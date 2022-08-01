Darrel George Valentine, Petersburg, Ohio

Read on www.wkbn.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Joseph Pekarcik, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik. He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson...
27 First News
John E. “Jack” Altier, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Altier died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the age of 89 with his family by his side. Jack was born on May 24, 1933, in Girard, Ohio and has been a lifelong resident. He was the son of John and Mary (Vitacula) Altier.
27 First News
William “Bill” R. Edwards, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” R. Edwards, 91, passed away peacefully with his son’s at his bedside on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut. Bill was born January 26, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late William and...
27 First News
Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
27 First News
Barbara Landsberger, New Springfield, Ohio
NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Landsberger, age 81, of New Springfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman. She was born on May 14, 1941, in Tolland, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Borkowski Ridzon. Barbara was a member...
27 First News
Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio
BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born April 3, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Y. and Mildred E. (Snively) Wilson. On July 6, 1963,...
27 First News
Eugene and Maryann Donofrio, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Donofrio, Sr., 89, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, with his loving family by his side, four days following the death of his beloved wife, Mary Ann Donofrio, 88, who passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Gene was...
27 First News
Chase Michael Baker, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase Michael Baker, 25, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022. Chase was born September 14, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Earl Baker and Christina Bryan Baker. After graduating from high school, Chase enlisted in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
27 First News
Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, 80, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She exemplified love and kindness in everything that she did and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Eleanor was...
27 First News
Barbara “Bonnie” Gerner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Bonnie” Gerner, 82, passed away from this life into the loving arms of Jesus, her Savior, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born on July 8, 1940, in Youngstown, to the late Becky and...
27 First News
James Aster Richard John Diehl II, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.
27 First News
Robert C. Faler, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Faler, Sr., 98 of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. If you knew Bob you would know what character he was. He was a proud, kind, wonderful man. Bob was always found in his barn working on some kind of project or activity. Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his vast knowledge and experiences. Bob was a proud family man and always put them first.
IN THIS ARTICLE
27 First News
Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, age 83, formerly of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. We thought if a man could be immortal, it just might be “The Captain” but God must have needed a house remodeled in...
27 First News
Timothy Randal White, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randal White, age 63, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 7, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Eugene and Theresa Mary (Graban) White. He...
27 First News
Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
27 First News
Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, age 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1937 in Century, West Virginia to Hurley and Ona (Humphey) Fenstermacher. Hurley worked at General Fireproofing as a machinist. He was also a veteran...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
27 First News
Tammie Lynn Nolder, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammie Lynn Nolder, 48, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a brief and unexpected illness. Tammie was born August 6, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jerry and Marilyn Dunn Nolder. A 1991 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Tammie was a member of the...
27 First News
Francis J. Fornelli, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The Honorable Francis J. Fornelli passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in UPMC Presbyterian with his family by his side. Fran was born August 1, 1941 in Sharon to Louis and Quin (Ruscio) Fornelli. Fran graduated as salutatorian of Sharpsville class of 1959. He received...
27 First News
Mary M. Beardslee, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Beardslee, 91, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio. Mary was born on July 9, 1931 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Jacob and Mary (Benna) Marinkovich. Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary worked as...
27 First News
Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., Dorset, Ohio
DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., age 59, died in Ashtabula, Ohio, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1962, in Trenton, Michigan, the son of Carolyn Jean (Policht) and Harry Alger Trouten, Sr. Harry graduated from high school in 1980, and went on...
Comments / 0