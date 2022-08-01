Driver critically injured in Topeka car crash

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A crash at SW 21st and Lincoln just after 11 a.m. Monday morning sent the driver to the hospital with critical injuries.

According to the Topeka Police Department, the cause of the one-vehicle crash is unknown. However, the driver did hit a retaining wall at a high rate of speed.

The driver’s status is not known.

