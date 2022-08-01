ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curiosity and calling: Agee serves on council, ministers through family business

Editor’s Note: This story originally published in Faces and Places 2022. Copies are available at The Clanton Advertiser office, 1109 Seventh Street North in Clanton. Awlahjaday Agee recalls looking out the window of his parents’ home as a boy and observing the goings-on at Agee Brothers Funeral Home next door. From behind the glass, he developed a curiosity which would eventually turn into a calling to not only take part in the family business but also to become a community leader.
Building Donated to Selma Area Food Bank

The Selma Area Food Bank has provided food to thousands of people since COVID-19 hit. And it’s all thanks to a timely donation. “My wife and I, and my brother and his wife, and a gentleman from Birmingham named Harry Kampakis, we all owned this building together,” said Joe Mussafer of Montgomery.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist to celebrate 100th anniversary

Ebenezer Missionary Baptist will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. "To reach 100 years is to say that we all have been bountifully blessed," stated Rev. James Perkins, Jr., Pastor. "As we reflect on 1922, the year of the founding of our dear Ebenezer in a former dance hall with a handful of followers led by founder Pastor Love Tolbert, we must pause to acknowledge the goodness of God."
Alabama pastor uses rap, retreats to reel in students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Pastor Dewayne Rembert considers himself from the “country ghetto.” Born in 1975 in rural Linden, Alabama, he had no running water or indoor toilet but ran illegal drugs in urban housing projects to buy food to eat. Economic poverty, fatherlessness and a mother who...
Back2School Health Fair to help families get back on schedule

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students across Alabama will head back to school over the next couple of weeks, and many of them will be jolted into a routine they had almost forgotten over the summer. To help that transition, the Jackson Wellness Center is hosting a Back2School Health Fair on...
Notasulga winery picked for best ten Alabama wineries

Whippoorwill Vineyard in Notasulga is a family owned and operated farm winery where everything is done by hand. The business got its start in 2005, when Tim Watkins and Chad Ledbetter planted some muscadines on Bobby Watkins land. Whippoorwill Vineyard has now been named number seven in a top ten...
First responders engage with community during National Night Out

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite rain in the forecast and gray skies, Montgomery police and emergency officials still showed out for a National Night Out event at Carver High School. Police Chief Darryl Albert said it is an important part of uniting officers with residents in the fight against violent...
2023 DYW named for Lowndes County

Formally the Junior Miss, Distinguished Young Women (DYW) held their annual pageant/competition on July 23, 2022 at the historic Ritz Theater located in downtown Greenville. Harley Hooper, daughter of John and Michelle Hooper, beat out her competition and was awarded the DYW 2023 distinction. She also received $2,400 towards her future education expenses.
Appreciation Luncheon Held for MPS Security Officers

Some local unsung heroes are getting the appreciation they deserve. The first ever MPS Security Officer Appreciation Luncheon was hosted by local nonprofit, ‘A Heart 4 Children.’ Over 80 MPS security officers attended the event which was recognized by Governor Kay Ivey and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed. School...
Fitch-Taylor takes stage alone at first forum for Auburn City Council candidates

On Monday evening the Auburn Chamber of Commerce held its Ward 1 forum. Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor and challenger Arthur L. Dowdell Sr. were both scheduled to speak, but Dowdell canceled, leaving Fitch-Taylor alone to address the public. “I think everything went good,” Fitch-Taylor said afterward. “I think it was a...
Macon County Couple Open ‘Pick Your Own’ Flower Field

A Macon County woman’s dreams have bloomed into reality. Arely Kloss, along with her husband David Kloss, created the Circle of Colors Cut Flower Garden to provide people a place they can go out and pick their own bouquet right from the ground. The flower field was officially opened in June of 2022.
Mayor Reed, MF/R Chief Jordan and community leaders break ground on a new fire station in west Montgomery

On Tuesday, The City of Montgomery broke ground on a new state-of-the-art fire station near the intersection of West Fairview Avenue and South Court Street. Initial plans for the new Fairview Fire Station include approximately 20,000 square feet of space. It will be home to a new engine truck, enhanced EMS response, two pumper trucks and two medic trucks, all capable to carry advance life support equipment, as well as other improvements. Additionally, the station will offer designated community meeting space for surrounding neighborhood associations.
Death investigation underway in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation is underway in Montgomery County. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a body was located in the area of Jewell Court in the Hope Hull community. Google Maps show the area is located off U.S. 31 and Mobile Highway. The...
Reeltown Welcomes New Elementary School Building

Parents and teachers are getting ready for the new school year to start. One town in Tallapoosa County, residents are getting prepared for a brand new elementary school building. The previous elementary school was built back in 1929 and the new school will now include pre-k through 6th grade. The...
Why Alabama players are tucking in their shirts during camp

Alabama’s fall camp practices in grueling August heat might not quite be a leisurely afternoon at the country club, but the dress code is all the same. Amid a renewed emphasis on leadership and discipline, players are reminding each other to keep their shirts tucked in around the practice facility.
