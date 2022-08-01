Read on www.wavy.com
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
2022 Back to School Guide: Start dates, changes and more
0 On Your Side wants to make sure you have the information you need regarding the first day of school, immunizations requirements, links to bus schedules and school calendars. We've compiled a city-by-city list with this information.
If one of your favorite things to order when you go out is a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy delicious food in an amazing atmosphere with an even more amazing service. All of these restaurants are great choices for both casual meals with friends or family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion:
Foster parents desperately needed in Hampton Roads, agency leaders say
NORFOLK, Va. — Foster care agency leaders in Hampton Roads tell 13News Now they are in desperate need of people with some room in their homes. A private agency director in Norfolk said recently he hasn't had any luck finding foster homes for dozens of kids. "Overall, I have...
Norfolk Naval Shipyard hosting hiring fair in Chesapeake
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesapeake Conference Center, 700 Conference Center Drive.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Virginia Beach, VA — 20 Top Places!
Walking barefoot along the sandy beach could be therapeutic. That’s the reason why many tourists are especially attracted to Virginia Beach. Aside from the ambiance, this resort city also entices guests through its dining scene. Start your day right by having the best brunch in Virginia Beach. Take this...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after fire
WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Virginia Beach pizza parlor making a comeback after …. 2 Nags Head lifeguards injured after house fire in …. Norfolk city officials contemplate businesses’ hours …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to Senior …. Norfolk’s Fleet Park Little League headed to...
3 Things to Do in Hampton Roads this weekend
Summer is coming to an end very soon! News 3 is working for you with 3 fun things you can do this weekend.
Portsmouth aerial mosquito spraying to be conducted Monday
The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will do aerial spraying over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth on August 8th between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
peninsulachronicle.com
Colonial Williamsburg Set To Relocate Its Windmill
WILLIAMSBURG-One of Colonial Williamsburg’s landmarks is scheduled to be relocated soon. On August 8, Colonial Williamsburg will continue the process of moving its windmill from its current location near the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation Visitor Center to a new site at the intersection of Francis Street and Bucktrout Lane. The...
Virginia Business
Norfolk high rise sells for $27.5 million
The Lafayette, an apartment tower in Norfolk, has sold for $27.5 million, according to Norfolk public records. Philadelphia-based PRG Real Estate Management Inc. purchased the property from Graycliff Capital Partners and Buligo Capital Partners; it is the company’s seventh apartment investment in Hampton Roads, according to Colliers, which brokered the sale. The Lafayette is in Norfolk’s Colonial Place neighborhood, at 4601 Mayflower Road.
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
Washingtonian.com
How to Get From DC to the Beach Without a Car
There’s nothing like hitting the beach to beat DC’s summer heat. It’s only a few hours drive to popular Delaware, Virginia, and Maryland vacation destinations—but what if, like a lot of District dwellers, you don’t own a car? We mapped out potential vehicles and routes to sandy spots with day trips in mind (though overnights encouraged).
Newport News woman wins over $150,000 with Virginia Lottery
Kimberly McKay won after playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match. She bought her ticket online at valottery.com.
Swimming advisory lifted for section of Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach
A swimming advisory has been issued for a section of the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia Beach after bacteria levels do not meet the standard.
Bus carrying children crashes into ditch in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — About 20 children were on board a bus that went off the road and into a ditch Thursday morning in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach emergency dispatchers said the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Prosperity Road. The bus was near the YMCA at JT's Camp Grom, a 70-acre adventure camp that welcomes wounded veterans, Gold Star families, and adults and children with differing abilities.
Artist paints 'Peace Virginia' mural in Virginia Beach's ViBe District
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Kyle Holbrook has lost 46 friends to gun violence. It's put the artist on a Gun Violence Awareness National Tour to all 50 states, and he just left his mark on Virginia Beach. Holbrook painted the "Peace Virginia" mural on the side of Lolly's Creamery...
Drone 10: Military Circle Mall
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Drone 10 flew over Military Circle Mall in Norfolk. The mall is closing and set to be demolished in the first quarter of 2023 for the future redevelopment of the site. Read the full story HERE. View more Drone 10 shots HERE.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for festival park
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Suffolk buildings damaged in tornado making way for …. Norfolk landscaper who was shot on the job working …. Retirees come back to Norfolk police to help with …. Local nonprofit, counselor healing PTSD in a new …. VB search warrant names hotel, lists...
Seaview Lofts owner to be fined $1K a day until building is fixed, blamed city
The owner of Seaview Lofts, Ben Weinstein, has not showed up for a single court appearance until today, August 5, 2022.
Higher wages offered as Hampton Roads faces school bus driver shortage
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — School division leaders across Hampton Roads are paying up to get more help behind the wheel!. Hundreds of bus drivers are still needed before September. In Virginia Beach, technicians are busy preparing buses for the first day of school. All that's needed now is more than 100 bus drivers.
