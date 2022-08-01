ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Virginia Beach, VA — 20 Top Places!

Walking barefoot along the sandy beach could be therapeutic. That’s the reason why many tourists are especially attracted to Virginia Beach. Aside from the ambiance, this resort city also entices guests through its dining scene. Start your day right by having the best brunch in Virginia Beach. Take this...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after …. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Oceanfront#Polynesian#Gmail Com#Virginia Beach Polyfest#The Pacific Islanders
peninsulachronicle.com

Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill

WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Business

Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million

The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
Washingtonian.com

How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car

There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
13News Now

Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Drone 10: Military Circle Mall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. The mall is closing and set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2023 for the future redevelopment of the site. Read the full story HERE. View more Drone 10 shots HERE.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for festival park

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for …. Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working …. Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with …. Local nonprofit, counselor healing PTSD in a new …. VB search warrant names hotel, lists...
SUFFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy