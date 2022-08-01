Sheriff: 2-year-old Kan. child dies after found in vehicle

Read on jcpost.com
1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
WIBW
Lawrence woman arrested for meth in Osage Co.
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested with meth allegedly in her possession in Osage Co. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 56 for a traffic violation. During...
Police make arrest in ‘Value Them Both’ church vandalism
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating vandalism that included political messages the day before election day at two churches in Lawrence including Victory Bible Church in the 1900 Block of Massachusetts Street have made an arrest. According to a social media report from the Lawrence Police Department, investigators worked...
WIBW
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police arrested two people after a domestic battery suspect returned to the scene of the crime and assaulted an officer. The Carbondale Police Department says on Monday night, Aug. 1, officers and Osage Co. EMS were called to the 500 block of N 4th St. with reports of domestic battery.
Manhattan woman injured in after car rolls into yard
MANHATTAN - A 30-year old Manhattan woman was injured in a Thursday evening rollover crash near the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. When Riley County Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by 30-year old Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan on it's roof.
2 behind bars after mail theft investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
KHP investigating fatal head-on crash
GREENWOOD COUNTY—The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred just after 10p.m. Thursday in Greenwood County. The patrol reported a vehicle was westbound on U.S 54 twenty miles east of U.S. 77. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on. Check the Post for additional details as they become available.
Kansas officer exposed to fentanyl during traffic stop
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities issued a public safety bulletin after a police officer was hospitalized following a traffic stop. Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, police in Osawatomie conducted a traffic stop in the 800 Block of First Street, according to Police Chief David Stuteville. During the encounter with suspects...
Woman convicted for 2021 Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following: […]
Kan. investigation leads to arrest of habitual ID theft, fraud suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman with cause to believe she took advantage of co-workers, acquaintances and a neighbor by stealing their personal identifying information and fraudulently charging thousands of dollars to the victims’ accounts over several months, according to police spokesperson Laura McCabe.
2-year-old child dies after being found in Kansas car
A Kansas 2-year-old child died after being found in a car Sunday. The child's death is under investigation.
WIBW
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
WIBW
Child found inside car in Scranton dies
SCRANTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 2-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a car in Scranton on Sunday. According to the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office, emergency responders were called to an undisclosed residence in Scranton around 3:40 p.m. The child was rushed to the hospital and was...
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
KCTV 5
15-year-old from Olathe charged with first-degree murder
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - An Olathe teenager has been charged with murder after an individual was killed late last month. According to the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office, a 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder. He has also been charged with criminal use of weapons - possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
KAKE TV
Missing teen arrested for Manhattan robbery, RCPD looking for other suspect
The Riley County Police Department confirms missing Wichita teenager Terry Toliver, Jr., was arrested in Manhattan. The 15-year-old faces a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery. RCPD said Toliver and an 18-year-old are accused of robbing a 17-year-old of his iPhone on Thursday, July 28. Toliver and the other suspect shot at the teenager and a 45-year-old woman, as they drove away from the scene in the 20 block of Waterway Place.
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
Manhattan man arrested on Sedgwick Co. warrant for kidnapping
Riley County Police arrested Jeremy Starkes, 21, of Manhattan, on a Sedgwick County District Court Warrant for kidnapping, aggravated domestic battery, and domestic battery. Bond for these charges is $50,000. Starkes was confined to the Riley County Jail at the time of his arrest on the Sedgwick County warrant, bringing...
