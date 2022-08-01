Giada De Laurentiis’ Chicken Tetrazzini Boasts Over 1000 Five-Star Reviews

Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis ‘ Chicken Tetrazzini is a bona fide hit on the culinary channel’s website.

Its over 1000 top-rated reviews make the Italian-American chef’s recipe an absolute must-try.

De Laurentiis’ chicken tetrazzini is a great way to use up leftover chicken

The chef’s dish calls for butter, olive oil, boneless skinless chicken breasts, sliced white mushrooms, finely chopped onion, minced garlic, chopped fresh thyme leaves, dry white wine, all-purpose flour, room-temperature whole milk and heavy whipping cream, chicken broth, ground nutmeg, linguine, frozen peas, chopped fresh Italian parsley, grated Parmesan cheese, and dried Italian-style breadcrumbs.

“What makes this dish ultra-creamy is its white bechamel sauce,” the Everyday Italian host says in the Food Network video, below, for this recipe. “The recipe is super easy.”

The chef’s dish is an easy-to-make casserole

The butter is placed in a saucepan over medium heat and mixed with the flour, followed by the whole milk. She stirs in the chicken broth, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. The mixture is brought to a boil as it’s continually whisked. Once it thickens, it can be kept warm while the rest of the recipe is assembled.

In a separate pan with oil and butter, the chicken is seasoned and cooked “four minutes per side.” Once the chicken is cooked, it’s transferred to another pan and the chopped onions and mushrooms go in the same pan the chicken was in, soaking up the brown bits the meat left behind.

The minced garlic goes in: “four, five, six cloves, whatever you want.” Cook the vegetables “just until the onions become tender and translucent.” Thyme sprigs go in, followed by the white wine.

“[The wine] helps take all the little bits off the bottom of the pan and adds a little kick,” the chef says.

Now, the chicken is shredded and placed in a bowl, to which is added the cooked mushrooms, garlic, and onions. The cooked linguine is transferred as well to the same bowl, and it’s all tossed together with the bechamel sauce, sprinkling parsley leaves on top, and the frozen peas.

The prepared mixture is poured into a buttered baking pan, topped with a very “generous” layer of bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese, and baked in a 450-degree F oven for about half an hour.

Giada De Laurentiis’ chicken recipe is a huge hit on Food Network’s site

As for those well over 1000 five-star reviews, they explain why De Laurentiis’ simple dinner dish is so well-received by home cooks.

“Love, love, love this recipe! This is sooo good and everyone I’ve made it for has raved about it! It’s hearty and filling, … It’s also elegant and decadent enough (because of all the cream and butter) to make for company and is a guaranteed hit,” one reviewer wrote.

Another person said, “This is one of my husband’s favorite meals, and I now have to make it every few months for him! ;) I’ve also made it for family and friends, as it’s just absolutely delicious! There are many steps, so it’s not a quick meal. But it sure is worth it!!”

