Florida State

fox13news.com

Florida still needs 9,000 teachers before students return

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida school districts are facing a staffing crisis, with thousands of teacher vacancies still open and less than two weeks left until school starts. According to the Florida Education Association, districts across the state are still looking to hire a total of about 9,000 teachers with the first day of school scheduled for August 10 in most districts.
orlandoweekly.com

Florida's reduced school lunches could be pulled over state's anti-trans agenda

Free school lunches for children in Florida may be at risk because Florida officials do not want to comply with federal requirements around gender identity. Under new rules, schools are required to hang a poster announcing that the school complies with regulations against civil rights discrimination. The new poster says the school is prohibited from discriminating anyone on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity and sexual orientation, disability and age.
iheart.com

Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday

> Changes to State's minimum wage go into effect Friday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Friday marks the new dawn of Pennsylvania's minimum wage laws, mostly for workers who earn tips. The change will increase the amount of tip money an employee must receive before their hourly rate can be reduced from 7-dollars 25-cents to as low as 2-dollars, 83 cents per hour. Employers also will not be allowed to deduct any credit card or other payment processing fees from employees' tips.
iheart.com

Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended

>Deadline to Apply for Property Tax/Rent Rebate Bonus Extended. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Older Pennsylvanians and those with disabilities who qualified for a rebate on rent or property taxes paid in 2021 will be receiving more money this year. A proposal to give one-time bonus rebates recently became effective when Gov. Tom Wolf signed Act 54 into law. It provides for Pennsylvanians who have been approved for a rebate to receive an added one-time bonus equal to 70 percent of their last rebate amount. The deadline to apply also was recently extended -- to Dec. 31st.
iheart.com

Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman

>Remains Found In Florida Identified As Missing Shippensburg Woman. (Pasco Co., FL) - Pennsylvania State Police say the remains of a missing South Central, Pennsylvania woman have been recovered in Florida. PSP says 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was last seen in late February in Shippensburg. Remains found on a property in Pasco County, Florida have been positively identified as Forbes. State Police are working with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office to investigate her death, which is believed to be a homicide.
floridapolitics.com

Equality Florida poll shows LGBTQ voters angry at Ron DeSantis, anxious to vote

Most respondents believe Florida's elected officials working to actively harm LGBTQ youth. Could upset angry LGBTQ voters turn the electoral future of Florida around? A new poll published by Equality Florida shows LGBTQ individuals and allies anxious to act up over persecuting policies. About 77% of those polled believe Florida’s...
iheart.com

Kangaroo On The Loose In Alabama Has Officials Worried

Authorities in Alabama are working to capture a kangaroo on the loose in Tuscaloosa County. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office animal control deputies have launched a search alongside Bigham Farms and Exotics to locate a kangaroo that was spotted along Rose Boulevard on Tuesday (August 2), WVTM reports. Bigham Farms specified...
iheart.com

Tim Sieren Practical Farmers of Iowa

Andy had a visit with The Practical Farmers of Iowa and got to visit with 8-year member Tim Sieren who has been no-tilling since 1979, planting cover crops, clover, and rye for many purposes, and very into the regenerative side of agriculture. Below is a photo on Tim's farm near Keota, Iowa.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Voters grow angry as polling places are moved out of gated communities

Some residents who’ve enjoyed voting in person inside their gated communities will now have to travel to cast their ballots. One of those communities, right within the gated community of Sunrise Lakes Phase IV, has since been moved about a mile away, infuriating the people who live there. “It’s a senior community and there are a lot of people who can’t get around,” said resident Loretta Young, ...
iheart.com

Drunk Florida Woman Drove Her Golf Cart on I-95 in Brevard County

I-95 is Florida's busiest interstate highway, according to the Federal Highway Administration, so pro tip: I-95 is a horrible place to try Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire Whiskey for the first time. No seriously, a drunk woman with an open bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey in her bag was arrested for...
iheart.com

Louisiana Fisherman Arrested For Possessing Sharks And Meth

A Louisiana man was taken into custody following a routine inspection by wildlife officials. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said that agents were on patrol in Oyster Bayou when they encountered 44-year-old Anouda Lirette. As agents approached his boat, they noticed he tossed a shark overboard. During a...
fox4now.com

5 Florida players become Mega Millions millionaires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Five winning tickets sold for Friday's $1.3 billion Mega Millions drawing netted their buyers at least $1 million, according to Florida Lottery officials. Two lucky players won the million-dollar "consolation prize," with three tickets earning $2 million prizes each. Florida’s $1 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets were...
