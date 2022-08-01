The Flash on CW Ending With Season 9, Leaving the Arrowverse All but Dead

The original sidekick to use the name "Robin", Dick Grayson was Batman's first protege, and is a master in acrobatics thanks to his upbringing in the circus before his parents were gunned down - echoing Bruce Wayne's own tragedy. After saving Gotham together with Batman for years, he eventually left to become a hero in his own right under the name Nightwing. Leaving Gotham for the distant crime-ridden city of Bludhaven, Nightwing remained in close communication with Batman to help when needed, and now Gotham will need the original boy wonder more than ever.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO