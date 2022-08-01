ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Love Island USA’ Season 4: Are Jeff and Bryce on Instagram?

By Nicole Weaver
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Love Island USA fans learn about the stars as they watch them try to find love in the villa. But they can learn more about them online. Here is what is on Jeff Christian Jr. and Bryce Fins’ Instagram profiles.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4 Episode 12.]

Jeff Christian Jr. and Bryce Fins enter the villa on ‘Love Island USA’

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: The Girls Make Fun of ‘Dagger Tongue’ in Deleted Scene

Episode 10 showed Jeff and Bryce entering the villa. This was good timing because Bria Bryant and Chazz Bryant coupled up with Timmy Pandolfi and Sereniti Springs.

This caused some drama because Timmy and Zeta Morrison had a strong connection. But she was attracted to Jeff, and he picked her. Bryce picked Courtney Boerner .

Episode 12 revealed Timmy and Zeta still have feelings for each other. They already snuck a moment to kiss each other. Zeta also admitted to Jeff that she still thinks about Timmy.

On the other hand, Courtney picked Bryce over Felipe Gomes because she felt more than a physical connection with him. Felipe had to leave the villa.

Are Jeff and Bryce from ‘Love Island USA’ on Instagram?

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Valerie Thinks Jesse Chose Deb to ‘Save a Spot’ on the Show

The new islanders are on social media. Bryce Fins is @brycefins on Instagram. His bio describes his page as “film fitness finance” and notes that he lives in Los Angeles.

It looks like he travels often. His recent photos show him enjoying the snow in Montana, posing by the water in Italy, on a boat in Amsterdam, and standing in front of a bridge in London.

Jeff is @jeffchristianjr on Instagram, and his profile also lists Los Angeles. He doesn’t have as many photos on his grid. The ones he does have are mostly of him posing in casual clothes. Then there are photos from a photo shoot of him in a blazer and pants. The caption reads “@shein_men.”

Why Jeff might not stay on ‘Love Island USA’

Jeff Christian Jr. and Bryce Fins on ‘Love Island USA’ | Peacock

Courtney and Bryce have a deeper connection, so they might make it. But Jeff and Zeta have a rough start.

A game in episode 12 revealed Timmy would couple up with Zeta if he wasn’t with Bria. Jeff looked annoyed at this, and Zeta said, “It’s up there,” Zeta told Jeff. “It’s up there whether you like it or not.” Jeff replied, “Might as well do it.”

So Jeff might not fight for Zeta much longer. She later got jealous about Bria kissing Timmy in bed and revealed she hadn’t kissed Jeff. But she said she might do more knowing this information.

It seemed like an obvious move to use Jeff to make Timmy jealous. He might not be the type to be OK with that. Fans will have to stay tuned, but the episode ended with a teaser of Bria crying. So Timmy and Zeta are probably far from over.

RELATED: ‘Love Island USA’: Bria Calls Zeta a ‘Hater’ After Coupling With Timmy

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
The Independent

Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live

A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Felipe Gomes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Fitness#Zeta Morrison#Bryce Jeff
The Independent

Kate Middleton shocks father after she helps his son on the train to Commonwealth Games

A journalist shared his son’s heartwarming interaction with the Duchess of Cambridge, who he unexpectedly bumped into whilst travelling on a train to the Commonwealth Games.The Times writer Matthew Syed detailed his son’s conversation with Kate Middleton in his sports column published on Wednesday. According to Syed, the duchess was travelling first class on the train – without security and armed guards – to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte travelled to the games in style as she flew by helicopter with her dad, Prince William.Syed and his eight-year-old son Ted were on their way to watch...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

152K+
Followers
110K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy