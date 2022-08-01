Driver critically injured in Topeka car crash
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A crash at SW 21st and Lincoln just after 11 a.m. Monday morning sent the driver to the hospital with critical injuries.
According to the Topeka Police Department, the cause of the one-vehicle crash is unknown. However, the driver did hit a retaining wall at a high rate of speed.Child found in car in Osage County later dies
The driver’s status is not known.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
