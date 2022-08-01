ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

5 local spots make Yelp’s list of best California coast beaches

By Hope Sloop
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HQmZ6_0h0l9HpZ00

SAN DIEGO – Five of the best 20 beaches that the California coast has to offer are in the San Diego area, according to Yelp!

A list released Monday placed two San Diego beaches in the top five in the entire Golden State, and the other three in the top 20, overall.

Think you know which ones took the top spots? Keep reading to find out!

50 best places to eat in San Diego, according to Yelp

The highest spot on the list when to Torrey Pines State Beach, taking the No. 3 in the top 20. Torrey Pines just narrowly edged out the No. 4 beach, Coronado Central.

Although they may not have made the top 10, the Point Loma Tide Pools, Fletcher Cove Beach Park, and Moonlight State Beach all made it onto the list, as well in the thirteenth, nineteenth, and twentieth spots, respectively.

Yelp: These 50 restaurants are the best in North County

The list broke down beaches in the U.S. by area and included five of the best locations from each of the following categories: California coast, Pacific Northwest, Gulf coast, Atlantic coast, northeastern U.S., and beaches located on U.S. lakes. Those lists can be found by clicking HERE .

To make the list, Yelp identified businesses in the beaches category and then ranked each spot using factors such as volume of reviews and overall rating from reviewers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
FOX 5 San Diego

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods Possible for San Diego, Los Angeles as Thunderstorms Approach Following Two Months of Drought

As thunderstorms start to move into the area after about two months of extreme drought, flash floods are a possibility for cities like San Diego and Los Angeles. Due to the increase in moisture associated with the North American monsoon, coastal regions from the Mexico border all the way up to the mountains north of Los Angeles might experience their first shower or thunderstorm In May or June.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Beach#What To Do#Travel Info#Beaches#Travel Guide#Beach Park#Gulf Coast#The Point Loma Tide Pools#Nexstar Media Inc
eastcountymagazine.org

ALPINE COUNTRY DELI: A MEATY FIND AT VIEJAS OUTLET CENTER

August 3, 2022 (Alpine) -- If you’ve lived in San Diego for any length of time, or have raised a family here, then you’ve probably visited the Viejas Outlet Center in Alpine, only a short 15-minute drive from East County. With attractions, events, performances, activities and shopping, there is literally something for everyone in the family at the Viejas Outlet Center.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Phys.org

San Diego to ban natural gas in new homes and businesses as part of climate fight

San Diego leaders have declared a war on natural gas to dramatically shrink the city's carbon footprint and reach net-zero emission by 2035. The City Council voted unanimously this week to approve a dramatically overhauled climate action plan that calls for banning the fossil fuel in new construction while also electrifying nearly all existing buildings over the next 12 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

Massive Luxury Steakhouse Coming to Del Mar Highlands

The family behind the well-known Mastro’s Steakhouse chain is bringing its newer brand of steakhouse built for big spenders to San Diego, where Steak 48 is set to open in Spring 2023 at Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Taking the 12,500-square-foot, stand-alone corner spot at Del Mar Heights Road...
DEL MAR, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy