Clanton Advertiser
Curiosity and calling: Agee serves on council, ministers through family business
Editor’s Note: This story originally published in Faces and Places 2022. Copies are available at The Clanton Advertiser office, 1109 Seventh Street North in Clanton. Awlahjaday Agee recalls looking out the window of his parents’ home as a boy and observing the goings-on at Agee Brothers Funeral Home next door. From behind the glass, he developed a curiosity which would eventually turn into a calling to not only take part in the family business but also to become a community leader.
alabamanews.net
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank
The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
selmasun.com
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist to celebrate 100th anniversary
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. "To reach 100 years is to say that we all have been bountifully blessed," stated Rev. James Perkins, Jr., Pastor. "As we reflect on 1922, the year of the founding of our dear Ebenezer in a former dance hall with a handful of followers led by founder Pastor Love Tolbert, we must pause to acknowledge the goodness of God."
triangletribune.com
Alabama pastor uses rap, retreats to reel in students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Pastor Dewayne Rembert considers himself from the “country ghetto.” Born in 1975 in rural Linden, Alabama, he had no running water or indoor toilet but ran illegal drugs in urban housing projects to buy food to eat. Economic poverty, fatherlessness and a mother who...
WSFA
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
tallasseetribune.com
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries
Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
Opelika-Auburn News
Get free medical, dental and vision care for the next two weeks through this government initiative
From now until Aug. 18, the Valley Healthcare Mission is offering vision, dental and other basic medical services to community members free of charge, with no income or residency requirements. As a part of the Innovative Readiness Training program, funded by the Department of Defense, the mission serves two purposes:...
WSFA
First responders engage with community during National Night Out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite rain in the forecast and gray skies, Montgomery police and emergency officials still showed out for a National Night Out event at Carver High School. Police Chief Darryl Albert said it is an important part of uniting officers with residents in the fight against violent...
lowndessignal.com
2023 DYW named for Lowndes County
Formally the Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) held their annual pageant/competition on July 23, 2022 at the historic Ritz Theater located in downtown Greenville. Harley Hooper, daughter of John and Michelle Hooper, beat out her competition and was awarded the DYW 2023 distinction. She also received $2,400 towards her future education expenses.
alabamanews.net
Appreciation Luncheon Held for MPS Security Officers
Some local unsung heroes are getting the appreciation they deserve. The first ever MPS Security Officer Appreciation Luncheon was hosted by local nonprofit, ‘A Heart 4 Children.’ Over 80 MPS security officers attended the event which was recognized by Governor Kay Ivey and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. School...
Opelika-Auburn News
Fitch-Taylor takes stage alone at first forum for Auburn City Council candidates
On Monday evening the Auburn Chamber of Commerce held its Ward 1 forum. Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. were both scheduled to speak, but Dowdell canceled, leaving Fitch-Taylor alone to address the public. “I think everything went good,” Fitch-Taylor said afterward. “I think it was a...
Opelika-Auburn News
From dress code changes to new lunch prices, here's what to expect at Opelika City Schools on Monday
With classes starting again for Opelika City Schools on Monday, students, parents and faculty can expect some changes for the new school year. Starting Monday, OCS will be enforcing a new dress code. Superintendent Farrell Seymore said it’s a much-needed update that is also a more simple and flexible code.
Alabama Girl Escapes Child Killer By “Chewing” Her Way Out
It's now been confirmed that one of the dead bodies found at the suspects house is a 14-year-old boy. As a father of two little girls (they will always be little to me) this story is as scary as it gets. Authorities in Alabama are calling a 12-year-old girl a...
alabamanews.net
Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field
A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality. Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.
wvasfm.org
Mayor Reed, MF/R Chief Jordan and community leaders break ground on a new fire station in west Montgomery
On Tuesday, The City of Montgomery broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. Initial plans for the new Fairview Fire Station include approximately 20,000 square feet of space. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response, two pumper trucks and two medic trucks, all capable to carry advance life support equipment, as well as other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer designated community meeting space for surrounding neighborhood associations.
BET
The Tuskegee Experiment: The Granddaughter of One of the Syphilis Study Victims Explains How His Story Has Implications That Are Still Felt Today
The 40-year study in which Black men were subject to experimentation by U.S. government doctors has been the subject of scrutiny since it ended in 1972. As horrifying an incident as this was in American History, it tracks differently for Sharon Hawks and her family. Hawks’ grandfather, Willie Harris, was...
WSFA
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
alabamanews.net
Reeltown Welcomes New Elementary School Building
Parents and teachers are getting ready for the new school year to start. One town in Tallapoosa County, residents are getting prepared for a brand new elementary school building. The previous elementary school was built back in 1929 and the new school will now include pre-k through 6th grade. The...
Why Alabama players are tucking in their shirts during camp
Alabama’s fall camp practices in grueling August heat might not quite be a leisurely afternoon at the country club, but the dress code is all the same. Amid a renewed emphasis on leadership and discipline, players are reminding each other to keep their shirts tucked in around the practice facility.
