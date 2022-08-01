Passenger didn’t declare their McMuffins — and was fined $1,800, Australia airport says

A traveler did not declare their McMuffins and other food — resulting in a $1,800 fine, Australia airport authorities said.

The passenger flew from Bali, Indonesia, to Darwin, Australia, with a couple of McDonald’s McMuffins and a croissant in their backpack, Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said in an Aug. 1 news release.

Upon arriving in Australia, officials said the traveler did not declare their food. Zinta, the airport’s biosecurity dog, noticed the smell and alerted officials, the release said.

Authorities found “a variety of risk items”: two egg and sausage McMuffins and a ham croissant, according to the release.

The food will be tested for foot and mouth disease and then destroyed, officials said.

Authorities fined the traveler $1,869 for failing to declare the food items and instead providing false paperwork.

“This will be the most expensive Maccas meal this passenger ever has,” Murray Watt, minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, said in the release. “This fine is twice the cost of an airfare to Bali, but I have no sympathy for people who choose to disobey Australia’s strict biosecurity measures.”

“Biosecurity is no joke—it helps protect jobs, our farms, food and supports the economy,” Watt said.

Indonesia is struggling with a deadly outbreak of foot and mouth disease among its cattle farms, according to a July 13 news release from the International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies.

Foot and mouth disease does not exist in Australia , raising concerns that the disease would wreak havoc on the country’s animals and leading the government to impose strict biosecurity measures for travelers from Indonesia, according to the county’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on July 29.

