SCVTHS welcomes new superintendent

Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
NJ school district mandates clear backpacks
SOUTH RIVER, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey school district is implementing new protocol requiring every student to have a transparent book bag in the coming academic year. South River High School students have been using clear backpacks since 2019, but now the policy has been extended to all grades to improve security measures, according to […]
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
A member of Cedar Grove’s school board criticized for her role in distributing a gender identity survey to students last year resigned this week after more than 3,000 local residents signed a petition for her ouster. Christine Dye, who served on the Essex County district’s board of education for...
Campers Being Kicked Out Garners Sympathy
MANCHESTER – Township officials should have done more to protect residents of a campground that is being sold to the county for open space, some residents said. Surf & Stream is on a quiet piece of land on Ridgeway Road. Despite it being technically a campground, there are people living there year-round. It will soon be added to the county’s open space inventory.
Find a wealth of information about the 19th and 20th Centuries in newspapers | Tracing Our Roots
The 20th century is well-represented in local newspapers. The Jersey Journal began publishing on May 2, 1867 and continues to publish to this day – in the 21st century. The Hudson Dispatch (published out of Union City) covered Hudson County (mostly North Hudson) from 1900 to 1991 and the Hoboken-based Jersey Observer published from 1924 to 1951.
Here’s how you can join the fight against sexualizing kids in NJ (Opinion)
A few weeks ago I introduced you to Garwood Board of Education Member Sal Piarulli who introduced the resolution that shot down the State Board of Education's sexualized curriculum. Garwood was the first in the state to shoot down the radicalized curriculum. Now, at least 18 districts have followed suit...
Asbury Together Announces Ticket
Asbury Park City Councilman Jesse Kendle (left) and Mayor John Moor are running together in the November election. Asbury Park Mayor John Moor and Councilman Jesse Kendle announced they will be seeking four-year terms in the Nov. 8 Asbury Park election. Both were elected in 2014 and reelected in 2018 and will be running again as the Asbury Together ticket.
Saint Peter’s University to test the definition of ‘school’ in lawsuit to block Medusa dispensary
Saint Peter’s University has sued the Jersey City Planning Board for approving an application for a dispensary that school officials say violates the requirement that dispensaries be at least 200 feet from a school. The dispensary, called Medusa: Stoned at First Sight, would be on the same Montgomery Street...
Chow Down at the Highlands Clam Fest
Two days before the annual Highlands Clam Fest, clammer Bill Mount takes his boat out into Raritan Bay, rakes up more than 2,000 hard clams, and drops them off at the depuration plant in Highlands for cleansing. The day of the festival, he takes the hard clams two blocks west to Huddy Park, where he and his family steam, season and sell them. The clams and other seafood sold by Mount and local restaurants come from nearby bay and ocean waters and are as fresh and tasty as anywhere on the East Coast.
Somerset County Park Commission reopens Raritan River Greenway at Duke Island Park
The portion of the Raritan River Greenway Trail at Duke Island Park that was devastated by Hurricane Ida last year reopens today after extensive repairs, the Somerset County Park Commission has announced. The commission released the following statement: “We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the beautiful pathway and...
A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered
A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
ELIZABETH, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey residents could expect to save about 10% on their monthly gas and prescription drug bills if the Inflation Reduction Act passes Congress. That is the claim being made by Sen. Cory Booker, (D) New Jersey. Booker also said there are lesser known items in the bill to address long-standing […]
Will Atlantic Highlands Go Up In Smoke?
Recent newspaper articles, yard signs and community voices are now sounding the alarm that pot shops may soon be a permanent fixture within our community. I acknowledge the legalization of marijuana has become more mainstream and acceptable over time. I do however, take exception to public promotion of debilitating drugs. I also strongly object to promotion of recreational drugs in public settings and more importantly exposure (drug promotion) to children. By way of this letter, I am hoping other citizens of good moral character will stand with me on this particular issue.
Protect Caven Point; Let court decide about Amy DeGise | Letters
My, wife, Juanita Bleecker, and I applaud your bold decision to introduce your proposal to save Liberty State Park’s precious Caven Point bird habitat and nesting area from the clutches of predatory profit-driven developers. The merits of the proposal are overwhelming: our planet is heating up unsustainably and rampant...
Shaking, shivering, shoveling: Brutal winter in store for NYC, according to Farmers’ Almanac
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Get ready to bundle up. This winter season in New York City will be filled with plenty of shaking, shivering and shoveling, according to the Farmers’ Almanac 2022-2023 Winter Outlook. This year, with extreme summer weather conditions broiling the country, and the growing concern...
What would a new Delaware River national park look like? Map details proposal for 1st time.
A newly released map shows for the first time in detail the controversial proposal to create a national park around the Delaware River, from the Delaware Water Gap north nearly to the New York state border. The plan to re-designate the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area as a full-fledged...
Intensive care patients moved after N.J. hospital AC malfunctions in heat wave, official says
Twelve intensive care patients at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark were moved to another hospital Thursday after an air conditioning unit stopped working, a hospital official said. The malfunction “resulted in elevated temperatures on some units of the hospital, including the intensive care unit,” according to a statement...
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
Two $50K Powerball Tickets Won in Middlesex and Ocean County
TRENTON, NJ– Two very lucky NJ Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
