash-related injuries.
LOWELL, NC
WBTV

Maiden woman reported missing, may have children with her

LINCOLN CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Lincoln County woman. Khiera Cimon Hall, 25, of Maiden, was supposed to bring her children to her mother’s house on July 30 but did not show up. Her...
MAIDEN, NC
WCNC

Police make arrest after reported hit-and-run in Belmont neighborhood

BELMONT, N.C. — The Cramerton Police Department said they've arrested the man they said hit a woman as she walked in her neighborhood, but did not stop to help. According to police, the passenger's side mirror hit 34-year-old Courtney Potter who was reportedly walking on Eagle Road near Lakewood Road in Belmont just before 9 p.m. on August 2. On Friday, police said Adam Zachary Bass of Belmont was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run.
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

Man found dead in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 48-year-old man was found dead at a home in Gastonia Wednesday morning, police said. Gastonia police were called to a home on Belfast Drive around 2:30 a.m. for a possible assault. When officers got to the home, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead inside. An autopsy will be conducted to determine Watts' cause of death, Gastonia detectives said.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

