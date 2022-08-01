Editor’s Note: This story originally published in Faces and Places 2022. Copies are available at The Clanton Advertiser office, 1109 Seventh Street North in Clanton. Awlahjaday Agee recalls looking out the window of his parents’ home as a boy and observing the goings-on at Agee Brothers Funeral Home next door. From behind the glass, he developed a curiosity which would eventually turn into a calling to not only take part in the family business but also to become a community leader.

CLANTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO