Remembering 'Star Trek' Actor Nichelle Nichols

By Cheddar
 4 days ago

Actor Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Lt. Nyota Uhura in 'Star Trek: The Original Series,' has died at age 89, according to a statement from her son. T. Rick Jones, the managing editor of Star Trek Daily News, joins Cheddar News to discuss the trailblazer's legacy.

Nichelle Nichols
