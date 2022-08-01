Sheriff: 2-year-old Kan. child dies after found in vehicle

The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.

