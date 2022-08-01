ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, OH

Darrel George Valentine, Petersburg, Ohio

By MyValleyTributes Staff
27 First News

Joseph Pekarcik, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN –Joseph Pekarcik, 82, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday afternoon, August 4, 2022. Joseph was born November 18, 1939, to Joseph L. Sr. and Marion (Black) Pekarcik. He lived on the south side all his life. He attended St. Matthias School and graduated from Wilson...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John E. “Jack” Altier, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Altier died peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the age of 89 with his family by his side. Jack was born on May 24, 1933, in Girard, Ohio and has been a lifelong resident. He was the son of John and Mary (Vitacula) Altier.
GIRARD, OH
27 First News

William “Bill” R. Edwards, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” R. Edwards, 91, passed away peacefully with his son’s at his bedside on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut. Bill was born January 26, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late William and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Barbara Landsberger, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Landsberger, age 81, of New Springfield, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth, Boardman. She was born on May 14, 1941, in Tolland, Connecticut, a daughter of the late Andrew and Jane Borkowski Ridzon. Barbara was a member...
NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH
27 First News

Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn “Biggie” Melvin Wilson, Sr., 80, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Hospice House. He was born April 3, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Raymond Y. and Mildred E. (Snively) Wilson. On July 6, 1963,...
BRISTOLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Eugene and Maryann Donofrio, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Donofrio, Sr., 89, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022, with his loving family by his side, four days following the death of his beloved wife, Mary Ann Donofrio, 88, who passed away Monday, August 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Gene was...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Chase Michael Baker, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chase Michael Baker, 25, passed away due to a motorcycle accident, Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022. Chase was born September 14, 1996 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Earl Baker and Christina Bryan Baker. After graduating from high school, Chase enlisted in the...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
27 First News

Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Katherine (Limongi) Alfano, 80, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She exemplified love and kindness in everything that she did and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Eleanor was...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Barbara “Bonnie” Gerner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara “Bonnie” Gerner, 82, passed away from this life into the loving arms of Jesus, her Savior, on Saturday, July 30, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born on July 8, 1940, in Youngstown, to the late Becky and...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

James Aster Richard John Diehl II, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Aster Richard John Diehl II departed this life on Friday, July 29, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. James was born on November 3, 1980, the first of two sons to Jalisa Diehl and D’Artanin Alli in Youngstown, Ohio. James was affectionately known as “JD” to all who knew and loved him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Robert C. Faler, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert C. Faler, Sr., 98 of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022 with his family by his side. If you knew Bob you would know what character he was. He was a proud, kind, wonderful man. Bob was always found in his barn working on some kind of project or activity. Bob was always willing to lend a helping hand and share his vast knowledge and experiences. Bob was a proud family man and always put them first.
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, age 83, formerly of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. We thought if a man could be immortal, it just might be “The Captain” but God must have needed a house remodeled in...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Timothy Randal White, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy Randal White, age 63, of Lowellville, Ohio, peacefully passed from this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, while at home and surrounded by his family. Tim was born August 7, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Eugene and Theresa Mary (Graban) White. He...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hurley Eugene Fenstermacher, age 84, of Youngstown, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was born on September 9, 1937 in Century, West Virginia to Hurley and Ona (Humphey) Fenstermacher. Hurley worked at General Fireproofing as a machinist. He was also a veteran...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Tammie Lynn Nolder, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammie Lynn Nolder, 48, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, after a brief and unexpected illness. Tammie was born August 6, 1973 in Youngstown, Ohio to Jerry and Marilyn Dunn Nolder. A 1991 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, Tammie was a member of the...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
27 First News

Francis J. Fornelli, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The Honorable Francis J. Fornelli passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in UPMC Presbyterian with his family by his side. Fran was born August 1, 1941 in Sharon to Louis and Quin (Ruscio) Fornelli. Fran graduated as salutatorian of Sharpsville class of 1959. He received...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
27 First News

Mary M. Beardslee, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary M. Beardslee, 91, passed away Monday morning, August 1, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio. Mary was born on July 9, 1931 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of Jacob and Mary (Benna) Marinkovich. Besides being a proud homemaker, Mary worked as...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., Dorset, Ohio

DORSET, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Alger Trouten, Jr., age 59, died in Ashtabula, Ohio, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1962, in Trenton, Michigan, the son of Carolyn Jean (Policht) and Harry Alger Trouten, Sr. Harry graduated from high school in 1980, and went on...
DORSET, OH

