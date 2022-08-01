The Scoop on Essential Ice Cream Options Around Toledo

www.toledo.com
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
August 7, 2022 - Toledo Hemp Center Community Cookout for the Kids
2022 Toledo Hemp Center Community Cookout for the Kids. WHAT: 7th Annual Toledo Hemp Center Free Community Cookout. WHERE: Miracle Mile Shopping Plaza - 4925 Jackman Rd. Toledo, Ohio. WHEN: Sunday, August 7, 2022. TIME: Noon until 5pm. WHY: To raise awareness of the ongoing issue of hunger among Toledo...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vernors new black cherry flavor hits store shelves in Michigan, Toledo this week
DETROIT – Vernors is releasing a new flavor of the famous pop for the first time in decades. The black cherry flavor Vernors is hitting store shelves this week in Michigan and Toledo. It’s exclusive to Michigan and in areas surrounding Toledo, Ohio, according to the company. It’s...
13abc.com
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced died. Dominick was a son, brother,...
Local farmer plans artist showcase at Fangboner Farms
TOLEDO, Ohio — Roland Richardson has operated Fangboner Farms in Holland, Ohio for 15 years. Black farmers are rare, and Richardson knows how hard achieving success can be. Richardson wants to highlight his appreciation for the greater Toledo community with a showcase of local artists on his farm in the beginning of September.
13abc.com
National Tractor Pull Championship returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green anticipates its biggest weekend of the year as the annual National Tractor Pull Championship returns. For the 55th consecutive year, a parade of massive monster vehicles will compete at the Wood County Fairgrounds located on 13800 W Poe Rd., Bowling Green. This year...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s patio season! One of the best patios in town comes with some of the best food. Celebrating 20 years on Adams Street is Manhattan’s Pub ‘N Cheer. Owner Zach Lahey said he was working at Manos restaurant when he asked about the...
13abc.com
Local organizations holding first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and Toledo Refining Company are holding the first Rock the Block in East Toledo this weekend. MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors to celebrate the pride they have in their neighborhood and build relationships with their neighbors. The neighbors include renters, homeowners, community organizations and local businesses.
13abc.com
Local pastor and his family running a free thrift store in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Generosity is alive and well in our community and this story is a great example of that. Not much in this world is free these days, but everything is free at a special outdoor store in Toledo. It’s run by a local pastor and his family,...
Waterville residents debate possible amphitheater: 'Not in my backyard'
WATERVILLE, Ohio — The idea of an amphitheater is dividing Waterville. City council held a planning meeting Monday night in which public comment was scheduled. However, due to the large crowd stretching capacity limits, the meeting was postponed until a larger venue could be found. "The city of Waterville...
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
TPD: Man threatened to shoot up Toledo voting machines on Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called out to the polling location at Larchmont Elementary School on Tuesday after a man threatened to shoot voting machines. According to a poll worker who witnessed the event, Robert Hughes entered the polling location where he began shouting and said negative things about the Democratic Party. He then threatened to shoot up the voting machines.
13abc.com
Man indicted in deadly crash on Alexis Road in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
toledo.com
Murder, Mystery and Mayhem at Toledo’s Science Center!
Who doesn’t love a good mystery? Bring your best detective skills and a few friends to Imagination Station’s next Science After Dark: Whodunit? Mystery Theater, presented by Comfort Line FiberFrame. Immerse yourself in an evening of intrigue, excitement and fun as you work with others to help solve...
laprensanewspaper.com
The Toledo Zoo Announces “Twilight Thursdays”
Ohio, July 26, 2022 – The Toledo Zoo announced today that it will extend hours on Thursdays, beginning July 28 through Thursday, Aug. 25 for families to enjoy cooler evenings and fun activities. “We are excited to provide our guests an opportunity to enjoy an unique evening experience...
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island resort sold for $3.2 million
KELLEYS ISLAND – The Kelleys Island Venture Resort was sold in late July to Sleep Over Venture Resort LLC for $3.2 million. The Kelleys Island Venture Resort is a 31-unit hotel located at 441 West Lakeshore Drive. It is the only hotel located on the island. The property also has a swimming pool and is located on the lake near downtown.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Ty A. Castillo, 31, Leipsic, pleaded guilty to escape. He faces up to 36 months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 11 a.m. Aug. 11. Elijah M. Bixler, 20, Leipsic, was placed on five years...
Lima News
‘Little Nashville,’ a night of song and drink
OTTAWA — For one night a year, normally peaceful Ottawa transforms into a giant beer garden. Starting at 4 p.m. this Friday, downtown Ottawa will be wrapped in yellow police tape indicating it is an alcohol consumption zone, where attendees can walk from one venue to another with their drinks.
sent-trib.com
Another Walbridge employee leaves for Lake Twp.
MILLBURY — Another Walbridge employee is coming to work for Lake Township. At Wednesday’s meeting, the trustees hired Brent Boulerisse as the new township buildings and grounds supervisor for $24.27 an hour, effective Aug. 15. Boulerisse has had a similar position for Walbridge for several years. “We’ve been...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Summer Fair Making Changes This Year
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee Summer Fair attendees can expect a mix of new and old at this year’s August 12 and 13 event. While the parade has been canceled for this year – a decision event chairs Mike Dibling and Stacey Torio did not take lightly – there are new events they hope will draw in families and friends.
'We're holding on to the little things': 6-year old boy continues recovery after deadly East Toledo house fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — New information came out about the deadly housefire that happened last month in east Toledo. A child is still in the hospital recovering from severe burns he received more than three weeks ago after surviving the fire. 6-year old Derek Wozniak was inside the building when...
