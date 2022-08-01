Man accused of stealing $10,000 from Choctaw Casino

A correctional officer at a private prison was fatally attacked from behind by an inmate over the weekend. Alan Hershberger, a Missouri native, moved from Kansas to Holdenville in January to work at the David Correctional Facility. A former coworker, William Rogers, said he remembers Hershberger as a hard worker who did undesirable work for the public’s benefit.

HOLDENVILLE, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO